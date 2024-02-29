Mick Shots: Putting rising dough into perspective

FRISCO, Texas – Rejoice, the 2024 NFL salary cap, an albatross for every team, has substantially increased from last year's $224.8 million to this year's initially projected $242.5 million to finalizing at $255.5 million, the largest yearly bump in NFL history.

Rejoice, the Dallas Cowboys went from right at $16 million over that initial salary cap projection to now a much more palatable estimated $4 million over when it comes to the top-51 figure that kicks in at 3 p.m. come March 13.

Rejoice, when it comes to the Cowboys potentially three largest expenditures needing to deal with, or at least three of the more prominent player contracts in the works: quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and linebacker Micah Parsons. All three are property of the Cowboys this 2024 season, currently Dak and CeeDee entering the final years of their contracts and Parsons the final two, assuming the Cowboys pick up his fifth-year option for 2025 by March 2, a no-brainer, no matter extensions, restructures or standing pat.

As Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said from this week's NFL Scouting Combine, "Obviously, the three guys we talked about that are the priorities, they won't be able to go to the open market this year. They are going to be on this team, and that's a great thing."

Rejoice, and despite any of this, the Cowboys will have enough cap money available to conduct necessary offseason business, like dabble in free agency, work on any potential trades and re-sign their own if they see fit to do so.

But Stephen also points out the downside of the salary cap significantly rising, saying, "The cap bump helps in some ways, but all 32 teams get cap bumps, so we all know what that can mean as well."

Yep, sure do. The teams with a whole lotta cap space now have a whole lotta more cap space to potentially snare some of those Cowboys 16 unrestricted free agents, potentially pricing the Cowboys out of their markets.

Take the Commanders, where former Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn became the head coach, initially having a projected $68 million of cap space. Well, now they have an estimated $79 million. That's a whole lotta money if Quinn has his eyes set on, for example, Cowboys unrestricted defensive ends Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler Jr. And Washington is just one of five teams licking their free-agent chops with at least $72 million of cap space available. And 2023 playoff teams like the Texans and Lions have at least $57 million at their disposal.

That is so much space that these teams can afford to take "shots" overpaying in the market, no matter if they miss. No big deal.

Don't Forget: While so much attention has been given to Stephen mentioning potentially working on deals with the Big Three (Dak, CeeDee and Micah), though explicitly pointing out there is "no timetable," mightily overlooked has been this when asked about Dak's $59.45 million salary cap charge fixing to hit in another 14 days: "We've got ways to adjust his cap numbers this year." And that would be besides signing him to an extension, though Stephen did say when asked if they want to sign Dak to an extension, "Oh, yes, absolutely." But there is a difference between "want to" and "able to." So remember, in their back pocket the Cowboys have two void years added to his four-year deal for 2025 and 2026, where they already have dumped restructure bonus. Meaning, if they decide to just restructure this year's $29 million base salary, reducing it to the bare minimum ($1.12 million) by paying the difference in signing bonus, that money is eligible to be spread over three years, lowing his cap hit to roughly $42 million instead. Not to fret.

Once again, since this time it's Cowboys COO Stephen Jones with the first word, he gets the last word, too, when discussing his thoughts on retaining veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore. His value never was more qualified than when he played in the Green Bay playoff game with a harnessed shoulder in need of surgery, the Cowboys deciding they would rather try that avenue instead of replacing him, moving into a zone defense instead of their more normal man to protect him.

And let's remember, with Gilmore and Jourdan Lewis unrestricted free agents, the only two established corners under contract are Pro Bowler DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs, the two-time Pro Bowler though returning from his season-ending ACL surgery.

"Obviously, Stephon Gilmore was a great addition for us last year," Jones began. "Not only is he a great football player but he's a first-class act. We were very pleased for what he did for the team, having nothing but respect for him."