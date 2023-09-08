#DALvsNYG

Injury Report: Tyler Smith, Wilson Doubtful vs. Giants

Sep 08, 2023 at 03:30 PM
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas — The witching hour approacheth for the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, the two clubs set to lock horns in the 2023 regular season opener at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 10 under the bright lights of primetime, but both enter the matchup with injury concerns — Tyler Smith and Tyron Smith headlining that group for the Cowboys.

The elder Smith popped up on the injury report on Thursday with an ankle injury that left him limited in practice that day — described as a rolled ankle (mild sprain). The younger Smith did not participate in practice on Wednesday or Thursday after suffering a hamstring strain on Monday.

The final injury report provides a clearer outlook on each, as well as defensive end Sam Williams and safety Donovan Wilson.

  • Tyron Smith, OT (ankle) - Questionable
  • Sam Williams, DE (toe) - Questionable
  • Tyler Smith, OL (hamstring) - Doubtful
  • Donovan Wilson, S (calf) - Doubtful

As for Jourdan Lewis, the veteran cornerback having returned from a foot injury early last week, there is no game designation going into Week 1; and that means he's a full-go for Sunday.

That's big news for Lewis, an impact playmaker in the Cowboys' secondary who recovered from his "shattered" foot in record time.

Keeping an eye on the enemy, here are the injury statuses for the Giants.

The fact tight end Darren Waller has suddenly appeared on the report with a hamstring injury means there's some concern in New York about his health, as of two days ahead of the battle against the Cowboys' secondary.

  • Darren Waller, TE (hamstring) - Questionable
  • Cam Brown, LB (ankle) - Questionable
  • D.J. Davidson, DL (knee) - Questionable
  • Wan'Dale Robinson, WR (knee) - Doubtful
  • Cor'Dale Flott, DB (hamstring) - Doubtful
  • Gervarrious Owens, DB (hamstring) - Doubtful

You'll also note that Robinson, a key rotational piece at WR for the Giants, is doubtful to play.

As for the Cowboys' offensive line concerns, Tyler Smith recently told head coach Mike McCarthy he "feels great", and both members of the Smith Bros. were present during the mock game on Friday and are expected to participate in the walkthrough on Saturday morning.

The expectation is Tyron Smith will take the field against the Giants — McCarthy noting on Thursday morning that the Cowboys believe they're "OK there" — but Tyler Smith will have to take part on Saturday to have any chance whatsoever at playing in New York.

Wilson is in the same boat, needing to continue his progress on Saturday to stay on track for Sunday but, having not practiced since suffering his calf injury at the beginning of training camp, you can expect him to be on a pitch count against the Giants (if he plays).

There's a chance one or more of these players are gametime decisions, but the Cowboys would love nothing more than to see them all take the field in a divisional matchup that will set the tone early in the NFC East race.

