Greg Zuerlein: If I Do My Job, We Win That Game

"No excuses," he said. "If I'm out there I should make the kicks. There's no excuses."

Zuerlein said he'll review the film to see technically what went wrong on the 31-yarder. He also missed one from 60 yards just before halftime, but the ball was well struck and almost got through the uprights.

He did rebound with successful field goals from 35 and 21 yards in the second and third quarter. And his 48-yard attempt with 1:24 left in the game was dead center, putting the Cowboys ahead 29-28.

"I have great faith and confidence in him, and we need him," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said. "He made the clutch, clutch kick there at the end to give us the lead before the two-minute drive by Tampa."

Brady had other plans, though, and led the Bucs 57 yards in 11 plays to set up Ryan Succop's winning kick from 36 yards with two seconds remaining.