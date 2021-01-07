How Jerry Jones Views Brand & Ratings vs. Wins

"First of all, I care tremendously about the viewership, and I care tremendously about the attendance at the stadium. I care tremendously about the attendance at training camp and the crowds that watch us practice," Jones said. "The promotion of the team is the promotion of the franchise, and that creates interest. And consequently, that begets enthusiasm by networks. It causes eyeballs to be on your television. So, I unabashedly work every way I can to keep the Cowboys interesting."

But Jones added that he would trade all the financial success to get his team in the playoffs and competing for another Super Bowl.

"Where there's a misnomer is that I care any more or less about that than I do about making a first down. That's where it goes (awry), and that's where it's not right. Every chance I'm given an opportunity to trade dollars or, if you will, trade an issue of visibility or an issue of promotion, every chance that I get (to trade for the first down), I go for the first down. Every chance.