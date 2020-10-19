How-to-Watch-Listen-To-Cowboys-Cardinals

The Dallas Cowboys (2-3) play host to the Arizona Cardinals (3-2) Monday at 7:15 p.m.(CT) at AT&T Stadium.
TELEVISON
ESPN will broadcast the game to a national audience on Monday Night Football. Play-by-play Steve Levy joins analysts Brian Griese and Louis Riddick in the booth with Lisa Salters as the sideline reporter.
LIVE STREAMING
- Cowboys Official App
- Amazon Prime Video
- NFL Sunday Ticket
- Other Streaming platforms to watch the game
RADIO
Local Radio Broadcast: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.
On The Call: Brad Sham/Play-By-Play, Babe Laufenberg/Color Analyst, Kristi Scales/Sideline Reporter.
Cowboys regular and postseason games are preceded by a three-hour Pregame Show and a three-hour Post-game Show.
National Broadcast: Compass Media Network
On The Call: Kevin Ray/Play-By-Play, Danny White/Color Analyst
SPANISH RADIO
Spanish Radio Broadcast: KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.
On The Call: Victor Villalba/Play-By-Play, Luis Perez/Color Analyst and Carlos Nava/Sideline Reporter
Details on all of the health and safety procedures you can expect at AT&T Stadium this season can be viewed at www.DallasCowboys.com/safestadium.