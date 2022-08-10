Training Camp | 2022

Presented by

Inaugural Blue-Carpet Kickoff Event Announced

Aug 10, 2022 at 10:03 AM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Inaugural-Blue-Carpet-Kickoff-Event-Announced-hero

FRISCO, Texas – For the first time in franchise history, the Dallas Cowboys will kick off the 2022 season with a special event at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Thursday, Aug. 25, the night before the team's final preseason game.

The 2022 Dallas Cowboys Season Kickoff event, presented by Blockchain.com, is an award show inspired and made-for-television production featuring special guest host Michael Irvin. The former Cowboys legendary receiver and Pro Football Hall of Fame member will introduce the 2022 players and take the live invitation-only audience through an evening filled with unforgettable moments.

Among the festivities include awards recognizing Cowboys players for their achievements both on and off the field, engaging conversations facilitated by notable alumni players, special appearances from Cowboys legends Roger Staubach, DeMarcus Ware, Drew Pearson, Everson Walls, Darren Woodson a performance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and more.

The show will also feature remarks from Dallas Cowboys owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy on their excitement going into the 2022 season. The production will ultimately be packaged into a produced segment for a national broadcast partner with the NFL Network.

The First Annual Season Kickoff Event presented by Blockchain.com will be an opportunity for Cowboys fans to see the entire 2022 roster, and roster hopefuls, with their arrival down the Blue Carpet in Tostitos Championship Plaza as they count down the weeks until the regular season.

Fans are invited to view the Blue Carpet arrivals and see their favorite current players, coaches, ownership, along with special alumni guests, followed by a live-stream viewing of the 2022 Season Kickoff event on the Tostitos Championship Plaza big board. The Tostitos Championship Plaza experience is free and open to the public.

Awards for the 2022 Cowboys Season Kickoff Event will honor players for their "Playmaker" and "Breakthrough" performances, along with community and legends awards. Plus, there will be a media award, voted on by the players themselves.

The 2022 Dallas Cowboys Season Kickoff event presented by Blockchain.com:

  • 4:00 p.m. – Blue Carpet Opens on Tostitos Plaza
  • 5:30 p.m. – Blue Carpet Closes
  • 6:00 p.m. – 2022 Dallas Cowboys Season Kickoff Event inside Ford Center Begins with the event livestreamed on Tostitos Plaza for fans outside the event

Related Content

news

Parsons on Barr's Role: 'We Might Switch Up'

While Micah Parsons said he's trying to build on his 13-sack season last year, he knows the addition of Anthony Barr means yet another rusher to the mix. And he couldn't be more excited about it.

news

Battlegrounds: Simi Fehoko Finding His Role

Straight from the campgrounds in Oxnard, don't miss any developments surrounding the Cowboys' preseason and training camp position battles.

news

Notes: Sam Williams' Versatility; Grier Exits Practice

Follow here for the latest Dallas Cowboys news and notes from training camp in Oxnard, Calif.

news

Practice Points: Foxx Sighting, Fight Club & More

The Cowboys had an entertaining practice on Tuesday, including a visit from one of the biggest entertainers in showbusiness. But Jamie Foxx showing up was just one of the highlights.

news

Updates: DB Coach Whitt Taking Personal Leave

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Cowboys Waiving Garibay; Brett Maher To Sign

Rookie kicker Jonathan Garibay is being waived and the Cowboys are expected to sign veteran free agent Brett Maher following a scheduled workout Tuesday.

news

Maher Among 4 Kickers Expected To Work Out

The Cowboys have not seen any consistency at the kicker position here in the first two weeks of camp. Apparently, now is the time to do something about it.

news

Notes: Trevon Diggs Blocking Out "Toxic" Noise

Cornerback Trevon Diggs made a decision halfway through training camp: no more Twitter.

news

Practice Points: Big Day For Dak & CeeDee Lamb

All the highlights from Monday's padded practice here in Oxnard, including a big day for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb in the passing game.

news

Open Practices Returning To Ford Center in Frisco

Training Camp at The Star presented by American Airlines is returning to Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.

news

RB Coach: No. 3 Back Will Have Sizable Role In 2022

With so much focus on the top two running backs, the Cowboys certainly won't forget about their third back, especially if he's going to have a much bigger role in 2022.

Advertising