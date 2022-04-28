Draft Central | 2022

Presented by

Final 7-Round Mock Draft For All 9 Cowboys Picks

Apr 28, 2022 at 09:00 AM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Final-7-Round-Mock-Draft-For-All-9-Cowboys-Picks-hero

Perhaps more than any other year in recent history, this NFL Draft seems to be widely speculated. The Mock Drafts are all over the map with some player projected to go anywhere from the Top 10 to possibly the second round.

Our guess is as good as anyone else's so we figured we would keep up with tradition and let our staff writers take a stab at the picks – all nine picks in all seven rounds for the Cowboys.

There are many different names on these lists but one thing seems consistent of the four writers – they all went with an offensive lineman in the first round. From there, it's all over the board.

Here's what our guys picked:

Rob Phillips:

  • 1(24): Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
  • 2(56): Drake Jackson, DE, USC
  • 3(88): David Bell, WR, Purdue
  • 4(129): Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego St.
  • 5(155): Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor
  • 5(167): Eyioma Uwazurike, DT, Iowa St.
  • 5(176): Jaylen Watson, CB, Washington State
  • 5(178): Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, LSU
  • 6(193): Gabe Brkic, K, Oklahoma

Analysis: We can debate the Cowboys' top three needs, but to me, it's offensive line, wide receiver and edge rusher (mainly because you can never find enough players who can pressure the quarterback). I'm sticking with Kenyon Green at No. 24. He projects as an interior lineman, but he played everywhere but center at A&M, and position flex is always a plus. I addressed other clear depth needs with the next four or five picks. David Bell was a steady, reliable player at Purdue and has upside for the next level, just like Michael Gallup did as a third-round pick four years ago. Same with Bellinger in the fourth round, where the Cowboys found Dalton Schultz. Not sure if the Cowboys would be willing to spend a draft pick on a kicker, but Brkic was very productive at OU.

Kyle Youmans

  • 1(24): Zion Johnson, IOL, Boston College
  • 2(56): Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama
  • 3(88): Sam Williams, Edge, Ole Miss
  • 4(129): Cade Otton, TE, Washington
  • 5(155): Spencer Burford, OL, UTSA
  • 5(167): Esezi Otomewo, Edge, Minnesota
  • 5(176): Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor
  • 5(178): Dane Belton, DS, Missouri
  • 6(193): Logan Bruss, IOL, Wisconsin

Analysis: It's been a debate since the final whistle on Wild Card Weekend... Zion Johnson or Kenyon Green? Either way, it was obvious then that a heavy need entering the NFL Draft process was on the offensive line. Both prospects were reported names on the 30 visit list and both have the ability to start as a rookie in the NFL. However, recent news surrounding a potential knee injury with Green makes Johnson the new favorite for Dallas' first-round selection. Additionally, that shifts the need for wide receiver and edge rusher into the later rounds where both Jalen Tolbert and Sam Williams fit the value on Day Two and had plenty of conversations with the Cowboys over the last few months. Then into Day Three, depth becomes the name of the game. Meaning anything is in play, including double-dipping at multiple positions. Dallas has an opportunity to move around with nine picks to their arsenal entering the weekend. But if they were to stay put and make the picks they've been handed, it would probably look something like this.

David Helman

  • 1(24): Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
  • 2(56): Drake Jackson, DE, USC
  • 3(88): Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia
  • 4(129): Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State
  • 5(155): Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin
  • 5(167): Rachaad White, RB ASU
  • 5(176): Cade York, K, LSU
  • 5(178): Velus Jones Jr., WR, Tennessee
  • 6(193): Daron Bland, CB, Fresno State

Analysis: Come hell or high water, I think the Cowboys are going to try to fix their offensive line on Thursday night. Maybe they even try to get aggressive with a trade. But I think that's priority No. 1, and Green seems like as good a bet as any with the 24th pick. To be honest, I'm nervous that the receiver depth won't work in their favor on Day 2, but Dan Quinn won't complain. Drake Jackson has the athleticism to grow into a starting edge rusher, and Channing Tindall would do wonders for the linebacker corps – not just as insurance for Leighton Vander Esch, but as a guy who could free Micah Parsons up to rush the passer. I don't feel great about waiting until Day 3 to address receiver, but Shakir and Jones would be a fun duo that can improve the depth and contribute on special teams. The fifth round would be great value for a well-rounded tight end like Ferguson, who can develop behind Dalton Schultz, and I'm going to keep mocking Rachaad White because he's been a pet cat of mine since January. I don't know if they'll draft a kicker, but they should – and I'm biased, but Cade York is as good or better than anyone in this class. Wrapping things up with a long corner would give Dan Quinn another traits guy to work with, as well as some depth at a position that might need it.

