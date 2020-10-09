#NYGvsDAL

How to Watch/Listen To Cowboys-Giants Sunday

Oct 09, 2020 at 06:00 PM
The Dallas Cowboys (1-3) play host to the New York Giants (0-4) Sunday at 3:25 (CT) at AT&T Stadium.

TELEVISON

CBS will broadcast the game to a national audience. Play-by-play Jim Nantz joins analyst Tony Romo in the booth with Tracy Wolfson as the sideline reporter.

LIVE STREAMING

  • Cowboys Official App
  • Amazon Prime Video
  • NFL Sunday Ticket
  • Other Streaming platforms to watch the game

RADIO

Local Radio Broadcast: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.

On The Call: Brad Sham/Play-By-Play, Babe Laufenberg/Color Analyst, Kristi Scales/Sideline Reporter.

Cowboys regular and postseason games are preceded by a three-hour Pregame Show and a three-hour Post-game Show.

National Broadcast: Compass Media Network

On The Call: Kevin Ray/Play-By-Play, Danny White/Color Analyst

SPANISH RADIO

Spanish Radio Broadcast: KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.

On The Call: Victor Villalba/Play-By-Play, Luis Perez/Color Analyst and Carlos Nava/Sideline Reporter

