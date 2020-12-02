Injury Updates As Cowboys Return To Practice

Starting offensive tackles Zack Martin and Cameron Erving were not on the field during the portion open to media. Martin is expected to miss at least a couple weeks with a calf strain suffered against Washington. Erving's timetable with a sprained MCL might be a little shorter than Martin's, McCarthy said.

The Cowboys (3-8) have five games left in the regular season, currently fourth in the NFC East but only one game behind New York and Washington (4-7).

Defensive end Aldon Smith was not on the field during the open portion Wednesday. Starting cornerback Anthony Brown (ribs), who did not play on Thanksgiving, did some sideline work during the open portion, so it remains to be seen how much he'll practice. Running back Ezekiel Elliott and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence were dressed out and doing some work with the athletic training staff early in practice, too. Safety Steven Parker, who appeared to hurt his foot against Washington, was not practicing.