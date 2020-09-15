Jerry Jones: "Play It By Ear" With Attendance

Week 1 provided a small glimpse of what socially distanced attendance will look like. The Kansas City Chiefs allowed 16,000 fans – roughly 25% of their capacity – to attend the season opener last Thursday night. The Jacksonville Jaguars also allowed 25% capacity for their win against Indianapolis.

This weekend, three other teams will get a chance to try it out. The Colts intend to allow 2,500 fans to attend their home opener, while the Miami Dolphins allow 20% capacity.

The Cowboys are the third team, and are notably the only one not to reveal details about their arrangements.

Asked about it further on Tuesday morning, Jones said the primary focus of the weekend is safety. But he also indicated that this first game is hopefully one step in a larger roll out.

"Safety and, frankly, perception has something to do with this weekend. We want to not only be safe – and we will be, make no mistake about that. I use that word, we will be safe," he said. "But No. 2, I want to create the perception that in the new season, this is the first step – it's a tiny baby step. And as we move on into our games and into the season, we'll read the status of the vaccines, we'll read the status of any new safety measures that we can come up with. And we will expand as we go, hopefully. That's the way this season's going to be. We're going to option quarterback it all the way through."

One of Jones' favorite phrases is the classic "tolerance for ambiguity," so it's no surprise he's not bothered by the fluidity of the situation.