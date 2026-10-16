 Skip to main content
Advertising

News - Here We Goooo

Here We Goooo: Explosive plays will play big factor in Cowboys-Packers

Oct 16, 2026 at 10:15 AM
Author Image
Tommy Yarrish

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

10_16_ HWG

FRISCO, Texas – In their last 12 meetings against the Packers, the Cowboys have a record of just 1-10-1, with their last win coming in October 2016.

Dallas came close to ending their losing streak to Green Bay in Week 4 of the 2025 season, but the game finished in a 40-40 tie. A year later, the Cowboys hit the road in search of just their third victory at Lambeau Field since 1995.

The Packers' have had Dallas' number for quite some time, but the Cowboys come into Sunday night's game off a mini bye week and with a chip on their shoulder after a frustrating loss to the once winless Buccaneers in Week 5.

Let's dive into some key areas to keep an eye on in this week's Here We Goooo:

Find some continued rhythm in the quick passing game

Despite a number of brutal injuries to star players, like an ACL and meniscus for pass rusher Micah Parsons, the Packers have found ways to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks this season. Under new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Green Bay has the fifth-highest pressure rate in the NFL (42.2) while blitzing on 33.2% of plays, the 13th-highest rate in the league.

Prescott was pressured 15 times and sacked five times against the Cardinals last season when Gannon was the head coach in Arizona. Last week, Prescott admitted that he and his offensive teammates struggled to deal with the blitz-heavy looks that have become a staple of a Todd Bowles defense, going just 3/13 for 28 yards when under pressure. That will need to change this week.

The good news for Dallas is that Prescott has usually handled pressure well, and has been excellent over the course of his career diagnosing pre-snap where blitzers are coming from. In addition to doing that, it'll be key for the Cowboys to get the ball out of his hands quickly. That's where his two elite wide receivers in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens come in. On in-breaking routes this season, Lamb and Pickens have combined for 299 yards and two touchdowns. They'll need to be ready to see the ball coming their quickly in this game.

Can't miss tackles in the open field

One of the thorns in the side of Dallas' defense this season has been struggling to finish tackles and allowing extra yards after the first tackling opportunity. The Cowboys defense has missed 43 tackles so far this season, allowing 304 yards after missing those tackles. Dallas' defense is converting on just 77.7% of their first tackle opportunities.

The Packers offense has struggled to get their run game going in 2026, ranking 32nd in the NFL with 60.4 rushing yards per game. Dallas will have an opportunity to better their 32nd ranked run defense against a Packers offense whose leading rusher in a game hasn't gained more than 42 yards this season.

Where it'll be important to avoid yards after missed tackles is in the passing game. The Packers are sixth in the NFL in yards after catch (657) and have several speed threats like Christian Watson and Matthew Golden who have had productive starts to the season in 2026.

Limit Green Bay's explosive in the passing game

Through five games, the Cowboys defense is tied for the fourth-most explosive plays allowed in the NFL this season with 37. Explosive plays are defined by 10+ yard runs and 20+ yard passing plays, with the Packers offense having connected on 39 explosive plays to start the year themselves.

Last week against the Bears, Packers QB Jordan Love went 6/8 on deep passes (20+ air yards) for 258 yards and two touchdowns. Both Christian Watson and Matthew Golden had over 100 receiving yards on six receptions each, combining for a total of 266 yards and two touchdowns from Watson.

Dallas' secondary is still dealing with injuries in multiple spots, especially at safety, so they'll need to keep their head on a swivel and watch for the deep shots. Caleb Downs has played recently at safety alongside Malik Hooker, but may move back to the nickel corner spot, leaving the other safety position open for either Markquese Bell or Alijah Clark. Getting CB Joey Porter Jr. back would be a big addition for Dallas defensively to try and help with some of the plays down the field.

Related Content

news

Here We Goooo: Texans present a big test for Cowboys offensive tackles

The Cowboys' offensive tackle will have their hands full on Sunday with the Texans pass rush. In this week's Here We Goooo, a look at how they stack up against each other and more areas of the game to watch in Week 4.

news

Here We Goooo: Another tall task awaits the Cowboys defense

On their business trip to Brazil, a tall task awaits the Cowboys defense once again in Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and the Ravens offense. In this week's Here We Goooo, we discuss where Dallas can find some advantages.

news

Here We Goooo: How the Cowboys defense can bounce back against Washington

The Cowboys have another tough task in Week 2 against Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders. How can they bounce back? We discuss in this week's Here We Goooo.

news

Here We Gooo: How Christian Parker, Cowboys can start 2026 strong vs. the Giants

In the first 2026 edition of Here We Goooo, a look at some key elements to the Cowboys' season opener against the Giants on Sunday, and how Christian Parker can get off to a strong start as Dallas' defensive coordinator.

news

Here We Goooo: Ranking the top 10 most impactful Cowboys offseason moves

In an offseason edition of Here We Goooo, a ranking of the top 10 most impactful offseason moves that the Cowboys have made thus far.

news

Here We Goooo: Three keys to the game for Cowboys-Giants

In this week's Here We Goooo, a look at three keys to the game for the Cowboys in their final game of the season against the New York Giants on Sunday.

news

Here We Goooo: 3 keys to the game for Cowboys-Commanders

The Cowboys will play their sixth ever Christmas Day matchup on Thursday. In this week's Here We Goooo, we look at some keys to the game for Dallas against the Commanders.

news

Here We Goooo: 3 keys to the game for Cowboys-Chargers

In their final home game of the 2025 season, how can the Cowboys get back to .500 against the Chargers? We break it down in this week's Here We Goooo.

news

Here We Goooo: Three keys for Cowboys against Vikings

The Cowboys look to get back in the win column on Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings. In this week's Here We Goooo, we look at the three keys to the game for Dallas in order to try and do so.

news

Here We Goooo: 3 keys to the game for Cowboys vs. Lions

The Cowboys are looking to extend their winning streak to four games against the Lions on Thursday. In this week's Here We Goooo, we look at three keys to the game that'll give them the best chance to come away with a big road victory.

news

Here We Goooo: 3 keys to the game for Cowboys against Chiefs

How can the Cowboys defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving day? In Here We Goooo, we take a look at three big factors in the game that could help Dallas come out on top.

All Videos

video

Cowboys Game Night: Dallas Gets the Last Word | 2026

Oct 04, 2026

video

Cowboys OT #DALvsHOU | 2026

Oct 04, 2026

video

Dak Prescott: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

Dr Pepper First Word #DALvsHOU | 2026

Oct 04, 2026

video

Ryan Flournoy: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

Von Miller: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

Terence Steele: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

Rashan Gary: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

video

George Pickens: Postgame Week 4 #DALvsHOU

Oct 04, 2026

Latest Video
Advertising