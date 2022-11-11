Gut Feeling: Staff Predictions For Cowboys-Packers

Yes, there is a game this week and a big game at that.

The Cowboys have been off for two weeks and the storylines of the week have been about anything but football. Mike McCarthy is returning to Green Bay for the first time since joining the Cowboys and Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent although it has been made clear the Cowboys – from the top to the bottom – would like to have him on the team.

But there is a game Sunday at Lambeau Field to play and the Cowboys will take on the Packers, who have lost five straight games. The DallasCowboys.com staff gives their 'gut feeling' for Sunday's matchup in Green Bay.

Patrik Walker: OK, let's go ahead and get the obvious out of the way first: we all have PTRD (Post Traumatic Rodgers Disorder) when it comes to the current Packers' QB. It's to the point that even a 3-6 record and a six-game losing streak doesn't completely negate the psychosis created by him and the Packers but, given all that's going wrong in Green Bay, he'd have to locate the Infinity Gauntlet for me to allow that trauma to force me away from the football science that tells me - from nearly all angles - that this a game Dallas should win. There are no receiving threats who'll consistently challenge one of the best secondaries in all of football and, additionally, Rodgers has never faced a Cowboys pass rush of this magnitude. The defensive injury list in Green Bay also reads like a M.A.S.H. unit, headlined by the loss of sack-leader Rashan Gary, along with Eric Stokes and possibly De'Vondre Campbell - among others. Dak Prescott and Co. have the advantage and I believe they get off to a fast start that forces Rodgers' pass tally to climb; and that plays right into the hands of the Dallas defense. 27-16, Cowboys

Nick Eatman: So the Packers are struggling big time right now? Lost five straight games. And from the sound of things, Aaron Rodgers is part of the problem? That's what I hear at least. Ok, well let me see for myself. I'm not saying I can't see an issue with them because five losses in a row is still five in a row. But I just want to see it for myself if Rodgers is really different than what he's been. I said this Friday on Cowboys Break about Rodgers, referring him to the line in a Toby Keith country song. I'm not as good as I once was, but I'm good ONCE, as I ever was. And if this Rodgers-McCarthy feud was really a thing, then I'm sure Rodgers would love anything to make Sunday's game his ONCE moment. All that being said, I think the Cowboys are better and they're going to win, but it'll be close. Give me the Cowboys 21-19.

Hailey Sutton: When I heard the players speak with such passion about why they wanted to win this game for Mike McCarthy this week, it solidified my gut feeling about this game: This one will belong to Dallas. I know Aaron Rodgers is Aaron Rodgers and you can't ever count him out, but he's working with so many limitations, it's a bad week to see Dallas after the bye. With the momentum from game 8 against the Bears and the motivation to pick up a win in a place that traditionally hasn't been easy for the Cowboys AND the added benefit of it being your head coach's former place of employment … my bet is on the Cowboys. Give me Dallas 35, Green Bay 13.

Mickey Spagnola: Time for this Cowboys offense to kick it in gear on a consistent basis. Over the first six games, five of those without Dak, the Cowboys averaged just a little more than 18 points a game. In the past six quarters with Dak starting the past two games, the Cowboys offense has totaled 60 points, that's 10 a quarter. Now it's time for a more consistent offense, exactly what this team needs to get where it wants to go, and it's time to begin that consistency Sunday against the Packers, in a 27-17 win.