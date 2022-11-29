Jerry Says OBJ Would "Fit in Really Good With Us" 

And with that, Beckham is still scheduled to meet with the Cowboys at their headquarters in Frisco on Dec. 5. Jones didn't seem concerned that Beckham will meet with other teams before then, including the Giants and possibly the Bills, 49ers and Chiefs – all teams that have been linked to adding the free-agent wide receiver.

Beckham was reportedly escorted off a plane that was scheduled to depart Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday morning when the flight crew feared he was "seriously ill," according to police reports, which indicated Beckham was in and out of consciousness before eventually being asked to leave the plane.

Beckham and his representatives have disputed the incident, calling it "unnecessary" for him to be removed from a flight because he was sleeping before takeoff.

In any regard, it doesn't sound as if the Cowboys are one that is concerned with the incident. In fact, Jones reiterated the point that signing Beckham Jr. is more about this season than anything else, although the wide receiver is reportedly asking for a multi-year contract.

"This year has to be a big part of it," Jones said of a potential contract with OBJ. "We have six regular season games and the playoffs, so in my mind, we have almost the whole show ahead of us. We got to have a situation where he can really contribute now."

Beckham Jr. suffered a torn ACL injury in the Super Bowl back in February and has been rehabbing as a free agent.