Jaylon Says Defense Has "Something To Prove"

The fans expect a different Cowboys team after failing to make the playoffs last season, and an almost completely revamped coaching staff has officially begun providing those changes. Head coach Mike McCarthy and defensive coordinator Mike Nolan inherited Smith coming off of a Pro Bowl season. Their first move? Switching his position amid a transition to a 3-4 defense. Smith has essentially traded spots with Leighton Vander Esch. Smith will now technically be a weakside linebacker.

Asked about what this new position entails, Smith suggested that he might cover more of the field, fitting responsibilities for an elite athlete. "[The switch allows me to be] a lot more active, able to showcase my versatility. Roaming around a lot, being able to make things. Leighton will be more in the middle."

The switch is a return for Smith to the role that he played in college at Notre Dame where he was arguably the nation's top linebacker before injuring his knee in his final college game. Smith admitted that he's "excited about that" before noting the other big factor that training camp has him anxious for.

"I'm excited to have my partner back in Leighton, he's been through a lot. I know how that feels," Smith said. Vander Esch missed the final stretch of last season with a worrisome neck injury that required offseason surgery. Smith's knee injury in college required a year of rehabilitation and nearly put his career in jeopardy. The defense may be the side of the ball with the most question marks, but if both healthy and in a new system, Smith and Vander Esch could prove to be the two best young linebackers playing alongside each other in the NFL.

Many Cowboy fans have viewed Smith specifically as an enticing example of untapped potential. He can get to where he needs to quickly, and while his first four years in the league have been successful, perhaps the right system will unlock another level of defensive possibilities. "I'm versatile," Smith said Wednesday. "I can do multiple things, whether it's cover, stop the run, rush the passer; whatever the coach asks me to do I'm going to do it."