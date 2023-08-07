Gilmore taking on role as veteran teacher for entire team

"Any time I line up and see Tre on the other side, it allows me to lock in even more because I know he'll hold it down and I'll do my part," he said. "I think we're just gonna push each other. He's a great player and he's been playing great his whole career, and I've been playing great my whole career. I think we need to push each other each and every day and be hard on each other."

While that knowledge does include helping Trevon Diggs and his fellow defensive backs, CeeDee Lamb told the media last week that Gilmore has also helped improve his game from across the line by calling out his routes sometimes before the ball is even snapped.

"Covering those guys, we know what works against us," Gilmore said. "I'm trying to teach him as much as I can as far as what to do to get us going. CeeDee is a great receiver and we push each other every day."

From on the field tips to shining light on his mostly fish and chicken diet off of it, Gilmore prides himself on not only being patient in coverage, but also being patient off the field in letting the "little things" create the complete version of who he is and his teammates around him.