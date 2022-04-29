How 1st-Rounder Tyler Smith Fits Into O-Line Plans

A full breakdown of the Cowboys' first-round draft pick (No. 24 overall) Thursday night:
- Name: Tyler Smith
- Position: Offensive Lineman
- College: Tulsa
- Height/Weight: 6-5/324
The Rundown: Smith, a native of Fort Worth just up the road from AT&T Stadium, started two years for Tulsa at left tackle and made 23 starts over three seasons, earning All-AAC honors in 2020 and 2021.
How He Fits In: The Cowboys have an obvious need for depth and competition at left guard after four-year starter Connor Williams signed with the Dolphins in free agency. Backup swing tackle is also a question mark because Ty Nsekhe hasn't been re-signed and Terence Steele, a part-time starter at right tackle last year, is now the projected starter after the Cowboys released La'el Collins last month. Smith played exclusively left tackle in college, but Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy says he'll begin as a "left-side player" taking reps at both guard and tackle. With his size, strength and physical style of play -- "I want to be nasty and physical, and I want to dominate," Smith said -- he could be a nice fit at guard early in his career.
Kyle Youmans' Report: As imposing and aggressive of a player in the entire draft class. His technique isn't always perfect, but his strength is notable and should be a big pull for most teams who need a bruiser on the offensive line. Played left tackle during his time at Tulsa but translates more as a scheme-versatile and positional-flex sort of player.
Next Cowboys Pick: 2nd Round (56th overall)