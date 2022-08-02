Training Camp | 2022

Jerry Jones: "No Urgency" To Add Veteran Receiver

Aug 02, 2022
Rob Phillips

OXNARD, Calif. – Despite injuries to Michael Gallup and James Washington that are both likely to linger into the start of the season, the Cowboys aren't pressing the panic button at wide receiver.

"It doesn't create an urgency for us at a veteran receiver," Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said after Tuesday's practice. "We like these young guys."

Gallup, a returning starter who had ACL surgery in February, is making good progress in his rehab but recently said he doesn't expect to be ready for Week 1. And Washington, a free agent signing, is set to miss 6-10 weeks after surgery to repair a foot fracture, which occurred in Monday's practice.

But the Cowboys have confidence in CeeDee Lamb, who's replacing Amari Cooper (Browns) as the No. 1 option. Behind Lamb, Jones said he's satisfied with the position's current depth despite Washington's injury.

"We anticipated a little numbers problem on keeping receivers or not keeping the receivers we wanted," Jones said. "This may be just even out."

The Cowboys drafted Jalen Tolbert in the third round as a possible Week 1 starter, especially if Gallup isn't quite ready. Veteran Noah Brown is off to a good start here in Oxnard. The Cowboys signed KaVontae Turpin to compete for a receiver/returner utility role. Simi Fehoko, a fifth-round draft pick last year, had a 40-yard catch in team drills Tuesday. Undrafted rookie Dennis Houston has made plays.

"The door is open for anybody's opportunity," Lamb said. "And I feel like the younger guys have taken that opportunity and trying to do something with it."

The Cowboys have over $20 million in salary cap space if they need to add help at some point during preseason. But just over a week into preseason, they're content with the current group.

