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Trivia Thursday

Trivia Thursday: The best of Cowboys-49ers history

Nov 12, 2026 at 09:31 AM
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by Nick Eatman & Kurt Daniels
11_11_ Trivia Thursday

Two of the NFL's most storied franchises will once again face off on Sunday as the Dallas Cowboys welcome the San Francisco 49ers to AT&T Stadium. Overall, these heavyweights have met five times in the NFC Championship Game with the Cowboys winning four of those showdowns, thank you very much. In addition, their combined history features a number of Pro Football Hall of Famers who wore both the blue and silver as well as the red and gold during their careers.

So let's get ready for the next matchup in this heated conference rivalry with a few questions about those two chapters in the annals of Cowboys-49ers.

1) Starting with the NFC Championships, in the 1970 battle for the conference title at San Francisco, which Cowboys player totaled 167 yards from scrimmage?

  • Walt Garrison
  • Bob Hayes
  • Lance Rentzel
  • Duane Thomas

2) This five-time Pro Bowl defensive end intercepted a 49ers pass in the second quarter of the 1971 NFC Championship Game, sparking the Cowboys to a 14-3 win.

  • George Andrie
  • Larry Cole
  • Bob Lilly
  • Jethro Pugh

3) With a 70-yard reception late in the fourth quarter, who set up the Cowboys' game-sealing touchdown in their upset win at the 49ers in the 1992 NFC Championship Game?

  • Alvin Harper
  • Michael Irvin
  • Kelvin Martin
  • Jay Novacek

4) Prior to the Cowboys' showdown against the 49ers in the 1993 NFC Championship Game, who said, "We will win the ballgame, and you can put it in three-inch headlines"?

  • Troy Aikman
  • Michael Irvin
  • Jimmy Johnson
  • Jerry Jones

5) As part of a furious comeback attempt in the 1994 NFC Championship Game at the 49ers, who set a Cowboys' playoff record for most receiving yards?

  • Alvin Harper
  • Michael Irvin
  • Emmitt Smith
  • Kevin Williams

6) Switching to Hall of Famers, this player proved to be the Cowboys' missing piece once acquired in a trade with San Francisco just before the start of the 1992 season.

  • Fred Dean
  • Charles Haley
  • Ken Norton Jr.
  • Deion Sanders

7) Which wide receiver used his speed to literally change the game while in Dallas, and then finished out his career with a short stint in San Francisco?

  • Bob Hayes
  • Michael Irvin
  • Terrell Owens
  • Jerry Rice

8) One of the strongest men to ever play in the NFL, this big blocker earned Pro Bowl trips with both the Cowboys and 49ers. Who was it?

  • Larry Allen
  • Kevin Gogan
  • Nate Newton
  • Bob St. Clair

9) After winning a Super Bowl with the 49ers in 1994, which prime-time defensive back then won another Lombardi Trophy with Dallas in 1995?

  • Larry Brown
  • Ronnie Lott
  • Deion Sanders
  • Darren Woodson

10) This player may have been the Cowboys' No. 1 enemy when he was a member of the 49ers, but in a surprise move was later signed by Dallas to be their No. 1 wide receiver.

  • Bob Hayes
  • Michael Irvin
  • Terrell Owens
  • Jerry Rice

Trivia Thursday: 2026 Regular Season

Weekly trivia for the 2026 regular season.

1) Starting with the NFC Championships, in the 1970 battle for the conference title at San Francisco, which Cowboys player totaled 167 yards from scrimmage? With quarterback Craig Morton and the aerial attack struggling to gain much traction, totaling just 101 passing yards on the day, the Cowboys relied on their ground game. And while fullback Walt Garrison had 71 rushing yards and 51 more receiving, his 122 scrimmage yards were a distant second to Duane Thomas. The mercurial running back rushed for a career-high 143 yards and added 24 receiving for a total of 167 scrimmage yards, which was also a personal best. Behind their collective efforts, a 3-3 tie at halftime turned into a 17-10 Dallas victory over the 49ers after Thomas and then Garrison both scored in the third quarter, sending the Cowboys to the Super Bowl for the first time.
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1) Starting with the NFC Championships, in the 1970 battle for the conference title at San Francisco, which Cowboys player totaled 167 yards from scrimmage?

