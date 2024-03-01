 Skip to main content
Offensive skill positions in focus at combine for Dallas

Mar 01, 2024
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — Day three of media availabilities at the NFL Scouting Combine allowed for the wide receivers and running backs to answer questions and take time with reporters to talk more on their draft process and what all they are scheduled to do this week.

The Dallas Cowboys were a popular team mentioned with both position groups, as they will see Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle hit free agency at the running back position, and the wide receiver position could be in need of some elite young talent.

In all, the Cowboys met with at least seven wide receivers and four running backs for formal meetings at the combine including Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman, Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin, Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, UCF wide receiver Javon Baker, Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan, LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy, Florida State running back Trey Benson, Kentucky running back Ray Davis, Notre Dame running back Audric Estime, Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright and Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen.

The Cowboys went lighter at the running back position for formal meetings at the combine after meeting with a large number of the top players at the position during the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl. One of the Shrine Bowl meetings included consensus number-one running back Jonathon Brooks out of Texas.

The large number of wide receiver meetings may come as a surprise to some, with CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks established as top two receivers in Mike McCarthy's offense, but with Cooks entering the final year of his contract and a boost behind those two needed in 2024, using an early pick on a receiver may not be out of the equation.

Franklin, Mitchell, Thomas Jr. and Coleman have each received first round projections from various reputable mock drafts with Coleman being one of the more interesting players because of his relation to CeeDee Lamb. The two both grew up in Opelousas, Louisiana – before Lamb moved to the Houston area following Hurricane Katrina – and Coleman said on Friday that they are cousins.

The media availabilities for the NFL Combine will wrap up on Saturday with the offensive linemen – a position group that is expected to draw a lot of attention from the Dallas Cowboys this week in Indianapolis.

