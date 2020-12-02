#DALvsBAL

Injury Updates As Cowboys Return To Practice

Dec 02, 2020 at 01:16 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Injury-Updates-As-Cowboys-Return-To-Practice-hero
Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys are practicing Wednesday for the first time since losing to Washington on Thanksgiving Day and taking a mini-bye of sorts the past few days.

The team's next game at Baltimore has been rescheduled for Tuesday night, Dec. 8. The Ravens are scheduled to play Pittsburgh on Wednesday afternoon -- a Week 12 game that has been rescheduled multiple times due to Baltimore's recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday's outdoors practice will be lighter than usual coming off a five-day break from football activities.

Starting offensive tackles Zack Martin and Cameron Erving were not on the field during the portion open to media. Martin is expected to miss at least a couple weeks with a calf strain suffered against Washington. Erving's timetable with a sprained MCL might be a little shorter than Martin's, McCarthy said.

The Cowboys (3-8) have five games left in the regular season, currently fourth in the NFC East but only one game behind New York and Washington (4-7).

Defensive end Aldon Smith was not on the field during the open portion Wednesday. Starting cornerback Anthony Brown (ribs), who did not play on Thanksgiving, did some sideline work during the open portion, so it remains to be seen how much he'll practice. Running back Ezekiel Elliott and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence were dressed out and doing some work with the athletic training staff early in practice, too. Safety Steven Parker, who appeared to hurt his foot against Washington, was not practicing.

The Cowboys are scheduled to practice again Friday. McCarthy said the team will participate virtually Thursday in a memorial service for strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul, who tragically passed away last week.