With quarterback Craig Morton and the aerial attack struggling to gain much traction, totaling just 101 passing yards on the day, the Cowboys relied on their ground game. And while fullback Walt Garrison had 71 rushing yards and 51 more receiving, his 122 scrimmage yards were a distant second to Duane Thomas. The mercurial running back rushed for a career-high 143 yards and added 24 receiving for a total of 167 scrimmage yards, which was also a personal best. Behind their collective efforts, a 3-3 tie at halftime turned into a 17-10 Dallas victory over the 49ers after Thomas and then Garrison both scored in the third quarter, sending the Cowboys to the Super Bowl for the first time.

Anonymous/1972 AP
2) This five-time Pro Bowl defensive end intercepted a 49ers pass in the second quarter of the 1971 NFC Championship Game, sparking the Cowboys to a 14-3 win. San Francisco quarterback John Brodie dropped back to pass from his own end zone in the second quarter of a scoreless game and, under pressure, promptly rifled his throw right into the chest of defensive end George Andrie, who more or less caught the interception in self-defense. Nevertheless, he rumbled to the 2-yard line, which set up Calvin Hill for the game's first touchdown. The pick, which was the second and final one of Andrie's career, kick-started the Cowboys to a victory that would send them to Super Bowl VI, where they then defeated the Miami Dolphins 24-3 to capture the first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.
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2) This five-time Pro Bowl defensive end intercepted a 49ers pass in the second quarter of the 1971 NFC Championship Game, sparking the Cowboys to a 14-3 win.

San Francisco quarterback John Brodie dropped back to pass from his own end zone in the second quarter of a scoreless game and, under pressure, promptly rifled his throw right into the chest of defensive end George Andrie, who more or less caught the interception in self-defense. Nevertheless, he rumbled to the 2-yard line, which set up Calvin Hill for the game's first touchdown. The pick, which was the second and final one of Andrie's career, kick-started the Cowboys to a victory that would send them to Super Bowl VI, where they then defeated the Miami Dolphins 24-3 to capture the first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

3) With a 70-yard reception late in the fourth quarter, who set up the Cowboys' game-sealing touchdown in their upset win at the 49ers in the 1992 NFC Championship Game? The 49ers had narrowed the score to 24-20 with just over four minutes left in the game when the Cowboys took over at their own 21-yard line. But refusing to play it safe, on first down Troy Aikman threw a dart to Alvin Harper over the middle, who outraced the defense 70 yards to the San Francisco 9. Three snaps later, Dallas sealed the game with a 6-yard touchdown toss. The thing is, Harper was supposed to line up on the right side of the field, but Michael Irvin, thinking the ball would be thrown that way, switched places with his teammate. Instead, Aikman went to Harper anyway, who cut in from the left for the big gain.
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3) With a 70-yard reception late in the fourth quarter, who set up the Cowboys' game-sealing touchdown in their upset win at the 49ers in the 1992 NFC Championship Game?

The 49ers had narrowed the score to 24-20 with just over four minutes left in the game when the Cowboys took over at their own 21-yard line. But refusing to play it safe, on first down Troy Aikman threw a dart to Alvin Harper over the middle, who outraced the defense 70 yards to the San Francisco 9. Three snaps later, Dallas sealed the game with a 6-yard touchdown toss. The thing is, Harper was supposed to line up on the right side of the field, but Michael Irvin, thinking the ball would be thrown that way, switched places with his teammate. Instead, Aikman went to Harper anyway, who cut in from the left for the big gain.

4) Prior to the Cowboys' showdown against the 49ers in the 1993 NFC Championship Game, who said, "We will win the ballgame, and you can put it in three-inch headlines"? Just days before the Cowboys would host their NFC rivals for the conference crown, head coach Jimmy Johnson called into a local Dallas radio station and made the startling prediction. But that's how confident he was. And his team proved him right, scoring 21 second-quarter points on the way to a 38-21 victory. Troy Aikman threw two of those scores in the second frame, one of which went to Emmitt Smith, who also rushed for a touchdown in the first quarter as well.
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4) Prior to the Cowboys' showdown against the 49ers in the 1993 NFC Championship Game, who said, "We will win the ballgame, and you can put it in three-inch headlines"?

Just days before the Cowboys would host their NFC rivals for the conference crown, head coach Jimmy Johnson called into a local Dallas radio station and made the startling prediction. But that's how confident he was. And his team proved him right, scoring 21 second-quarter points on the way to a 38-21 victory. Troy Aikman threw two of those scores in the second frame, one of which went to Emmitt Smith, who also rushed for a touchdown in the first quarter as well.

