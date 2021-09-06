Here’s The Cowboys’ 53-Man Roster ... For Now

FRISCO, Texas – If we've learned anything in the last few days, it's that nothing is ever final with the 53-man roster.

What looks to be set on one day, can be changed, and has been changed, in a matter of hours.

The Cowboys are in full prep-mode for Thursday's season opener in Tampa Bay. The team practiced on Sunday and will continue through the Labor Day weekend before taking off on Wednesday's charter flight to Tampa.

But for now, the roster is set with 53 players, although three of which are on the Reserved/COVID-19 list.

If and when the Cowboys remove Zack Martin, who was added Sunday and is expected to miss the game in Tampa Bay, Noah Brown and Brandon Knight, they would indeed need to clear off three more spots on the 53.

As of Sunday, all of the players on the current active roster were practicing and getting ready for the Bucs.

So is your roster, including three players on the COVID-19 list.

Zack Martin – He was moved to the Covid-19 list on Sunday, so he's technically not on the 53-man roster as of now. He is not expected to play Thursday against Tampa Bay.

Brandon Knight – He's currently on the Covid-19 list but could return in time to play against the Bucs.