Healthy Again, Tyron Smith Has More To Prove

Smith's absence, along with the loss of La'el Collins to a hip injury, became one of the lasting images of 2020 – a team that was too injured to compete, as far too many crucial starters were forced into the training room.

At this point in his career, Smith isn't a stranger to injury. He lost 12 games to various injuries between 2016-19. But at the same time, he was always able to fight his way back into the lineup. Playing his last game on Oct. 4 and not returning to action was a different experience entirely, and it's something Smith doesn't want to go through again.

"It drove me crazy, because I couldn't be out there with my teammates, helping out," he said. "And I couldn't really be in the building as much as I wanted to, because of my neck."

The surgery kept Smith off his feet for roughly a month, to the point that he was overjoyed to be given the go-ahead to simply ride a bike. From there, it's been a steady climb back toward playing shape – and he certainly seems to be there.

"I mean my strength is back – or probably better than it was, since I've just been sitting here working out," he said.

That doesn't mean Smith is diving into the deep end just yet. He and Collins are gradually working their way back, refraining from participating in any of the more physical aspect of these OTA practices. The goal is to have them ready and healthy when the pads go on later this summer.

It's totally understandable. The questions about Smith have never been about ability. For the last eight years, he's been arguably the best left tackle in football when playing with a clean bill of health.

The obvious problem is that a clean bill of health has been hard to come by for the seven-time Pro Bowler. One of the dominant storylines of the offseason was whether or not the Cowboys would spend a big draft pick on an offensive tackle, largely because of Smith's absence over the years.

Smith has never been much for talking, but he'll have his chance to answer those questions. Asked about his goals for the future, he kept it pretty straightforward. Even if the conversation about him has changed, his approach hasn't.