5) As part of a furious comeback attempt in the 1994 NFC Championship Game at the 49ers, who set a Cowboys' playoff record for most receiving yards? For the third season in a row, the Cowboys faced the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, this time back in San Francisco. Unfortunately, what could go wrong did go wrong for Dallas at the start, as three turnovers helped the 49ers jump out to a 21-0 lead midway through the first quarter. But behind a herculean effort from Michael Irvin, the Cowboys clawed their way back to within 10 points in the fourth quarter, although in the end it wasn't enough as Dallas fell 38-28. Irvin set a franchise record for receiving yards in the game, totaling 192, while also scoring two touchdowns.
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5) As part of a furious comeback attempt in the 1994 NFC Championship Game at the 49ers, who set a Cowboys' playoff record for most receiving yards?

For the third season in a row, the Cowboys faced the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, this time back in San Francisco. Unfortunately, what could go wrong did go wrong for Dallas at the start, as three turnovers helped the 49ers jump out to a 21-0 lead midway through the first quarter. But behind a herculean effort from Michael Irvin, the Cowboys clawed their way back to within 10 points in the fourth quarter, although in the end it wasn't enough as Dallas fell 38-28. Irvin set a franchise record for receiving yards in the game, totaling 192, while also scoring two touchdowns.

6) Switching to Hall of Famers, this player proved to be the Cowboys' missing piece once acquired in a trade with San Francisco just before the start of the 1992 season. Charles Haley's rift with head coach George Seifert had reached a point of no return, which led to the 49ers calling up the Cowboys to see if a trade could be worked out. With the defensive end having already won two Super Bowls while also earning three Pro Bowl invites, Dallas was all too happy to take him, and on Aug. 26, 1992, a deal was made. Having a true pass-rusher now on board, the Cowboys went on to win three Super Bowls over the next four years with Haley becoming the first player in NFL history to earn five titles. He was inducted into the Ring of Honor in 2011 and the Hall of Fame in 2013.
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6) Switching to Hall of Famers, this player proved to be the Cowboys' missing piece once acquired in a trade with San Francisco just before the start of the 1992 season.

Charles Haley's rift with head coach George Seifert had reached a point of no return, which led to the 49ers calling up the Cowboys to see if a trade could be worked out. With the defensive end having already won two Super Bowls while also earning three Pro Bowl invites, Dallas was all too happy to take him, and on Aug. 26, 1992, a deal was made. Having a true pass-rusher now on board, the Cowboys went on to win three Super Bowls over the next four years with Haley becoming the first player in NFL history to earn five titles. He was inducted into the Ring of Honor in 2011 and the Hall of Fame in 2013.

7) Which wide receiver used his speed to literally change the game while in Dallas, and then finished out his career with a short stint in San Francisco? Zone defenses were introduced during Bob Hayes' career in an effort to slow him down, but it was simply no use. After all, he earned gold medals in the 100-meter dash and 4 x 100-meter relay at the 1964 Summer Olympics. Drafted by the Cowboys prior to the Olympics, Hayes joined the team in 1965 and would go on to play 10 seasons with Dallas, totaling 71 touchdown catches, which still ranks third in franchise history. He then suited up with San Francisco for part of the 1975 season before retiring. Hayes was inducted into the Ring of Honor in 2001 and the Hall of Fame in 2009.
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7) Which wide receiver used his speed to literally change the game while in Dallas, and then finished out his career with a short stint in San Francisco?

Zone defenses were introduced during Bob Hayes' career in an effort to slow him down, but it was simply no use. After all, he earned gold medals in the 100-meter dash and 4 x 100-meter relay at the 1964 Summer Olympics. Drafted by the Cowboys prior to the Olympics, Hayes joined the team in 1965 and would go on to play 10 seasons with Dallas, totaling 71 touchdown catches, which still ranks third in franchise history. He then suited up with San Francisco for part of the 1975 season before retiring. Hayes was inducted into the Ring of Honor in 2001 and the Hall of Fame in 2009.

