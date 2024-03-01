Offensive skill positions in focus at combine for Dallas

In all, the Cowboys met with at least seven wide receivers and four running backs for formal meetings at the combine including Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman, Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin, Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, UCF wide receiver Javon Baker, Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan, LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy, Florida State running back Trey Benson, Kentucky running back Ray Davis, Notre Dame running back Audric Estime, Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright and Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen.

The Cowboys went lighter at the running back position for formal meetings at the combine after meeting with a large number of the top players at the position during the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl. One of the Shrine Bowl meetings included consensus number-one running back Jonathon Brooks out of Texas.

The large number of wide receiver meetings may come as a surprise to some, with CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks established as top two receivers in Mike McCarthy's offense, but with Cooks entering the final year of his contract and a boost behind those two needed in 2024, using an early pick on a receiver may not be out of the equation.

Franklin, Mitchell, Thomas Jr. and Coleman have each received first round projections from various reputable mock drafts with Coleman being one of the more interesting players because of his relation to CeeDee Lamb. The two both grew up in Opelousas, Louisiana – before Lamb moved to the Houston area following Hurricane Katrina – and Coleman said on Friday that they are cousins.