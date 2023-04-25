Jerry Jones, Cowboys Host "Wall Street" at The Star

"The New York Stock Exchange is such an institution," Jones said just minutes after ringing the bell. "It's really iconic relative to this country. To get to have it with the aura of our draft and the Cowboys, and their association with us. that's what the Cowboys are all about, I'd like to think. Knowing that the stock exchange has done this before, it's Wall Street, that we've moved to the Plaza that's significant. That's a compliment to all of our fans and anybody that's part of the Dallas Cowboys."

The closing-bell ceremony was one of several related components for Jones on Monday, filled with interviews and meetings with CEOs and CFOs from many of the NYSE-listed companies that call the Dallas-Fort Worth home.

The day began with CNBC's Jim Cramer conducting his live segments for the network's show "Squawk on the Street," live from The Star.

Later, Jerry and Cramer visited on his private helicopter for a ride around the region for a segment that aired later on Cramer's signature show "Mad Money." NYSE's "Floor Talk" show, hosted by Judy Shaw, welcomed Comstock CEO Jay Allison, along with Jerry, for a segment to also discuss the Cowboys, the natural gas industry and the leading place Comstock now occupies.

As the many area CEOs enjoyed the day with tours of The Star, another featured segment for them was a special, private Fireside Chat session with Jerry and John Tuttle, the vice chairman at NYSW and president at NYSE Institute.

The closing event brought the CEOs together with the Jones family and Cowboys staff members to ring the closing bell for trading.

This rare, remote bell ringing for the Exchange was the first ever conducted at The Star.

Jones views unique events like this as another example of growing the Cowboys brand and the impactful intersection of sports, business and community.