NFL Photos
8) One of the strongest men to ever play in the NFL, this big blocker earned Pro Bowl trips with both the Cowboys and 49ers. Who was it? Talk about finding a diamond in the rough, Larry Allen was plucked out of tiny Sonoma State in the second round of the 1994 draft. Relatively unknown, he went on to earn 10 Pro Bowl selections, which is the most of any Cowboys offensive lineman and tied for third overall. He was also a six-time All-Pro and was named to both the 1990s and 2000s NFL All-Decade Teams. Allen played 12 seasons in Dallas and then spent his final two years in San Francisco, where he earned one more Pro Bowl nod. He was inducted into the Ring of Honor in 2011 and the Hall of Fame in 2013.
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8) One of the strongest men to ever play in the NFL, this big blocker earned Pro Bowl trips with both the Cowboys and 49ers. Who was it?

Talk about finding a diamond in the rough, Larry Allen was plucked out of tiny Sonoma State in the second round of the 1994 draft. Relatively unknown, he went on to earn 10 Pro Bowl selections, which is the most of any Cowboys offensive lineman and tied for third overall. He was also a six-time All-Pro and was named to both the 1990s and 2000s NFL All-Decade Teams. Allen played 12 seasons in Dallas and then spent his final two years in San Francisco, where he earned one more Pro Bowl nod. He was inducted into the Ring of Honor in 2011 and the Hall of Fame in 2013.

Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos
9) After winning a Super Bowl with the 49ers in 1994, which prime-time defensive back then won another Lombardi Trophy with Dallas in 1995? Deion Sanders had perhaps the best season of his NFL career in 1994 with the 49ers, intercepting six passes, including three that were returned for touchdowns. With his help (and a possible non-call pass interference penalty when he was covering Michael Irvin), San Francisco defeated the Cowboys in the 1994 NFC Championship Game and went on to win Super Bowl XXIX. The very next year, in need of reinforcements at cornerback, Dallas signed Sanders as a free agent, and he once again contributed to a Super Bowl winner, as the Cowboys captured the title in Super Bowl XXX. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011.
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9) After winning a Super Bowl with the 49ers in 1994, which prime-time defensive back then won another Lombardi Trophy with Dallas in 1995?

Deion Sanders had perhaps the best season of his NFL career in 1994 with the 49ers, intercepting six passes, including three that were returned for touchdowns. With his help (and a possible non-call pass interference penalty when he was covering Michael Irvin), San Francisco defeated the Cowboys in the 1994 NFC Championship Game and went on to win Super Bowl XXIX. The very next year, in need of reinforcements at cornerback, Dallas signed Sanders as a free agent, and he once again contributed to a Super Bowl winner, as the Cowboys captured the title in Super Bowl XXX. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011.

Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos
10) This player may have been the Cowboys' No. 1 enemy when he was a member of the 49ers, but in a surprise move was later signed by Dallas to be their No. 1 wide receiver. Fans remember all too well the team's loss to the 49ers back on Sept. 24, 2000. That's when San Francisco wideout Terrell Owens scored two touchdowns, the second of which saw him run to midfield and celebrate on the Cowboys star, only to be leveled by Dallas safety George Teague. Needless to say, he was persona non grata around these parts. Flash-forward six years, though, and suddenly Owens was now playing for the Cowboys, signed as a free agent. But although he delivered, topping 1,000 receiving yards in each of his three seasons with the team, Owens never really became a beloved figure among the Cowboys faithful. Wonder why. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.
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10) This player may have been the Cowboys' No. 1 enemy when he was a member of the 49ers, but in a surprise move was later signed by Dallas to be their No. 1 wide receiver.

Fans remember all too well the team's loss to the 49ers back on Sept. 24, 2000. That's when San Francisco wideout Terrell Owens scored two touchdowns, the second of which saw him run to midfield and celebrate on the Cowboys star, only to be leveled by Dallas safety George Teague. Needless to say, he was persona non grata around these parts. Flash-forward six years, though, and suddenly Owens was now playing for the Cowboys, signed as a free agent. But although he delivered, topping 1,000 receiving yards in each of his three seasons with the team, Owens never really became a beloved figure among the Cowboys faithful. Wonder why. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

Tony Gutierrez/2008 AP
1) Which current Cowboys safety started his NFL career with four seasons in Indianapolis? The Colts drafted Malik Hooker in the first round, 14th overall, in the 2017 draft, and over his first three years, he started 33 of the 34 games he played. But in 2020, Hooker suffered a torn Achilles, and then was signed as a free agent by the Cowboys the next year. Since arriving in 2021 through Week 8 of this season, his 316 total tackles rank second on the team over that span, while his seven interceptions are third.
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1) Which current Cowboys safety started his NFL career with four seasons in Indianapolis?

