Jaylon Smith Undergoes Wrist Surgery

FRISCO, Texas – More offseason maintenance is in the works, this time for Jaylon Smith.

The Cowboys' veteran linebacker underwent surgery on his left wrist on Thursday.

The injury clearly didn't hamper Smith too much in 2020, as he played all 16 games and led the Cowboys in tackles with 161. He was listed on the team's practice report with a wrist injury ahead of the Week 16 game against Philadelphia, but he was not limited by the problem.

Smith is the second notable Cowboys player to undergo offseason surgery. Last week, Amari Cooper underwent a minor procedure on his ankle, which isn't expected to require much rehab time.