Identifying the Cowboys 2023 Free Agents 

There is no shortage of talent heading into NFL free agency this offseason, and the Cowboys will do their best to try and keep several of their own players from heading out of town

FRISCO, TX — There are changes happening in the coaching ranks of the Dallas Cowboys, as Mike McCarthy works to tweak his staff in a way he hopes will get him to The Promised Land in 2023. That's just one part of the offseason equation, though, with another coming by way of NFL free agency — headlined by players like Tony Pollard, Dalton Schultz and more.

Free agency will be no easy task for the Cowboys this offseason, considering the laundry list of names they have on the current roster that will be free to sign with whomever they choose when the league year officially opens on March 15 (legal tampering can begin on March 13).

There's an obvious benefit to being a team that notoriously performs well in the NFL Draft but, inevitably, payment comes due by way of a second contract.

Unrestricted Free Agents

These players can only be secured with a new contract or a tag:

Offense —

Tony Pollard

Dalton Schultz

Cooper Rush

Jason Peters

Connor McGovern

T.Y. Hilton

Noah Brown

Defense —

Donovan Wilson

Leighton Vander Esch

Anthony Brown

Dante Fowler Jr.

Anthony Barr

Johnathan Hankins

Carlos Watkins

C.J. Goodwin

Special Teams —

Brett Maher

Jake McQuaide

Matt Overton

Sidebar: Goodwin can and should be viewed as more of a special teams ace, though he is actually a defensive back.

Restricted Free Agents*

The following have accrued greater than three years but not yet four, and the latter would qualify them for unrestricted free agency in 2020. Instead, while they are allowed to negotiate with other clubs, each can be assigned a respective tender -- first-round, second-round, original-round -- or the Right of First Refusal to give the Cowboys a chance at receiving compensation in the event they decide against matching another team's offer.

Terence Steele

Rico Dowdle

The Cowboys have no Exclusive Rights Free Agents in 2023.*

For the purposes of explaining fully how RFAs work, the caveat lies in the original-round tender and the Right of First Refusal, because if a player went undrafted there is no compensation by default, making them basically one in the same.

The Cowboys must be strategic in how they label such a player, because the higher the tender, the higher the salary if the player is retained -- e.g., the second-round tender on David Irving in 2018.

Below are the projected tender costs, per OvertheCap.com:

First-round tender: $6.01 million

Second-round tender: $4.31 million

Original-round tender: $2.63 million

It's plenty to digest for the Cowboys, as they do their best to keep as much of the core band together while also upgrading the roster over the next several months. They performed very well regarding their hit rate on headline names acquired in 2022, most on a one-year deal, and time will tell which, if any, they're able to secure again for 2023.