Offseason | 2023

Isaac Alarcón Switching From O-Line to Defense

Mar 20, 2023 at 12:45 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Isaac Alarcon
AP Photo/Ryan Kang

FRISCO, Texas – For the last three years, the Cowboys have been developing Isaac Alarcón on the offensive side of the ball. Now, he's switching to defense.

The Cowboys are moving Alarcón from the offensive line, where he played both guard and tackle, to defensive tackle.

Alarcón, who had limited football experience in Mexico before joining the Cowboys, said he's never played defense until now. However, apparently Alarcón was impressive enough last season when he played some defense on the scout team, giving the coaches a thought he could make the switch.

"Issac is a big strong and athletic player and has physical skill set to play offensive line or defensive line," said Will McClay, the Cowboys' VP of player personnel. "He did some things on scout team defense toward the end of the season that opened defensive coaches eyes to give him a serious look on defense. His time working with OL will also give him an understanding about what they are trying to do to him on defense."

This is a big year for Alarcónn, who has spent the last three years as part of the NFL International Pathway Program, which allowed teams to have a roster exemption for him. But after three seasons, Alarcón is no longer eligible for any exemption on the practice squad or roster.

Alarcón's development was evident over the last three years. In 2020, there were no preseason games so he didn't get any game-reps until 2021. Alarcón showed some promise at tackle but last season, the Cowboys moved him to guard to see if he had some position flex.

While he wasn't ready to make a push for the active roster, he stayed on the practice squad and scout team.

Now he moves to defensive line, where the Cowboys currently have Quinton Bohanna, Neville Gallimore, Osa Odighizuwa, Chauncey Golston. The team has two unrestricted free agents at the position in Johnathan Hankins and Carlos Watkins.

Related Content

news

FA Tracker: Updated List of Latest Cowboys News

Free Agency Tracker | 2023

news

Brandin Cooks Acquired by Cowboys in Trade Deal

In yet another electric move to open 2023 NFL free agency, the Cowboys have acquired Brandin Cooks in a trade with the Texans — adding instant firepower to their offense.

news

Spagnola: Bitter-Sweet Start To The League Year

news

Dak on Playing With Zeke: "We Grew Up As Men"

Dak Prescott has always viewed Ezekiel Elliott like a brother and that's why he admitted he is "hurt" by the news of Zeke's release.

news

Mick Shots: Whole Lot Of Shakin' Going On

Even before the bell went off at 3 p.m. Wednesday signifying the opening of the 2023 NFL free agency, the Cowboys had swung into action retooling for the upcoming season.

news

Gilmore: 'I've Been A Cowboys Fan My Whole Life'

It sounds like Stephon Gilmore is ready to hit the ground running with the Cowboys — excited to tandem with Trevon Diggs as a major piece in a defense that just went from great to lethal.

news

Tyron Smith to Return in 2023 on Restructured Deal

Smith has made eight Pro Bowls with the Cowboys during his 12-year career, the last appearance in 2021.

news

Updates: Cowboys Rework D-Law's Contract

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Progress Report: Evident Growth For Biadasz

Center Tyler Biadasz made his first Pro Bowl in 2022, proof that his development took the next step last year.

news

Spagnola: Intercepting This Troubling Perception

Just whose fault was it anyway? Let's take a deep dive into the 17 interceptions, including playoffs, that Dak Prescott threw last year.

news

Restructuring Dak, Zack Contracts Saves $30 Million

The Cowboys have restructured the deals of Dak Prescott and Zack Martin, helping them save nearly $30 million of next year's salary cap.

Advertising