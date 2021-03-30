Goodell Expects To Have Full Stadiums In 2021

That's obviously big news coming off a season that saw attendance dip to just 1.2 million across the league. The Cowboys did lead the NFL in attendance last fall, but it was a far cry from having a full building – which is something team owner/general manager Jerry Jones has already alluded to this spring."

"I feel very good about saying to you we're going to play with a full house," Jones said earlier this month.

Jones was sure to point out that the Cowboys will do so safely, thanks to the capabilities of AT&T Stadium.

"We have a great facility where we can do prudent things when we need to," he said. "But we've gotten better in the NFL and the Cowboys of putting the show on, with safety in mind."