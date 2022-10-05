How Cowboys Will Handle Deep Snapper Position 

FRISCO, Texas — With the news of long-snapper Jake McQuaide being lost for the season with a torn triceps injury, the Cowboys quickly pivoted to fill the void left by the veteran.

Dallas signed both Matt Overton and Tucker Addington to the practice squad to serve as potential replacements after a tryout on Monday.

Overton, a former Pro Bowler with the Indianapolis Colts during his five-year stint there, comes to the Cowboys after bouncing around the league between the Jaguars, Titans and Chargers. The nine-year veteran and California native got his start in professional football as a member of the United Football League with the Florida Tuskers and Omaha Nighthawks.

Addington, the New Braunfels, Texas product, spent his college days at Sam Houston State University before being selected by the Houston Gamblers in the sixth-round of the 2022 USFL Draft.

The interesting portion of this is what the Cowboys will do with their roster moving forward. With McQuaide being moved to the season-ending injured reserve list, his roster spot has now gone to quarterback Will Grier to back up current starter Cooper Rush.

When Dak Prescott (thumb) returns to the starting lineup – an exact return date has yet to be determined – the Cowboys will have a decision to make with Grier, who has exhausted his three gameday practice squad elevations, and try to sneak him through waivers in order to re-sign him to the practice squad.

The Cowboys are allowed two gameday practice squad elevations each week per league rules, while each player is allowed three of those elevations before they are exhausted.