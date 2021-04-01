Helman: Redefining The Cowboys' Bargain Hunt

To be honest, I perfectly understand the approach. Teams often get caught making bad decisions when they spend at the top of the market. Investing in cheap, boom-or-bust prospects gives you the chance to strike it rich in production at a fraction of the cost. And finding the cornerstones of the team through the draft allows you to keep costs down over four and five-year increments.

At the same time, I can't help but think about something Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said a few weeks ago, when he was joking about the money he gave to Dak Prescott.

"The truth is, most anything I've ever been involved in that ended up being special, I overpaid for. Every time," Jones said. "Any time I've tried to get a bargain, I got just that. It was a bargain in a lot of ways, and not up to standard."

If you've been following the Cowboys over the last few years, that probably resonates with you. We like to say that this team bargain hunts in free agency, and the recent results have not been up to standard. And yet, every offseason, we crack open the handbook once again.

It reminds me of one of those monstrous slot machines at a casino – the kind where you can feed it a $20 bill and sip on a drink while you take a shot at the jackpot for $1 per pull.

Sometimes, you're in the right place at the right time, and the jackpot hits. And there's no more gratifying feeling than hitting it rich for simply pressing a button. More often than not, it doesn't, and you're left wondering how you spent $60 in a half hour.

So maybe let's change the phrasing and call this what it is. The Dallas Cowboys are not bargain hunters, so much as low-stakes gamblers. Rather than splash cash at the high rollers' tables, they're content to sit at the slot machines and wait for their win.

Maybe it pays off this time, and the Cowboys will hit their jack pot – a low risk, high reward free agent group that perfectly complements their talented draft classes, allowing them to take that long-awaited next step.­