#DALvsGB

Gut Feeling: Staff Predictions For Cowboys-Packers

Nov 11, 2022 at 05:00 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Gut-Feeling--Staff-Predictions-For-Cowboys-Packers-hero

Yes, there is a game this week and a big game at that.

The Cowboys have been off for two weeks and the storylines of the week have been about anything but football. Mike McCarthy is returning to Green Bay for the first time since joining the Cowboys and Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent although it has been made clear the Cowboys – from the top to the bottom – would like to have him on the team.

But there is a game Sunday at Lambeau Field to play and the Cowboys will take on the Packers, who have lost five straight games. The DallasCowboys.com staff gives their 'gut feeling' for Sunday's matchup in Green Bay.

Patrik Walker: OK, let's go ahead and get the obvious out of the way first: we all have PTRD (Post Traumatic Rodgers Disorder) when it comes to the current Packers' QB. It's to the point that even a 3-6 record and a six-game losing streak doesn't completely negate the psychosis created by him and the Packers but, given all that's going wrong in Green Bay, he'd have to locate the Infinity Gauntlet for me to allow that trauma to force me away from the football science that tells me - from nearly all angles - that this a game Dallas should win. There are no receiving threats who'll consistently challenge one of the best secondaries in all of football and, additionally, Rodgers has never faced a Cowboys pass rush of this magnitude. The defensive injury list in Green Bay also reads like a M.A.S.H. unit, headlined by the loss of sack-leader Rashan Gary, along with Eric Stokes and possibly De'Vondre Campbell - among others. Dak Prescott and Co. have the advantage and I believe they get off to a fast start that forces Rodgers' pass tally to climb; and that plays right into the hands of the Dallas defense. 27-16, Cowboys

Nick Eatman: So the Packers are struggling big time right now? Lost five straight games. And from the sound of things, Aaron Rodgers is part of the problem? That's what I hear at least. Ok, well let me see for myself. I'm not saying I can't see an issue with them because five losses in a row is still five in a row. But I just want to see it for myself if Rodgers is really different than what he's been. I said this Friday on Cowboys Break about Rodgers, referring him to the line in a Toby Keith country song. I'm not as good as I once was, but I'm good ONCE, as I ever was. And if this Rodgers-McCarthy feud was really a thing, then I'm sure Rodgers would love anything to make Sunday's game his ONCE moment. All that being said, I think the Cowboys are better and they're going to win, but it'll be close. Give me the Cowboys 21-19.

Hailey Sutton: When I heard the players speak with such passion about why they wanted to win this game for Mike McCarthy this week, it solidified my gut feeling about this game: This one will belong to Dallas. I know Aaron Rodgers is Aaron Rodgers and you can't ever count him out, but he's working with so many limitations, it's a bad week to see Dallas after the bye. With the momentum from game 8 against the Bears and the motivation to pick up a win in a place that traditionally hasn't been easy for the Cowboys AND the added benefit of it being your head coach's former place of employment … my bet is on the Cowboys. Give me Dallas 35, Green Bay 13.

Mickey Spagnola: Time for this Cowboys offense to kick it in gear on a consistent basis. Over the first six games, five of those without Dak, the Cowboys averaged just a little more than 18 points a game. In the past six quarters with Dak starting the past two games, the Cowboys offense has totaled 60 points, that's 10 a quarter. Now it's time for a more consistent offense, exactly what this team needs to get where it wants to go, and it's time to begin that consistency Sunday against the Packers, in a 27-17 win.

Kyle Youmans: Last time, I leaped out of the building by picking Dallas to put up a 40 burger for the first time this season. I was right. This time around, I have a little more pause. Yes, it's a "down" year for the Packers, but Aaron Rodgers is still Aaron Rodgers. And if there was one game that had a little extra motivation to find his stride? It would be against his former coach and mentor. However, Dallas is just too talented for Rodgers' wrath to overcome. Cowboys win in a much tighter game than anticipated, 27-23 at Lambeau.

Related Content

news

Cowboys Catch-Up: Rest, Rumors & Returns

Fresh off a bye week, the Cowboys prepped for a crucial match against the Packers with Mike McCarthy making his triumphant return. That, and a burning hot rumor mill over one potential free agent receiver addition.

news

Spagnola: Winning This Game All That Matters

This is no time to wax nostalgic or take the Packers lightly. As the Cowboys prepare to head north, winning is all that matters.

news

Keys to Victory: Game of Ball-Control & Keep-Away

The best way to prevent Aaron Rodgers from doing any damage is to not let him have the ball. The Cowboys need to control the clock to get a W at Lambeau.

news

Blue Chips: Who Are The Guys Besides Rodgers?

Blue Chips: Who Are The Guys Besides Rodgers?

news

McCarthy, Dak Joined at The Hip: 'We're Blessed'

Mike McCarthy has coached Hall of Famer-caliber QBs in his career and, ahead of facing one in Aaron Rodgers, he's pushing Dak Prescott to reach that level.

news

CeeDee Wants to Sign OBJ: 'Why Wouldn't We?'

Odell Beckham, Jr. is feeling the love from the Cowboys organization, to say the least, and anyone wondering if CeeDee Lamb would have an issue with the signing now have their answer.

news

Science Lab: To OBJ … or Not to OBJ?

Welcome to "The Science Lab", a place where football facts and in-depth analysis always triumph over feelings.

news

Cowboys-Packers: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

The Packers are reeling and desperately need to land a win to save their season, but the Cowboys are trying to keep gain ground in a wide-open NFC race.

news

Mick Shots: The Many Layers To Pursuing OBJ

Offering up some perspective on the pursuit of OBJ. Plus, McCarthy returns to Green Bay, a place the Cowboys have rarely won, Peete talks about race car running backs and more!

news

Zeke Taking A Cautious Approach To Injury

Both the owner and head coach have all but said Ezekiel Elliott will return to the field against the Packers on Sunday. However, Zeke is taking a leveled approach this time.

news

WR Depth Getting Tested Following Bye Week

Even if the OBJ speculation is real or not, the Cowboys are still shorthanded at receiver, at least for Wednesday's practice.

Advertising