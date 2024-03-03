Offensive line comes into focus at combine for Dallas

INDIANAPOLIS — With growing uncertainty around the Dallas Cowboys offensive line going into 2024 with the impending free agency of starting left tackle Tyron Smith and starting center Tyler Biadasz, the offensive line draft options come closer into focus with just under two months to go until the NFL Draft.
The NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week has served as an opportunity for the Cowboys front office and scouting department to get a closer look at potential fits on the offensive line both on the field with combine testing and off the field with formal meetings throughout the week.
The team conducted at least 11 formal interviews with draft available offensive line options including Georgia tackle Amarius Mims, Alabama tackle JC Latham, Arizona tackle Jordan Morgan, Duke tackle/guard/center Graham Barton, Illinois tackle Isaiah Adams, Oregon State tackle Taliese Fuaga, Washington tackle/guard Troy Fautanu, Oklahoma tackle Tyler Guyton, West Virginia center Zach Frazier and Texas tackle Christian Jones.
For Mims and Latham, each departing juniors from their respective programs after three years, the hope for the Cowboys would be that their choice slides to No. 24 with each seeing mock drafts pin them as high as the top-12. Fuaga is another expected high pick who heads to the NFL after four seasons with the Beavers.
Morgan and Guyton have each been pinned to the Cowboys by various reputable mock drafts, as Morgan brings a wealth of experience at the left tackle position and Guyton brings versatility at left and right tackle from his days as a Sooner.
Adams and Jones each project to be later round tackle options, with Jones bringing over 40 starts of college experience from Texas and Adams separating himself as one of the top linemen in the Big Ten this past season.
Fautanu and Barton each have had discussions this week with teams, including Dallas, about their positional versatility between tackle and guard, and Barton receiving more attention at center than any other spot up front. Each is projected to be on the board at No. 24 and would each be plug and play options if drafted.
Frazier has been pinned as the consensus No. 2 true center in the draft behind Oregon's Jackson Powers-Johnson, as his toughness and physicality from his days with the Mountaineers stands out to scouts. After breaking his leg in late November, Frazier will be participating in positional drills and bench press after just a little more than three months of time. He said on Saturday that he expects to be 100-percent for his Pro Day next month and will be more than ready to go by the time OTAs roll around.