Here's The Main Takeaway From This Win Streak

Turnovers have been a problem for the 49ers (5-9) all season. They've had at least two in eight straight games now. Sunday, the trend continued on their first punt return of the game, when defensive end Dorance Armstrong stripped Richie James and recovered the ball at San Francisco's 22.

Running back Tony Pollard, starting for an injured Ezekiel Elliott (calf), found the end zone five plays later for a 7-0 lead.

The Cowboys led 14-0 after DeMarcus Lawrence sacked quarterback Nick Mullens and gave the offense prime field position again just outside the red zone. Quarterback Andy Dalton hit Michael Gallup for a 3-yard touchdown pass.

San Francisco kept the game close with their vaunted running game, producing 150 yards. But two Mullens interceptions in the fourth quarter, one each from safety Donovan Wilson and Anthony Brown, set up 10 more Cowboys points.

On a day where the offense couldn't find much traction – they only had two explosive plays before Pollard's game-sealing 40-yard touchdown run in the final three minutes – those short fields proved essential.

"That's huge," Dalton said. "With a short field, you want to take advantage of it. You want to score touchdowns when you're in that position. And it was big for us today. That's the difference in the game."