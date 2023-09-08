Film Room: Expect a lot of Darren Waller

FRISCO, Texas — Sunday Night Football is right around the corner, as the Dallas Cowboys gear up to head north to face their divisional foe in the New York Giants in the 2023 season opener.

With it being the season's debut, very limited film for what each team will bring to the field on Sunday night exists, as the Cowboys welcome in a new offensive system under Mike McCarthy while the Giants have added multiple impact players on both sides of the ball.

When asked about the challenge of dealing with unscouted looks, McCarthy said, "The reality of it is 35-percent of these plays in these first four weeks will be unscouted looks."

What can Dallas scout to prepare?

The Giants starting group played just one drive on each side of the ball during the preseason, and while the new wrinkle of TE Darren Waller being in the fold wasn't opened up completely, the tendencies were there for QB Daniel Jones to find the athletic inline playmaker.

Here are the notes from the Film Room going into week one against the Giants.