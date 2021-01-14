Offseason | 2021

Jaylon Smith Undergoes Wrist Surgery

Jan 14, 2021 at 11:15 AM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Jaylon-Smith-Undergoes-Wrist-Surgery-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – More offseason maintenance is in the works, this time for Jaylon Smith.

The Cowboys' veteran linebacker underwent surgery on his left wrist on Thursday.

The injury clearly didn't hamper Smith too much in 2020, as he played all 16 games and led the Cowboys in tackles with 161. He was listed on the team's practice report with a wrist injury ahead of the Week 16 game against Philadelphia, but he was not limited by the problem.

Smith is the second notable Cowboys player to undergo offseason surgery. Last week, Amari Cooper underwent a minor procedure on his ankle, which isn't expected to require much rehab time.

In addition to the 161 tackles, Smith finished his third season as a full-time starter with 1.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception.

Related Content

news

What Might A Dan Quinn Draft Look Like?

Mike Nolan oversaw exactly one defense during his time in Dallas, and now it's on to something new – and presumably much more familiar – in the hire of Dan Quinn as Mike McCarthy's next defensive coordinator.
news

Eagles Eyeing Kellen Moore For Head Coach Vacancy

It appears the Philadelphia Eagles are interested in interviewing Kellen Moore for their head coaching vacancy. 
news

Mick Shots: Moving Forward While Looking Back

These coaching changes were weeks in the making. Plus, the running game matters and insights from the college championship game.
news

Does Aldon Smith's Future Involve The Cowboys?

Few could have guessed what the Cowboys were getting when they signed Aldon Smith last offseason. After a successful return from a five-year absence, does Smith have a long-term future in Dallas?
news

5 Facts About Dan Quinn, New Cowboys DC

The Cowboys officially named Dan Quinn their new defensive coordinator Tuesday. Here are five facts you might not know about the 50-year-old Quinn.
news

Patriots Stumble Keeps Cowboys Record Intact

With the Patriots finishing below .500 this season, the Cowboys' incredible record of 20 straight winning seasons from 1966 to 1985 remains intact … and may likely never be broken.
news

Dan Quinn Agrees To Terms As Cowboys' New DC

Former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn has reached an agreement to become the Cowboys' next defensive coordinator. What will the defense look like in 2021?
news

Full List Of Over 20 Cowboys Free Agents To Be

The Cowboys have over 20 players set to be free agents this spring. Here's the complete list.
news

Schultz's Emergence A Rare Bright Spot in 2020

It won't be a season that many people are eager to look back on. There are silver linings, though, if you want to look for them.
news

Quinn Surfaces As Frontrunner For DC Position

The Cowboys haven't announced a new defensive coordinator, but all signs are indicating Dan Quinn appears to be the favorite for the job.
news

DC Coordinator Candidates Include Quinn, Edwards

The Cowboys started the interview process for their defensive coordinator opening over the weekend, with more candidates surfacing this week.

Advertising