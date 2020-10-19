#AZvsDAL

How to Watch/Listen To Cowboys-Cardinals

Oct 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM
The Dallas Cowboys (2-3) play host to the Arizona Cardinals (3-2) Monday at 7:15 p.m.(CT) at AT&T Stadium.

TELEVISON

ESPN will broadcast the game to a national audience on Monday Night Football. Play-by-play Steve Levy joins analysts Brian Griese and Louis Riddick in the booth with Lisa Salters as the sideline reporter.

LIVE STREAMING

  • Cowboys Official App
  • Amazon Prime Video
  • NFL Sunday Ticket
  • Other Streaming platforms to watch the game

RADIO

Local Radio Broadcast: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.

On The Call: Brad Sham/Play-By-Play, Babe Laufenberg/Color Analyst, Kristi Scales/Sideline Reporter.

Cowboys regular and postseason games are preceded by a three-hour Pregame Show and a three-hour Post-game Show.

National Broadcast: Compass Media Network

On The Call: Kevin Ray/Play-By-Play, Danny White/Color Analyst

SPANISH RADIO

Spanish Radio Broadcast: KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.

On The Call: Victor Villalba/Play-By-Play, Luis Perez/Color Analyst and Carlos Nava/Sideline Reporter

The Cowboys are back at AT&T Stadium next Monday night, October 19th , to take on the Arizona Cardinals. A limited number of tickets starting at $89 are on sale now. Get yours now before they sell out!

Details on all of the health and safety procedures you can expect at AT&T Stadium this season can be viewed at www.DallasCowboys.com/safestadium.

Related Content

Vander Esch To Active Roster, DT Added & Dak To IR   

The Cowboys have added Leighton Vander Esch to the roster, making it likely he will play Monday night. The Cowboys made several other moves, including placing Dak Prescott on IR.
Lamb: Whoever Is QB, "A Spark Can Happen"

CeeDee Lamb is no stranger to playing with different quarterbacks. He shined in college with three different starters and expects big things to happen even as the Cowboys go to the backup QB.
Keys to Victory: Must Keep Murray In The Pocket

Keeping Kyler Murray contained and staying balanced are two of the biggest Keys to Victory. 
Gut Feeling: Predictions For Cowboys-Cardinals

The Cowboys got a win last week, but might've suffered a bigger loss. Find out how the staff writers think the Cowboys will play with Andy Dalton now replacing Dak Prescott.  
Catch-Up: Reviewing This Week's Top Headlines

From Dak's injury to getting Andy Dalton ready to other injury news and facing the high-powered Cardinals, let's recap a full week of Cowboys headlines.
Updates: 'Arrows Are Pointing Up' For LVE Return

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season.
Spagnola: Andy Of Katy Not Your Typical Backup

In his Friday column, Mickey Spagnola dives into the experience that Andy Dalton brings and how he may be the best backup quarterback the Cowboys have had in the Jerry Jones era.
Andy Dalton Unfazed By The Starting Spotlight

While it clearly didn't happen in the way he'd prefer, assuming the starting role has been a smooth transition for a nine-year veteran like Andy Dalton.
Big Facts: Last 6 Wins Over AZ From 6 Different QBs

Some very interesting stats this week include the Cowboys passing on DeAndre Hopkins in the 2013 Draft, the fact the last six wins over Arizona have been with six different QBs and an odd stat on the 2:00 warning this year.
Stephen Jones Says "Defense is Coming Around"

The Cowboys are still last in the NFL in points allowed but there is optimism for a defense that will start to get some starters back on the field, including one this week.
Randy Gregory Looks "Lights Out" At Practice

Randy Gregory can't return to game action until Oct. 25, but it certainly sounds like he's turning some heads at practice.

