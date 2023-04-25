Offseason | 2023

Jerry Jones, Cowboys Host "Wall Street" at The Star

Apr 24, 2023 at 09:30 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Jerry-Jones,-Cowboys-Host-“Wall-Street”-at-The-Star-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys brought "Wall Street" to The Star on Monday, hosting the Closing Bell ceremony for the New York Stock Exchange, held at the Tostitos Plaza.

Jones, accompanied by his wife Gene, daughter Charlotte and sons Stephen and Jerry Jr., were on the stage to ring the bell at 3:00 (CDT) to close the NYSE day with a ceremonial event. Cowboys Legend and Hall of Famer Drew Pearson also joined them and others on stage to close the Exchange for the day.

"The New York Stock Exchange is such an institution," Jones said just minutes after ringing the bell. "It's really iconic relative to this country. To get to have it with the aura of our draft and the Cowboys, and their association with us. that's what the Cowboys are all about, I'd like to think. Knowing that the stock exchange has done this before, it's Wall Street, that we've moved to the Plaza that's significant. That's a compliment to all of our fans and anybody that's part of the Dallas Cowboys."

The closing-bell ceremony was one of several related components for Jones on Monday, filled with interviews and meetings with CEOs and CFOs from many of the NYSE-listed companies that call the Dallas-Fort Worth home.

The day began with CNBC's Jim Cramer conducting his live segments for the network's show "Squawk on the Street," live from The Star.

Later, Jerry and Cramer visited on his private helicopter for a ride around the region for a segment that aired later on Cramer's signature show "Mad Money." NYSE's "Floor Talk" show, hosted by Judy Shaw, welcomed Comstock CEO Jay Allison, along with Jerry, for a segment to also discuss the Cowboys, the natural gas industry and the leading place Comstock now occupies.

As the many area CEOs enjoyed the day with tours of The Star, another featured segment for them was a special, private Fireside Chat session with Jerry and John Tuttle, the vice chairman at NYSW and president at NYSE Institute.

The closing event brought the CEOs together with the Jones family and Cowboys staff members to ring the closing bell for trading.

This rare, remote bell ringing for the Exchange was the first ever conducted at The Star.

Jones views unique events like this as another example of growing the Cowboys brand and the impactful intersection of sports, business and community.

"It's still about first downs. It's still about making touchdowns," Jones said. "It's still about the players, coaches and staff in there doing the work, but this all ties back to an equation for success and translates across everything that the Cowboys are connected to."

Related Content

news

Plenty of Nuance in First-Round RB Conversation

The Cowboys haven't drafted a running back in the first round since 2016 with Ezekiel Elliott. Now that Zeke is no longer here, could the Cowboys go down the first-round route again for a RB?

news

Past/Present: Mr. Cowboy to Present Chuck Howley

Chuck Howley and Bob Lilly both joined the Cowboys in 1961 and were two of the mainstays of the Doomsday Defense.

news

What We Learned From Pre-Draft Press Conference

The Cowboys held their annual pre-draft press conference on Monday. Here's a few things we learned from Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones and Mike McCarthy as we're just three days away from the NFL Draft.

news

Updates: Josh Ball Getting Looks at Guard

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Progress Report: Big Season Ahead For Gallimore

Neville Gallimore has dealt with injuries and a crowded DT room in his first three seasons, but as he enters his contract year, this would be the ideal time for him to take that next step.

news

Dak Helping Scout WRs; Talks TEs, Outlook & More

Dak Prescott took some time before a charity event Friday night to talk about the draft – who the Cowboys might pick and what his role could be in the decision.

news

Spagnola: Tyler At Left Tackle Optimum Choice

Here is some clarity, and much needed by the way heading into next week's NFL Draft.

news

Progress Report: Diggs Had "Less is More" Season

Trevon Diggs had a lot to live up to after his historic 2021 season. And while he didn't put up the gaudy interception numbers he did the year before, Diggs took his game to a new level as one of the premier cornerbacks in the league.

news

Cowboys Pick Up 5th-Year Option For CeeDee Lamb

The Cowboys made an expected move Thursday, picking up the fifth-year option for CeeDee Lamb. This not only keeps Lamb on the books for two years, but could help them in an attempt to keep other high-profile players.

news

FA Tracker: Updated List of Latest Cowboys News

Free Agency Tracker | 2023

news

Fast Forward: Intriguing Prospects at EDGE, DL

An already stout defensive line in Dallas stands to get even better if the Cowboys make the right call in the 2023 NFL Draft, and they're not lacking for high-ceiling options in their quest.

Advertising