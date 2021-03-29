How Dak Prescott Can Be "Smarter" As A Runner

It's hard not to think about how many times Prescott has kept his offense alive through sheer willpower, though – most notably, his winding, somersaulting, 16-yard run against Seattle on a crucial 3rd-and-14 of a wildcard game. The run set the Cowboys up on the Seahawks' goal line, where they eventually took a 24-14 lead to put the game away.

And to hear it from Prescott, that's not the type of play he plans on taking out of his repertoire.

"To say that the game's on the line, it's a first down or it's the red zone and I'm going there — that's who I am," he said. "I don't know if I can ever tone that down, and if I do then y'all are changing who I am."

His head coach seems to agree with him. Asked about it last week, Mike McCarthy acknowledged that Prescott probably doesn't need to stiff arm and lower his shoulder on defenders as much as he has in the past. But McCarthy also said he doesn't want to coach instinct out of any of his players.

"I don't ever try to make a statement to a player that would make him hesitate, because hesitation in the NFL is, you're a full step slower than the opponent and it can put you in a worst position," McCarthy said.

Certainly, there is a happy medium to be found here. Prescott's mobility is far too valuable to be removed entirely from his game, but the Cowboys need to have their $40 million quarterback on the field if they're going to win games. For all the outside talk about it, no one seems to understand that better than him.

"There are certain plays, there are certain times that I'll be a much smarter player and decide when to not use my physicality during the run, just taking care of myself," he said. "The best ability is durability, and I have to be there for my team."

JERRY