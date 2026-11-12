Trivia Thursday: The best of Cowboys-49ers history

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1) Starting with the NFC Championships, in the 1970 battle for the conference title at San Francisco, which Cowboys player totaled 167 yards from scrimmage?

With quarterback Craig Morton and the aerial attack struggling to gain much traction, totaling just 101 passing yards on the day, the Cowboys relied on their ground game. And while fullback Walt Garrison had 71 rushing yards and 51 more receiving, his 122 scrimmage yards were a distant second to Duane Thomas. The mercurial running back rushed for a career-high 143 yards and added 24 receiving for a total of 167 scrimmage yards, which was also a personal best. Behind their collective efforts, a 3-3 tie at halftime turned into a 17-10 Dallas victory over the 49ers after Thomas and then Garrison both scored in the third quarter, sending the Cowboys to the Super Bowl for the first time.