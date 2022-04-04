Draft Central | 2022

Presented by

History Suggests Instant Success With No. 24 Pick

Apr 04, 2022 at 05:00 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

History-Suggests-Instant-Success-With-No.-24-Pick-hero

History doesn't always mean a lot in the NFL. Sometimes, trends keep happening for a reason. And other times, it could be mere coincidence.

But either way, the Cowboys have had great success with the 24th pick, especially right away.

In three other occasions, dating all the way back to 1960, the Cowboys have picked a player at No. 24, and all three times they either made the All-Rookie team or won Rookie of the Year.

The Cowboys certainly need that kind of immediate impact this year when they draft at the 24th slot, especially if it's on the offensive line as so many people are expecting.

The Cowboys don't want to tip their hand and enter the draft with a glaring need. But as it stands right now, offensive line hasn't been addressed in free agency, other than seeing two starters (Connor Williams, La'el Collins) join other teams.

If it's not a pick for the O-line, it could be an edge rusher, a linebacker or maybe a wide receiver. In any event, the Cowboys will need a player that makes them better right away.

Just like these three players did in the past.

Calvin Hill (No. 24, 1969) – With 942 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, Hill was named AP Offensive Rookie of the Year and he was also a first-team All-Pro. The Cowboys went 45 years before another offensive rookie made All-Pro (Zack Martin, 2014).

Robert Jones (No. 24, 1992) – He wasn't even the first defensive rookie drafted by the Cowboys that year as they picked cornerback Kevin Smith at No. 17. But Jones, a rookie from East Carolina, ended up starting 13 games and racked up 108 tackles for a defense that was ranked No. 1 most of the season. Jones earned a spot on the AP All-Rookie team and was named NFC Defensive Rookie of the Year by the UPI.

Dez Bryant (No. 24, 2010) – When the Cowboys drafted him, actually trading up two spots to get him, Bryant was immediately viewed as a Top 10 player who fell to them for off-the-field reasons. As it turned out, Bryant was one of the most talented players to ever suit up for the Cowboys and showed off his abilities right away. Bryant finished with 45 catches for 541 yards and six touchdown catches. Had it not been for an injury late in the season, Bryant likely could've contended for Rookie of the Year awards. He was named to the All-Rookie team

Related Content

news

Possible Pick: How Treylon Burks Fits This Offense

The Cowboys have only drafted one player from Arkansas since Jerry Jones and his Razorback family bought the team in 1989. But wide receiver Treylon Burks could be a great fit for this offense.
news

Analyzing Cowboys Picks From These 12 Mocks

It's officially April now, so we're finally in the same month of the NFL Draft. But while it's still early to tell who the Cowboys might get at No. 24, that doesn't stop the hundreds of mock drafts that are floating around. We picked 12 to see who they've got the Cowboys taking.
news

Possible Pick: Is Devonte Wyatt Overlooked?

In a draft class with so many talented Georgia players, Devonte Wyatt seems to get overlooked a bit, but he's definitely a name worth knowing for the Cowboys' No. 24 draft pick.
news

Possible Pick: Hard to Ignore Chris Olave's Speed

If the Cowboys take a wide receiver in the first round, it'll be someone that has attributes they just can't pass up on. Ohio State's Chris Olave, who ran a 4.26 at the combine, would qualify as this type of player.
news

Possible Pick: Kenyon Green Has O-Line Versatility

Interior offensive line depth looks like a need for the Cowboys here in late March, and All-American Kenyon Green is among the best guards in this year's draft class – and able to play multiple positions.
news

24 on 24: March Madness Feeling A Draft

As the NFL Draft is nearly a month away, we continue our series of analyzing 24 prospects for the Cowboys' 24th overall pick – on the 24th day of each month. Here's two dozen players who could be a good fit.
news

Cowboys Receive Two Compensatory Draft Picks

The Cowboys have received two fifth-round compensatory draft picks (No. 176 and 178) in April's NFL Draft, the league announced Tuesday.
news

Cooper, Gregory, D-Law & The Cowboys' Moving Parts

There's still time for the Cowboys to weigh their options in regard to their salary cap, but the start of free agency is approaching quite quickly.
news

Cowboys In "Early Stages As Possible Combine Host

The Cowboys have traveled to Indy this week for the annual scouting combine but could the trip get much shorter next year? Dallas is one of the options if the NFL decides to move the combine in 2023.
news

Stephen Jones on Amari, Franchise Tags & More

The scouting combine is underway again in Indy and Stephen Jones had a few topics on his mind when he met with the media. Here's a collection of some of the hot topics.
Advertising