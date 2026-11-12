Zero to 100: Williams on Zeke-like TD pace 

The Cowboys and 49ers have one of the best rivalries in all of football. But this week, Dallas just needs to find a way to stop San Francisco's well-balanced attack as one of the top offenses and defenses in the NFL. The Cowboys are seeking their first consecutive wins of the season while the 49ers are tied for the best record in the league at 7-1.

Here are some interesting stats for both the Cowboys and 49ers as they prepare for Sunday's game in Arlington. Let's look at 10 key numbers to watch for both teams:

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Since returning from injury, Cowboys G Tyler Smith has allowed the second-lowest pressure rate among offensive linemen with at least 100 pass-blocking snaps this season (2.5). Not far behind is second-year guard Tyler Booker, whose 4.6% pressure rate is fifth-best among right guards in the NFL.

8

Getting pressure on Brock Purdy is going to be a huge emphasis for the Cowboys on Sunday, but getting him to the ground is even more of a challenge. The 49ers have only allowed eight sacks this year, the fewest in the NFL.

12

Since Mike Pettine joined the Cowboys coaching staff after the fifth game of the season, the sacks have started to increase rapidly. At the time, the Cowboys had only five sacks in five games, but now after nine games, the defense is up to 17 sacks. So since Pettine's arrival as a defensive advisor.

20

Javonte Williams has now scored 20 rushing touchdowns since joining the Cowboys. He and Ezekiel Elliott are the only players in franchise history to record 20 rushing scores in their first 25 games with the team.

29

According to NextGenStats, the Cowboys currently have a 29% chance to win the NFC East, trailing the division leading Giants (62%). If Dallas is able to win on Sunday against San Francisco, their odds to reach the postseason in general would jump from 31% to 44%.

38.3

For the second straight season, the Cowboys are on top of the league in spread formation usage rates at 38.3% this season, which is higher than their league-leading 34.8% usage rate in 2025. Dallas' average formation width is 26.5 yards, the highest in the league. San Francisco's defense has only faced 53 spread formation plays this season, the third-fewest in the NFL.

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49ers tight end George Kittle has been one of the NFL's best at his position for many years now, and what makes his game so complete, is not only can he block at the line of scrimmage, but he can make downfield plays, evident by his 56-yard touchdown this year. The Cowboys not only miss that from their tight ends, but they haven't had a 50+ yard reception by a tight end in 15 years – not since Jason Witten caught a 64-yard pass back in 2011.

74.1

There are some stats you'd rather not lead the league and the Cowboys have that with penalties. With 667 penalty yards against them, the Cowboys are averaging 74.1 yards per game in penalties, the most in the NFL this year.

84.6

The 49ers lead the entire NFL in red-zone efficiency, converting 84.6 of their trips inside the 20 into touchdowns. The Cowboys aren't far behind, sitting in third place at 71.4 percent.

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