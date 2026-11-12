Joey Porter Jr. gives injury update as matchup vs. 49ers looms

"I mean, it's definitely frustrating," he said on Thursday. "You know, I'm on a new team, and I want to show these guys what I can do, and I feel like I have been, for the most part, when I'm on the field. So when I can't play football, it's frustrating for everybody. I'm just trying to keep the main thing, the main thing, and get back as fast as possible."

Though he did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Porter says he has begun running again, something he wasn't allowed to do over the past couple weeks and, needless to say, that's a positive sign for his potential availability against the NFC's top-ranked San Francisco 49ers.

But it's what does or does not happen in practice on Friday (and Saturday) that will determine the Cowboys' decision on Porter's chances of lining up against Brock Purdy and All-Pro weapons Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle.

And as for those who suggest his limited availability is tied to his contract status — a rumor that has been debunked on multiple occasions both verbally and by the mere fact that Porter has already taken the field in several games since arriving in late September — he has but one thing to say.

"I don't know where that narrative came from," he said. "I mean, I get it, it's the internet, but I don't really pay attention to that — or really care for that. My goal is to win games and play football and that's what I want to do. So if there's anything, if there's any chance I could get on the field, I'm gonna get on the field and do what I do best."

In other words, Porter is focused on playing, not negotiating, and not social media.

"I really don't pay attention to the noise, you know?" he added. "I miss one game, because of my sickness, and then I miss one because I'm banged up. Football is gonna happen. I really can't control that. All I can control is my effort to get back on the field.