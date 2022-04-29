How 1st-Rounder Tyler Smith Fits Into O-Line Plans

How He Fits In: The Cowboys have an obvious need for depth and competition at left guard after four-year starter Connor Williams signed with the Dolphins in free agency. Backup swing tackle is also a question mark because Ty Nsekhe hasn't been re-signed and Terence Steele, a part-time starter at right tackle last year, is now the projected starter after the Cowboys released La'el Collins last month. Smith played exclusively left tackle in college, but Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy says he'll begin as a "left-side player" taking reps at both guard and tackle. With his size, strength and physical style of play -- "I want to be nasty and physical, and I want to dominate," Smith said -- he could be a nice fit at guard early in his career.