The Colts drafted Malik Hooker in the first round, 14th overall, in the 2017 draft, and over his first three years, he started 33 of the 34 games he played. But in 2020, Hooker suffered a torn Achilles, and then was signed as a free agent by the Cowboys the next year. Since arriving in 2021 through Week 8 of this season, his 316 total tackles rank second on the team over that span, while his seven interceptions are third.

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
2) Although the Cowboys lost to the Colts in Super Bowl V, which Dallas defensive player earned MVP honors for the game? Because Baltimore had seven turnovers in the game and Dallas four, this is often referred to as the Blunder Bowl. But as the players will tell you, this was a hard-hitting, physical showdown – those errors were forced. Baltimore would kick a last-second field goal to win the title, 16-13, but the star of the day was Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley, who had two interceptions and a forced fumble, an effort that earned him MVP honors. He remains, and likely will always be, the only player in NFL history to be named Super Bowl MVP from a losing team.
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2) Although the Cowboys lost to the Colts in Super Bowl V, which Dallas defensive player earned MVP honors for the game?

Because Baltimore had seven turnovers in the game and Dallas four, this is often referred to as the Blunder Bowl. But as the players will tell you, this was a hard-hitting, physical showdown – those errors were forced. Baltimore would kick a last-second field goal to win the title, 16-13, but the star of the day was Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley, who had two interceptions and a forced fumble, an effort that earned him MVP honors. He remains, and likely will always be, the only player in NFL history to be named Super Bowl MVP from a losing team.

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3) In the Cowboys' overtime win at Indianapolis on Dec. 5, 2010, which rookie linebacker recorded the first two interceptions of his career? Sean Lee's first two interceptions of his career came off none other than future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. He returned the first of those for a touchdown with the second coming in overtime. But it wasn't the Cowboys' only pick-6 in the game, as cornerback Orlando Scandrick also took an interception to the end zone in the second quarter, one of four times in franchise history Dallas has had two pick-6 scores in the same contest. Wrapping up the highlights, David Buehler kicked a 38-yard field goal in overtime for a 38-35 win.
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3) In the Cowboys' overtime win at Indianapolis on Dec. 5, 2010, which rookie linebacker recorded the first two interceptions of his career?

Sean Lee's first two interceptions of his career came off none other than future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. He returned the first of those for a touchdown with the second coming in overtime. But it wasn't the Cowboys' only pick-6 in the game, as cornerback Orlando Scandrick also took an interception to the end zone in the second quarter, one of four times in franchise history Dallas has had two pick-6 scores in the same contest. Wrapping up the highlights, David Buehler kicked a 38-yard field goal in overtime for a 38-35 win.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
4) The first star running back in Cowboys history was actually drafted by the Baltimore Colts in 1960. Who was it? Don Perkins was signed to a personal services contract by the Cowboys prior to the 1960 draft, which was held in November 1959. So when the Colts then drafted the University of New Mexico star in the ninth round, the league honored the Dallas deal, but required the Cowboys to send Baltimore a ninth-round pick in the 1962 draft. It was worth it as Perkins earned six Pro Bowl nods and was named first-team All-Pro in 1962. Still fourth on the franchise's all-time list for rushing yards (6,217), he was inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor in 1976.
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4) The first star running back in Cowboys history was actually drafted by the Baltimore Colts in 1960. Who was it?

Don Perkins was signed to a personal services contract by the Cowboys prior to the 1960 draft, which was held in November 1959. So when the Colts then drafted the University of New Mexico star in the ninth round, the league honored the Dallas deal, but required the Cowboys to send Baltimore a ninth-round pick in the 1962 draft. It was worth it as Perkins earned six Pro Bowl nods and was named first-team All-Pro in 1962. Still fourth on the franchise's all-time list for rushing yards (6,217), he was inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor in 1976.

5) What happened in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys game against the Colts on Dec. 4, 2022? The Cowboys were nursing a close 20-19 lead at the end of the third quarter, but over the final 15 minutes the game just went bonkers. The Dallas defense indeed recorded four takeaways, starting with Malik Hooker, who scooped up a fumble and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown. That was followed by DaRon Bland then intercepting not one, but two passes, and Sam Williams later recovering a fumble as well. Those all led to running backs Tony Pollard, Ezekiel Elliott and Malik Davis each scoring a rushing touchdown. In total, the Cowboys reeled off 33 unanswered points, the most of any quarter in franchise history, to run away with a 54-19 victory.
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5) What happened in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys game against the Colts on Dec. 4, 2022?