Nick Eatman

  • 1(24): Tyler Smith, G/T, Tulsa
  • 2(56): Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
  • 3(88): Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State
  • 4(129): Alex Wright, DE, Ala-Birmingham
  • 5(155): Danny Gray, WR, SMU
  • 5(167): Rachaad White, RB Arizona State
  • 5(176): Spencer Burford, OT, UT-San Antonio
  • 5(178): Percy Butler, S, Louisiana
  • 6(193): Devin Harper, OLB, Oklahoma State

Analysis: I hear a lot of talk about trading up in this draft, but I don't think the Cowboys should do that. They need their picks, especially the ones in the first three rounds. If anything, I could see them trading down, especially if teams are trying to get in the 20s to take a QB. I think the other writers might be right with Kenyon Green, but I went with Smith, who could be there in a trade-back scenario. He's played tackle but has the size to play guard now and eventually slide outside down the road. This is a pick for the short-term at guard and hopefully the long-term at tackle. Dotson would have to fall to them at 56 but I'm banking on maybe a first-round trade that allows them to pick sooner. Ruckert is a big body they need at tight end and Danny Gray gives them the top-end speed I've been waiting for. Six of my nine picks are offensive and I know they still need a kicker but I'm not betting they do that unless they maybe trade into the seventh round and get one.

---------------------------------------

Don't miss the 2022 Cowboys Draft at The Star in Frisco April 28-30

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Draft: Ranking The Top 100 Prospects

As we get ready for the start of Thursday's NFL Draft, here's a final look at our Big Board, with the top 100 prospects, ranked by draft insider Kyle Youmans.

news

Mick Shots: At Long Last Bring On The NFL Draft

Finally, it's here. The NFL Draft, 7 p.m. Thursday, from Vegas, and can't wait.

news

Jerry Jones Always Keeping Draft Options Open

As usual, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones isn't ruling anything out when it comes to this week's NFL Draft.

news

Possible Pick: Best Position For BC's Zion Johnson?

Position flex is a vital aspect for most draft prospects but none seem to have more than Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson. He's a target for the Cowboys at No. 24. He can play guard, tackle and possibly center.

news

10 Takeaways From Pre-Draft Press Conference

With the NFL Draft just days away, the Cowboys conducted their pre-draft press conference on Tuesday. Here are 10 takeaways from the event, that included Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones and Mike McCarthy.

news

Stephen Jones: No 'Musts' Heading Into Draft

Despite plenty of outside speculation about positions of need, the Cowboys are happy with where their roster stands heading into this year's draft.

news

Miller Lite To Host 3-Day Draft Party At The Star

The three-day event in Frisco will include appearances by the players, alumni, DCC cheerleaders, Rowdy & more.

news

Rank'Em: Cowboys Picked Six Pro Bowlers in 20's

As the Cowboys sit with the 24th overall pick, it will be the 31st time in franchise history to draft in the 20s. Of the previous 30 players, only six have made the Pro Bowl with the Cowboys. Let's rank the best picks in this range.

news

Possible Pick: Does Anyone Agree On Linderbaum?

Widely regarded as one of the cleanest prospects in this draft, there still seems to be a difference of opinion on Tyler Linderbaum's draft stock. What will that mean on Thursday night?

news

24 on 24: Two Dozen Realistic Draft Options

It's officially "Draft Week" so let's conclude our four-part series with the final 24 on 24 as we look at two dozen draft options for the Cowboys.

news

Spagnola: Navigating Through The Great Unknown

Entering the great unknown. That is, the uncertainty of both the Cowboys offseason so far and next week's upcoming NFL Draft.

Advertising