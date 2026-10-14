Joey Porter Jr. explains sudden illness, hints at plan for him vs. Packers

It certainly wasn't for lack of effort that Porter missed the game. He took a nap to try and feel better after reporting to the team earlier in the day that he felt a little off, apparently then missing the team bus to the stadium and catching a rideshare to try and suit up.

But even the ride to AT&T Stadium was telling of his condition, and he wasn't exactly pleased that he was unavailable to try and stop the eventual letdown against the Buccaneers.

"On my way to the game, I was throwing up outside of my Uber," he said. "It was brutal. I'm not gonna lie. … You go into the week thinking you're gonna get more of a workload, and you're ready to go, and then that's ultimately what doesn't happen.

"It was very frustrating. I was prepared to play all week. My mindset was on playing, the mindset was to get the dub, and obviously I didn't get to do that, and we didn't get the dub. I was pretty pissed."

Porter is now back to full health with the help of a minibye week that allowed more rest and recovery in preparation to travel and take on the Green Bay Packers. After operating on a pitch count in the win over the Houston Texans that would've likely been ramped up a bit against the Bucs, Porter says the added time over the past few days also allowed him to dive completely into learning the entire playbook.

And that means there may not be a pitch count, or any limitations at all, on Porter at Lambeau Field.