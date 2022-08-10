Inaugural Blue-Carpet Kickoff Event Announced

FRISCO, Texas – For the first time in franchise history, the Dallas Cowboys will kick off the 2022 season with a special event at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Thursday, Aug. 25, the night before the team's final preseason game.

The 2022 Dallas Cowboys Season Kickoff event, presented by Blockchain.com, is an award show inspired and made-for-television production featuring special guest host Michael Irvin. The former Cowboys legendary receiver and Pro Football Hall of Fame member will introduce the 2022 players and take the live invitation-only audience through an evening filled with unforgettable moments.

Among the festivities include awards recognizing Cowboys players for their achievements both on and off the field, engaging conversations facilitated by notable alumni players, special appearances from Cowboys legends Roger Staubach, DeMarcus Ware, Drew Pearson, Everson Walls, Darren Woodson a performance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and more.

The show will also feature remarks from Dallas Cowboys owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy on their excitement going into the 2022 season. The production will ultimately be packaged into a produced segment for a national broadcast partner with the NFL Network.

The First Annual Season Kickoff Event presented by Blockchain.com will be an opportunity for Cowboys fans to see the entire 2022 roster, and roster hopefuls, with their arrival down the Blue Carpet in Tostitos Championship Plaza as they count down the weeks until the regular season.

Fans are invited to view the Blue Carpet arrivals and see their favorite current players, coaches, ownership, along with special alumni guests, followed by a live-stream viewing of the 2022 Season Kickoff event on the Tostitos Championship Plaza big board. The Tostitos Championship Plaza experience is free and open to the public.

Awards for the 2022 Cowboys Season Kickoff Event will honor players for their "Playmaker" and "Breakthrough" performances, along with community and legends awards. Plus, there will be a media award, voted on by the players themselves.

