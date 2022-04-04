History Suggests Instant Success With No. 24 Pick

History doesn't always mean a lot in the NFL. Sometimes, trends keep happening for a reason. And other times, it could be mere coincidence.

But either way, the Cowboys have had great success with the 24th pick, especially right away.

In three other occasions, dating all the way back to 1960, the Cowboys have picked a player at No. 24, and all three times they either made the All-Rookie team or won Rookie of the Year.

The Cowboys certainly need that kind of immediate impact this year when they draft at the 24th slot, especially if it's on the offensive line as so many people are expecting.

The Cowboys don't want to tip their hand and enter the draft with a glaring need. But as it stands right now, offensive line hasn't been addressed in free agency, other than seeing two starters (Connor Williams, La'el Collins) join other teams.

If it's not a pick for the O-line, it could be an edge rusher, a linebacker or maybe a wide receiver. In any event, the Cowboys will need a player that makes them better right away.

Just like these three players did in the past.

Calvin Hill (No. 24, 1969) – With 942 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, Hill was named AP Offensive Rookie of the Year and he was also a first-team All-Pro. The Cowboys went 45 years before another offensive rookie made All-Pro (Zack Martin, 2014).

Robert Jones (No. 24, 1992) – He wasn't even the first defensive rookie drafted by the Cowboys that year as they picked cornerback Kevin Smith at No. 17. But Jones, a rookie from East Carolina, ended up starting 13 games and racked up 108 tackles for a defense that was ranked No. 1 most of the season. Jones earned a spot on the AP All-Rookie team and was named NFC Defensive Rookie of the Year by the UPI.