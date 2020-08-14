How The Cowboys Are Beating The Texas Heat

To that end, this summer you'll notice that the team has constructed four large, air-conditioned tents – two near the middle of the practice field, and one behind each end zone. Several times per practice, the entire team will dip into the tents for an obvious purpose: to cool down.

"They've got popsicles in there, they've got water, Gatorade," Looney said. "You're basically just sitting down, and the whole purpose of it is to try to take down your core temperature and whatnot."

As a 310-pound center with long hair and a bushy beard, Looney no doubt appreciates it. He allowed that his favorite popsicle flavor is blue raspberry – so much so that his teammates can see his blue tongue during workouts.

Leave it to Looney to find the humor in the situation, but it's no laughing matter considering the temperatures will be scorching throughout this abbreviated training camp.

It's one more hurdle to clear in addition to COVID-19, but the Cowboys appear to be handling it.