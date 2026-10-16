Here We Goooo: Explosive plays will play big factor in Cowboys-Packers

Despite a number of brutal injuries to star players, like an ACL and meniscus for pass rusher Micah Parsons, the Packers have found ways to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks this season. Under new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Green Bay has the fifth-highest pressure rate in the NFL (42.2) while blitzing on 33.2% of plays, the 13th-highest rate in the league.

Prescott was pressured 15 times and sacked five times against the Cardinals last season when Gannon was the head coach in Arizona. Last week, Prescott admitted that he and his offensive teammates struggled to deal with the blitz-heavy looks that have become a staple of a Todd Bowles defense, going just 3/13 for 28 yards when under pressure. That will need to change this week.

The good news for Dallas is that Prescott has usually handled pressure well, and has been excellent over the course of his career diagnosing pre-snap where blitzers are coming from. In addition to doing that, it'll be key for the Cowboys to get the ball out of his hands quickly. That's where his two elite wide receivers in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens come in. On in-breaking routes this season, Lamb and Pickens have combined for 299 yards and two touchdowns. They'll need to be ready to see the ball coming their quickly in this game.