 Skip to main content
Advertising

Combine Central

Offensive line comes into focus at combine for Dallas

Mar 02, 2024 at 06:15 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Offensive-line-comes-into-focus-at-combine-for-Dallas-hero
AP Photo/Michael Conroy

INDIANAPOLIS — With growing uncertainty around the Dallas Cowboys offensive line going into 2024 with the impending free agency of starting left tackle Tyron Smith and starting center Tyler Biadasz, the offensive line draft options come closer into focus with just under two months to go until the NFL Draft.

The NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week has served as an opportunity for the Cowboys front office and scouting department to get a closer look at potential fits on the offensive line both on the field with combine testing and off the field with formal meetings throughout the week.

The team conducted at least 11 formal interviews with draft available offensive line options including Georgia tackle Amarius Mims, Alabama tackle JC Latham, Arizona tackle Jordan Morgan, Duke tackle/guard/center Graham Barton, Illinois tackle Isaiah Adams, Oregon State tackle Taliese Fuaga, Washington tackle/guard Troy Fautanu, Oklahoma tackle Tyler Guyton, West Virginia center Zach Frazier and Texas tackle Christian Jones.

For Mims and Latham, each departing juniors from their respective programs after three years, the hope for the Cowboys would be that their choice slides to No. 24 with each seeing mock drafts pin them as high as the top-12. Fuaga is another expected high pick who heads to the NFL after four seasons with the Beavers.

Morgan and Guyton have each been pinned to the Cowboys by various reputable mock drafts, as Morgan brings a wealth of experience at the left tackle position and Guyton brings versatility at left and right tackle from his days as a Sooner.

Adams and Jones each project to be later round tackle options, with Jones bringing over 40 starts of college experience from Texas and Adams separating himself as one of the top linemen in the Big Ten this past season.

Fautanu and Barton each have had discussions this week with teams, including Dallas, about their positional versatility between tackle and guard, and Barton receiving more attention at center than any other spot up front. Each is projected to be on the board at No. 24 and would each be plug and play options if drafted.

Frazier has been pinned as the consensus No. 2 true center in the draft behind Oregon's Jackson Powers-Johnson, as his toughness and physicality from his days with the Mountaineers stands out to scouts. After breaking his leg in late November, Frazier will be participating in positional drills and bench press after just a little more than three months of time. He said on Saturday that he expects to be 100-percent for his Pro Day next month and will be more than ready to go by the time OTAs roll around.

Related Content

news

Draft Blog: Cowboys meet with over a dozen OL in Indy

The 2024 Draft Blog is officially kicked off as Nick Harris and Kyle Youmans dive into the daily ongoings of the draft process leading up to the NFL Draft in late April.
news

Updates: Cowboys want to 'sit down' with Gallup

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Jerry Jones doesn't rule out not extending Dak

With a contract extension for Dak Prescott seemingly needed for the Cowboys to have flexibility and cap room this offseason, Jerry Jones said on Friday that the team can still operate without an extension.
news

Spagnola: Don't Run Away From This Problem

Yep, once again they have allowed one game to define their entire season. No matter what they might have done over 18 weeks of a season, no matter the record, the wins, winning two NFC East titles in three years and finishing second the other year, none of it matters.
news

Jerry Jones speaks on 'all-in' offseason at combine

Jerry Jones met with the media at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis to update the Cowboys offseason and to give a further look into his "all-in" offseason approach.
news

Trey Lance will compete with Cooper Rush for QB2

When the Dallas Cowboys sent away draft capital to acquire Trey Lance in 2023, they had plans on seeing him challenge for QB2, and he'll officially get his shot this offseason
news

Updates: LVE to meet with Cowboys about his future

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Offensive skill positions in focus at combine for Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys have met with a large handful of top wide receiver and running back prospects this week at the NFL Combine, signaling a potential strategy at each position group.
news

McClay looking at 'bigger bodies' for Zimmer defense

Will McClay offered a bit of insight into what Mike Zimmer's defense could look like for the Dallas Cowboys compared to previous squads in his interview with DallasCowboys.com at the NFL Combine.
news

Four cornerbacks have formal meetings with Cowboys at NFL Combine

A bit more clarity was offered on Thursday towards the Cowboys' draft strategy at the cornerback position with four players at the position having formal meetings at the NFL Combine with Dallas.
news

Mick Shots: Putting rising dough into perspective

Yes, there are reasons to rejoice with the new salary cap bump. Plus, contracts for the Big Three, a Golden stat, Southern California training and more.
Advertising