Offensive line comes into focus at combine for Dallas

For Mims and Latham, each departing juniors from their respective programs after three years, the hope for the Cowboys would be that their choice slides to No. 24 with each seeing mock drafts pin them as high as the top-12. Fuaga is another expected high pick who heads to the NFL after four seasons with the Beavers.

Morgan and Guyton have each been pinned to the Cowboys by various reputable mock drafts, as Morgan brings a wealth of experience at the left tackle position and Guyton brings versatility at left and right tackle from his days as a Sooner.

Adams and Jones each project to be later round tackle options, with Jones bringing over 40 starts of college experience from Texas and Adams separating himself as one of the top linemen in the Big Ten this past season.

Fautanu and Barton each have had discussions this week with teams, including Dallas, about their positional versatility between tackle and guard, and Barton receiving more attention at center than any other spot up front. Each is projected to be on the board at No. 24 and would each be plug and play options if drafted.