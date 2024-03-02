 Skip to main content
Advertising

Combine Central

Trey Lance will compete with Cooper Rush for QB2

Mar 01, 2024 at 07:00 PM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Trey-Lance-will-compete-with-Cooper-Rush-for-QB2-hero

IRVING, Texas — This offseason will determine the trajectory of Trey Lance’s future in the NFL, as the Dallas Cowboys give him a wonderful opportunity to prove he can, in fact, be an impact quarterback at the NFL level. A former third-overall pick landed in North Texas by way of a 2023 trade with the San Francisco 49ers, but was relegated to learning and developing as the season wore on.

That will not be the case this spring and summer, though.

When asked if the 23-year-old would officially be pitted in a head-to-head competition with longstanding incumbent Cooper Rush for the right to serve as QB2 behind Dak Prescott in 2024, owner and general manager Jerry Jones was unequivocal.

"Yes," he said, followed by a hard stop that left zero room for interpretation.

A former FCS champion with North Dakota State and MVP of that contest, Lance saw his option picked up by the Cowboys for the 2024 season at roughly $4 million, an expected move that is not to be confused with the fifth-year option for 2025 that would guarantee him more than $20 million.

While the Cowboys are in no way expected to pick up the latter, triggering the former promises he'll get a fair shot at potentially dethroning Rush — a mission former Cowboys' quarterback Will Grier (and others) have mostly failed to succeed at achieving.

Jones, along with head coach Mike McCarthy, both love what they're seeing from Lance in practices, however.

"The arrow is really up," Jones said. "He's exceeded expectations as a person and as a worker. He's got unique skills. He's very much what we had planned on, hoped, and when we gave the pick we knew we'd be paying the [2024 contract] bonus now. That was a part of the same decision.

"But that's been reinforced by what he's been with the team, the person."

That said, it's also true Lance, as mentioned above, hasn't seen a single in-game snap for the Cowboys as of yet — Rush being routinely sent in to relieve Prescott in the fourth quarter of several blowout victories.

So the evaluation process continues, but with a ton of preseason work ahead.

"The player, we don't know any more on the field from experience in games than when we brought him on; and that's his college and his time in San Francisco," Jones admitted. "We didn't get to see that, but what we do know is what he's been in practice. We don't know about his game experience, but we do know about his practicing and what he's done there — all pluses."

Lance has been hard at work soaking up as much as he can from McCarthy, Prescott, Rush and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer over the last several months.

It's time to show the Cowboys what he's learned.

Related Content

news

Jerry Jones doesn't rule out not extending Dak

With a contract extension for Dak Prescott seemingly needed for the Cowboys to have flexibility and cap room this offseason, Jerry Jones said on Friday that the team can still operate without an extension.
news

Spagnola: Don't Run Away From This Problem

Yep, once again they have allowed one game to define their entire season. No matter what they might have done over 18 weeks of a season, no matter the record, the wins, winning two NFC East titles in three years and finishing second the other year, none of it matters.
news

Jerry Jones speaks on 'all-in' offseason at combine

Jerry Jones met with the media at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis to update the Cowboys offseason and to give a further look into his "all-in" offseason approach.
news

Updates: LVE to meet with Cowboys about his future

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Draft Blog: Cowboys hold WR & RB formal meetings

The 2024 Draft Blog is officially kicked off as Nick Harris and Kyle Youmans dive into the daily ongoings of the draft process leading up to the NFL Draft in late April.
news

Offensive skill positions in focus at combine for Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys have met with a large handful of top wide receiver and running back prospects this week at the NFL Combine, signaling a potential strategy at each position group.
news

McClay looking at 'bigger bodies' for Zimmer defense

Will McClay offered a bit of insight into what Mike Zimmer's defense could look like for the Dallas Cowboys compared to previous squads in his interview with DallasCowboys.com at the NFL Combine.
news

Four cornerbacks have formal meetings with Cowboys at NFL Combine

A bit more clarity was offered on Thursday towards the Cowboys' draft strategy at the cornerback position with four players at the position having formal meetings at the NFL Combine with Dallas.
news

Mick Shots: Putting rising dough into perspective

Yes, there are reasons to rejoice with the new salary cap bump. Plus, contracts for the Big Three, a Golden stat, Southern California training and more.
news

Cowboys showing combine priority in front seven

The defensive linemen and linebackers met with the media on Wednesday, and a large number of players at those positions have had interest from the Dallas Cowboys at the combine this week.
news

Stephen Jones: Cowboys 'absolutely' want to extend Dak

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones spoke very cautiously about a potential Dak Prescott extension on Tuesday, but did offer that the team wants to get one done.
Advertising