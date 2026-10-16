Here We Goooo: Explosive plays will play big factor in Cowboys-Packers

FRISCO, Texas – In their last 12 meetings against the Packers, the Cowboys have a record of just 1-10-1, with their last win coming in October 2016.
Dallas came close to ending their losing streak to Green Bay in Week 4 of the 2025 season, but the game finished in a 40-40 tie. A year later, the Cowboys hit the road in search of just their third victory at Lambeau Field since 1995.
The Packers' have had Dallas' number for quite some time, but the Cowboys come into Sunday night's game off a mini bye week and with a chip on their shoulder after a frustrating loss to the once winless Buccaneers in Week 5.
Let's dive into some key areas to keep an eye on in this week's Here We Goooo:
Find some continued rhythm in the quick passing game
Despite a number of brutal injuries to star players, like an ACL and meniscus for pass rusher Micah Parsons, the Packers have found ways to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks this season. Under new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Green Bay has the fifth-highest pressure rate in the NFL (42.2) while blitzing on 33.2% of plays, the 13th-highest rate in the league.
Prescott was pressured 15 times and sacked five times against the Cardinals last season when Gannon was the head coach in Arizona. Last week, Prescott admitted that he and his offensive teammates struggled to deal with the blitz-heavy looks that have become a staple of a Todd Bowles defense, going just 3/13 for 28 yards when under pressure. That will need to change this week.
The good news for Dallas is that Prescott has usually handled pressure well, and has been excellent over the course of his career diagnosing pre-snap where blitzers are coming from. In addition to doing that, it'll be key for the Cowboys to get the ball out of his hands quickly. That's where his two elite wide receivers in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens come in. On in-breaking routes this season, Lamb and Pickens have combined for 299 yards and two touchdowns. They'll need to be ready to see the ball coming their quickly in this game.
Can't miss tackles in the open field
One of the thorns in the side of Dallas' defense this season has been struggling to finish tackles and allowing extra yards after the first tackling opportunity. The Cowboys defense has missed 43 tackles so far this season, allowing 304 yards after missing those tackles. Dallas' defense is converting on just 77.7% of their first tackle opportunities.
The Packers offense has struggled to get their run game going in 2026, ranking 32nd in the NFL with 60.4 rushing yards per game. Dallas will have an opportunity to better their 32nd ranked run defense against a Packers offense whose leading rusher in a game hasn't gained more than 42 yards this season.
Where it'll be important to avoid yards after missed tackles is in the passing game. The Packers are sixth in the NFL in yards after catch (657) and have several speed threats like Christian Watson and Matthew Golden who have had productive starts to the season in 2026.
Limit Green Bay's explosive in the passing game
Through five games, the Cowboys defense is tied for the fourth-most explosive plays allowed in the NFL this season with 37. Explosive plays are defined by 10+ yard runs and 20+ yard passing plays, with the Packers offense having connected on 39 explosive plays to start the year themselves.
Last week against the Bears, Packers QB Jordan Love went 6/8 on deep passes (20+ air yards) for 258 yards and two touchdowns. Both Christian Watson and Matthew Golden had over 100 receiving yards on six receptions each, combining for a total of 266 yards and two touchdowns from Watson.
Dallas' secondary is still dealing with injuries in multiple spots, especially at safety, so they'll need to keep their head on a swivel and watch for the deep shots. Caleb Downs has played recently at safety alongside Malik Hooker, but may move back to the nickel corner spot, leaving the other safety position open for either Markquese Bell or Alijah Clark. Getting CB Joey Porter Jr. back would be a big addition for Dallas defensively to try and help with some of the plays down the field.