Draft Central | 2022

Presented by

How 1st-Rounder Tyler Smith Fits Into O-Line Plans

Apr 28, 2022 at 09:50 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

How-1st-Rounder-Tyler-Smith-Fits-Into-O-Line-Plans-hero

A full breakdown of the Cowboys' first-round draft pick (No. 24 overall) Thursday night:

  • Name: Tyler Smith
  • Position: Offensive Lineman
  • College: Tulsa
  • Height/Weight: 6-5/324

The Rundown: Smith, a native of Fort Worth just up the road from AT&T Stadium, started two years for Tulsa at left tackle and made 23 starts over three seasons, earning All-AAC honors in 2020 and 2021.

How He Fits In: The Cowboys have an obvious need for depth and competition at left guard after four-year starter Connor Williams signed with the Dolphins in free agency. Backup swing tackle is also a question mark because Ty Nsekhe hasn't been re-signed and Terence Steele, a part-time starter at right tackle last year, is now the projected starter after the Cowboys released La'el Collins last month. Smith played exclusively left tackle in college, but Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy says he'll begin as a "left-side player" taking reps at both guard and tackle. With his size, strength and physical style of play -- "I want to be nasty and physical, and I want to dominate," Smith said -- he could be a nice fit at guard early in his career.

Kyle Youmans' Report: As imposing and aggressive of a player in the entire draft class. His technique isn't always perfect, but his strength is notable and should be a big pull for most teams who need a bruiser on the offensive line. Played left tackle during his time at Tulsa but translates more as a scheme-versatile and positional-flex sort of player.

Next Cowboys Pick: 2nd Round (56th overall)

Related Content

news

Why Tyler Smith Could Be Left Tackle Of The Future

The Cowboys believe Tyron Smith has plenty left in the tank, but first-round draft pick Tyler Smith -- who just turned 21 three weeks ago -- might be his eventual successor.

news

Fixing Flag Issues A Focus For Tyler Smith

What a surreal bit of synergy this turned out to be, as the dialogue in 2022 is picking up where 2021 left off: a discussion about penalties.

news

Eatman: Tyler Smith Could Be A "Now & Later" Pick

The Cowboys found a player who helps them right away at guard, and perhaps at left tackle down the road.

news

One Final Look At 20 "Possible Picks" For Cowboys

Throughout the last month, the staff of DallasCowboys.com has compiled a projection of who the Cowboys might target with their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Final 7-Round Mock Draft For All 9 Cowboys Picks

Our staff writers have made their final predictions for the Cowboys' nine draft picks. Here are their choices for the annual 7-Round mock draft.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Ranking The Top 100 Prospects

As we get ready for the start of Thursday's NFL Draft, here's a final look at our Big Board, with the top 100 prospects, ranked by draft insider Kyle Youmans.

news

Mick Shots: At Long Last Bring On The NFL Draft

Finally, it's here. The NFL Draft, 7 p.m. Thursday, from Vegas, and can't wait.

news

Jerry Jones Always Keeping Draft Options Open

As usual, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones isn't ruling anything out when it comes to this week's NFL Draft.

news

Possible Pick: Best Position For BC's Zion Johnson?

Position flex is a vital aspect for most draft prospects but none seem to have more than Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson. He's a target for the Cowboys at No. 24. He can play guard, tackle and possibly center.

news

10 Takeaways From Pre-Draft Press Conference

With the NFL Draft just days away, the Cowboys conducted their pre-draft press conference on Tuesday. Here are 10 takeaways from the event, that included Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones and Mike McCarthy.

news

Stephen Jones: No 'Musts' Heading Into Draft

Despite plenty of outside speculation about positions of need, the Cowboys are happy with where their roster stands heading into this year's draft.

Advertising