Training Camp | 2022

Presented by

James Washington Fractures Foot, Set For Surgery

Aug 01, 2022 at 06:30 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

James-Washington-Fractures-Foot,-Set-For-Surgery-hero
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

OXNARD, Calif. – Further tests Monday confirmed a right foot fracture for wide receiver James Washington, who's expected to miss roughly 6-10 weeks with a fractured fifth metatarsal.

Washington will head back to Dallas to have surgery to repair the fracture.

He left Monday's practice on a medical cart after landing awkwardly on a jump-ball play against cornerback Trevon Diggs in 7-on-7 drills. He had trouble putting weight on his injured foot before exiting the field on the cart.

The Cowboys have seen varying timeframes for this type of injury in the past. Former receiver Dez Bryant had surgery in 2015 and missed six weeks. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence had surgery last September and missed 10 weeks. So it's a tentative timetable for Washington.

One thing is certain: the injury further complicates the Cowboys' depth chart at wide receiver. CeeDee Lamb is off to a strong start as the new No. 1 option replacing Amari Cooper (Browns), but the rest of the rotation looks unsettled.

Starter Michael Gallup said last week he doesn't expect to be back from February ACL surgery in time for the Sept. 11 season opener. The Cowboys are excited about rookie Jalen Tolbert, but the third-round draft pick obviously lacks experience.

Washington, drafted by the Steelers in the second round in 2017, posted 114 catches for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns in four seasons but never consistently cracked Pittsburgh's starting lineup. The Texas native signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys in March and entered camp with his best chance yet to win a starting job.

While Washington is out, more responsibility could shift to sixth-year veteran Noah Brown, one of the most consistent receivers over the first week of camp. The Cowboys could also look for outside free agent help, though that's more speculation than fact given their surplus of salary cap space (over $20 million).

Related Content

news

Battlegrounds: Getting Crowded At The DT Position

Straight from the campgrounds in Oxnard, don't miss any developments surrounding the Cowboys' preseason and training camp position battles.

news

Practice Points: Washington Hurt; First Pads Day

The first padded practice of training camp included an apparent foot injury to wide receiver James Washington, who will be further evaluated Monday.

news

Updates: Two Players Leave Practice; Kearse Returns

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Waletzko Battling Camp Injury; Surgery An Option

It's still early in training camp, but the injury bug has already bitten one member of the Cowboys' rookie class.

news

Countdown: Waters, T-New & D-Ware's "Vick-Six"

Lots will happen between now and then, including another training camp in sunny Oxnard, Calif., along with three preseason games. But it's never too early to count down to the start of the season.

news

Gallimore Expecting DTs To "Make it Rain" in 2022

The Cowboys have established players at several positions but there is one spot where a host of young players are ready to flourish. Neville Gallimore and his fellow DTs are "absolutely" ready for breakout seasons.

news

Cowboys Catch-Up: Big Plays, New Faces & More

The first week of camp is in the books and there's plenty to recap. From highlight catches, to new players and staff members, we've highlighted some of the top moments of camp so far.

news

Countdown: Diggs' Most Memorable Play Last Year

As we count down the days to the start of a new season, we'll focus on the exact number that will count us down to the Sept. 11 opener against the Bucs. Today, we will continue with 42 days to the start of the season.

news

What Players/Positions Have Impressed Jerry So Far

Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones was rather optimistic about several players and positions when asked to assess the first few days of camp. Jones mentioned the wide receivers among a group that stands out in a positive way.

news

Updates: Sam Williams Among Early Standouts

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Cowboys Visiting With FA Takkarist McKinley

Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones confirmed Saturday afternoon that the club is visiting with free agent defensive end Takkarist McKinley here in Oxnard.

Advertising