#DALvsLAR

How Cowboys Will Handle Deep Snapper Position 

Oct 05, 2022 at 06:15 PM
Praytor_Layten-HS22
Layten Praytor

DallasCowboys.com Contributor

How-Cowboys-Will-Handle-Deep-Snapper-Position-hero
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas — With the news of long-snapper Jake McQuaide being lost for the season with a torn triceps injury, the Cowboys quickly pivoted to fill the void left by the veteran.

Dallas signed both Matt Overton and Tucker Addington to the practice squad to serve as potential replacements after a tryout on Monday.

Overton, a former Pro Bowler with the Indianapolis Colts during his five-year stint there, comes to the Cowboys after bouncing around the league between the Jaguars, Titans and Chargers. The nine-year veteran and California native got his start in professional football as a member of the United Football League with the Florida Tuskers and Omaha Nighthawks.

Addington, the New Braunfels, Texas product, spent his college days at Sam Houston State University before being selected by the Houston Gamblers in the sixth-round of the 2022 USFL Draft.

The interesting portion of this is what the Cowboys will do with their roster moving forward. With McQuaide being moved to the season-ending injured reserve list, his roster spot has now gone to quarterback Will Grier to back up current starter Cooper Rush.

When Dak Prescott (thumb) returns to the starting lineup – an exact return date has yet to be determined – the Cowboys will have a decision to make with Grier, who has exhausted his three gameday practice squad elevations, and try to sneak him through waivers in order to re-sign him to the practice squad.

The Cowboys are allowed two gameday practice squad elevations each week per league rules, while each player is allowed three of those elevations before they are exhausted.

In theory, Dallas could use this period to rotate between the 37-year-old Overton and younger Addington both as potential long-term options at the long-snapper spot with McQuaide set to be an unrestricted free agent at season's end.

Related Content

news

Mick Shots: Always A Pothole Around The Corner

The Cowboys hit another "pothole" with the loss of deep snapper Jake McQuaide. Plus, honors for both McCarthy and Romo, more sacks coming and paying attention to Parsons.

news

Jayron Kearse Ready To Rejoin 'No. 1' Safety Group

Back to full practice, Jayron Kearse is excited to rejoin a Cowboys safety group that he strongly believes is the best in the NFL.

news

Updates: Ferguson Misses Practice, Brown Doesn't

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

3 & Out: 3 Next-Cowboys-Up Who Have Stepped Up

But this is "3 & Out," after all, so we're sticking with three names. Here's the list.

news

Cowboys Start Practice Window For Damone Clark

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said the team will start the three-week practice window for rookie linebacker Damone Clark, who has been on the Non-Football Injury list since the start of training camp.

news

Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Cowboys & Rams

The Cowboys have won three straight. The defending Super Bowl champs are reeling somewhat at 2-2. Both teams have plenty of storylines to consider as they get ready for Sunday's game at SoFi Stadium.

news

Power Rankings: Win Streak Has Cowboys Climbing

As the Cowboys continue to surge up the national power rankings this week, let's take a look at where they place this time around in the eyes of the media around the country.

news

Cowboys' McQuaide Suffers Season-Ending Injury

The veteran long snapper will be placed on IR after suffering a season-ending injury in Week 4, and the team is hard at work on locating a replacement for the remainder of 2022.

news

Jones: Dak's Grip "Not Well Enough To Play"

The Cowboys have won three straight behind Cooper Rush, but Dak Prescott is getting close to returning. The biggest issue for Prescott is his ability to grip the football after having thumb surgery.

news

Defense's Hot Start Is The Cowboys' 'Thermostat'

The Cowboys defense is off to a hot start through four games in their role as the team's "thermostat," as head coach Mike McCarthy says.

Advertising