Jerry Jones: "No Urgency" To Add Veteran Receiver

But the Cowboys have confidence in CeeDee Lamb, who's replacing Amari Cooper (Browns) as the No. 1 option. Behind Lamb, Jones said he's satisfied with the position's current depth despite Washington's injury.

"We anticipated a little numbers problem on keeping receivers or not keeping the receivers we wanted," Jones said. "This may be just even out."

The Cowboys drafted Jalen Tolbert in the third round as a possible Week 1 starter, especially if Gallup isn't quite ready. Veteran Noah Brown is off to a good start here in Oxnard. The Cowboys signed KaVontae Turpin to compete for a receiver/returner utility role. Simi Fehoko, a fifth-round draft pick last year, had a 40-yard catch in team drills Tuesday. Undrafted rookie Dennis Houston has made plays.

"The door is open for anybody's opportunity," Lamb said. "And I feel like the younger guys have taken that opportunity and trying to do something with it."