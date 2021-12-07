Four Players, Five Coaches Back From COVID List

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys' reserve/COVID-19 list is beginning to shrink as they head into Week 14 of the season.

The team announced Tuesday afternoon that four players had been taken out of the COVID protocols, clearing them to return to work.

Among those four, second-year tackle Terence Steele is the only one returning to the active roster. Wide receivers Robert Foster and T.J. Vasher were reinstated to the practice squad and the Non-Football Injury list, respectively. Blake Jarwin, who has been out since Oct. 31 with a hip injury, reverted back to injured reserve.

In addition, several members of the Cowboys' coaching staff have returned to the facility after missing time due to COVID-19. Offensive line coaches Joe Philbin and Jeff Blasko are back, as are strength and conditioning coaches Harold Nash and Kendall Smith, as well as offensive assistant Scott Tolzien.

Those roster moves should bring the Cowboys close to full availability, with one obvious exception – head coach Mike McCarthy, who is still working through the league protocols.

Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said Monday he was hopeful McCarthy would be able to return to the facility on Thursday, which would give him three days to be with the team before traveling to Washington D.C. for Sunday's game.