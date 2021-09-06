#DALvsTB

Here's The Cowboys' 53-Man Roster ... For Now

Sep 06, 2021 at 05:30 PM
FRISCO, Texas – If we've learned anything in the last few days, it's that nothing is ever final with the 53-man roster.

What looks to be set on one day, can be changed, and has been changed, in a matter of hours.

The Cowboys are in full prep-mode for Thursday's season opener in Tampa Bay. The team practiced on Sunday and will continue through the Labor Day weekend before taking off on Wednesday's charter flight to Tampa.
But for now, the roster is set with 53 players, although three of which are on the Reserved/COVID-19 list.

If and when the Cowboys remove Zack Martin, who was added Sunday and is expected to miss the game in Tampa Bay, Noah Brown and Brandon Knight, they would indeed need to clear off three more spots on the 53.

As of Sunday, all of the players on the current active roster were practicing and getting ready for the Bucs.

So is your roster, including three players on the COVID-19 list.

Zack Martin – He was moved to the Covid-19 list on Sunday, so he's technically not on the 53-man roster as of now. He is not expected to play Thursday against Tampa Bay.

Brandon Knight – He's currently on the Covid-19 list but could return in time to play against the Bucs.

Noah Brown – Was placed on the Covid-19 list last week. He is scheduled to return to the roster in time to play against Tampa Bay.

Although the changes are constant, including a big loss to the Cowboys on Sunday that saw a star player moved to the COVID-19 list, here's a pictorial look at the Cowboys' 53-man roster.

1 | WR Cedrick Wilson
1 | WR Cedrick Wilson

2 | K Greg Zuerlein
2 | K Greg Zuerlein

4 | QB Dak Prescott
4 | QB Dak Prescott

5 | P Bryan Anger
5 | P Bryan Anger

6 | S Donovan Wilson
6 | S Donovan Wilson

7 | CB Trevon Diggs
7 | CB Trevon Diggs

9 | LB Jaylon Smith
9 | LB Jaylon Smith

10 | QB Cooper Rush
10 | QB Cooper Rush

11 | LB Micah Parsons
11 | LB Micah Parsons

13 | WR Michael Gallup
13 | WR Michael Gallup

14 | LB Jabril Cox
14 | LB Jabril Cox

15 | QB Will Grier
15 | QB Will Grier

18 | S Damontae Kazee
18 | S Damontae Kazee

19 | WR Amari Cooper
19 | WR Amari Cooper

20 | RB Tony Pollard
20 | RB Tony Pollard

21 | RB Ezekiel Elliott
21 | RB Ezekiel Elliott

25 | CB Nahshon Wright
25 | CB Nahshon Wright

26 | CB Jourdan Lewis
26 | CB Jourdan Lewis

27 | S Jayron Kearse
27 | S Jayron Kearse

28 | S Malik Hooker
28 | S Malik Hooker

29 | CB C.J. Goodwin
29 | CB C.J. Goodwin

30 | CB Anthony Brown
30 | CB Anthony Brown

31 | CB Maurice Canady
31 | CB Maurice Canady

32 | RB Corey Clement
32 | RB Corey Clement

38 | S Israel Mukuamu
38 | S Israel Mukuamu

42 | LB Keanu Neal
42 | LB Keanu Neal

44 | LS Jake McQuaide
44 | LS Jake McQuaide

52 | G Connor Williams
52 | G Connor Williams

54 | DE Azur Kamara
54 | DE Azur Kamara

55 | LB Leighton Vander Esch
55 | LB Leighton Vander Esch

56 | DE Bradlee Anae
56 | DE Bradlee Anae

57 | LB Luke Gifford
57 | LB Luke Gifford

59 | DE Chauncey Golston
59 | DE Chauncey Golston

63 | C Tyler Biadasz
63 | C Tyler Biadasz

66 | G Connor McGovern
66 | G Connor McGovern

68 | G Matt Farniok
68 | G Matt Farniok

69 | T Brandon Knight He's currently on the Covid-19 list but could return in time to play against the Bucs.
69 | T Brandon Knight

He's currently on the Covid-19 list but could return in time to play against the Bucs.

70 | G Zack Martin He was moved to the Covid-19 list on Sunday, so he's technically not on the 53-man roster as of now. He is not expected to play Thursday against Tampa Bay.
70 | G Zack Martin

He was moved to the Covid-19 list on Sunday, so he's technically not on the 53-man roster as of now. He is not expected to play Thursday against Tampa Bay.

71 | T La'el Collins
71 | T La'el Collins

77 | T Tyron Smith
77 | T Tyron Smith

78 | T Terence Steele
78 | T Terence Steele

79 | T Ty Nsekhe
79 | T Ty Nsekhe

81 | WR Simi Fehoko
81 | WR Simi Fehoko

85 | WR Noah Brown Was placed on the Covid-19 list last week. He is scheduled to return to the roster in time to play against Tampa Bay.
85 | WR Noah Brown

Was placed on the Covid-19 list last week. He is scheduled to return to the roster in time to play against Tampa Bay.

86 | TE Dalton Schultz
86 | TE Dalton Schultz

88 | WR CeeDee Lamb
88 | WR CeeDee Lamb

89 | TE Blake Jarwin
89 | TE Blake Jarwin

90 | DE DeMarcus Lawrence
90 | DE DeMarcus Lawrence

91 | DT Carlos Watkins
91 | DT Carlos Watkins

92 | DE Dorance Armstrong
92 | DE Dorance Armstrong

93 | DE Tarell Basham
93 | DE Tarell Basham

94 | DE Randy Gregory
94 | DE Randy Gregory

95 | DT Brent Urban
95 | DT Brent Urban

97 | DT Osa Odighizuwa
97 | DT Osa Odighizuwa

98 | DT Quinton Bohanna
98 | DT Quinton Bohanna