The Cowboys were nursing a close 20-19 lead at the end of the third quarter, but over the final 15 minutes the game just went bonkers. The Dallas defense indeed recorded four takeaways, starting with Malik Hooker, who scooped up a fumble and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown. That was followed by DaRon Bland then intercepting not one, but two passes, and Sam Williams later recovering a fumble as well. Those all led to running backs Tony Pollard, Ezekiel Elliott and Malik Davis each scoring a rushing touchdown. In total, the Cowboys reeled off 33 unanswered points, the most of any quarter in franchise history, to run away with a 54-19 victory.

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
6) Which Cowboys running back caught the longest pass of his career in a 38-0 win over the Colts on Sept. 4, 1978? Tony Dorsett's 91-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter was not only the longest reception of his Hall of Fame career, but the play is still the third-longest in franchise history overall. The pass from Roger Staubach only traveled about five yards in the air, but Dorsett avoided a bevy of would-be tacklers before sprinting into the open and eventually across the goal line. The dominating shutout victory in Week 1 of the 1978 season was a sign of things to come. Dorsett earned Pro Bowl honors that year, while the Cowboys would go on to play in Super Bowl XIII after winning the NFC East with a 12-4 record.
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6) Which Cowboys running back caught the longest pass of his career in a 38-0 win over the Colts on Sept. 4, 1978?

Tony Dorsett's 91-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter was not only the longest reception of his Hall of Fame career, but the play is still the third-longest in franchise history overall. The pass from Roger Staubach only traveled about five yards in the air, but Dorsett avoided a bevy of would-be tacklers before sprinting into the open and eventually across the goal line. The dominating shutout victory in Week 1 of the 1978 season was a sign of things to come. Dorsett earned Pro Bowl honors that year, while the Cowboys would go on to play in Super Bowl XIII after winning the NFC East with a 12-4 record.

*1) This current Cowboys defensive back was drafted by Arizona in 2019 and spent seven seasons with the Cardinals before joining Dallas this year. * One of the biggest moves of the offseason, Jalen Thompson signed a three-year deal with the Cowboys back in March. A fifth-round pick of the Cardinals in 2019, he started 90 of the 102 games he played for the club and recorded nine interceptions, which included a team-high four picks in 2023. Thompson saw action in the first three games for Dallas this season before being sidelined with a hamstring injury.
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1) This current Cowboys defensive back was drafted by Arizona in 2019 and spent seven seasons with the Cardinals before joining Dallas this year. One of the biggest moves of the offseason, Jalen Thompson signed a three-year deal with the Cowboys back in March. A fifth-round pick of the Cardinals in 2019, he started 90 of the 102 games he played for the club and recorded nine interceptions, which included a team-high four picks in 2023. Thompson saw action in the first three games for Dallas this season before being sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*2) Which Cowboys running back scored 25 touchdowns against the Cardinals, his most against any team, before spending the final two years of his career with the Arizona club? * The 25 touchdowns that Emmitt Smith earned against the Cardinals alone are more than all but 11 other Cowboys running backs in team history totaled for their careers. Of course, Smith's 153 career rushing touchdowns over 15 years with Dallas are easily the team record, but throw in the 11 more he scored in his two seasons with the Cardinals and the 164 rushing touchdowns he earned overall are also the most in NFL history.
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2) Which Cowboys running back scored 25 touchdowns against the Cardinals, his most against any team, before spending the final two years of his career with the Arizona club? The 25 touchdowns that Emmitt Smith earned against the Cardinals alone are more than all but 11 other Cowboys running backs in team history totaled for their careers. Of course, Smith's 153 career rushing touchdowns over 15 years with Dallas are easily the team record, but throw in the 11 more he scored in his two seasons with the Cardinals and the 164 rushing touchdowns he earned overall are also the most in NFL history.

*3) The Cardinals basically gave up on this tight end after five seasons, allowing the Cowboys to steal him away as a Plan B free agent in 1990. Who was it? * A sixth-round draft pick in 1985, Jay Novacek started only six of the 63 games he played for the Cardinals over five years. Once he was made available in Plan B free agency in 1990, the Cowboys wasted no time bringing him on board, one of the best signings in the NFL during the short-lived free agency setup. A reliable security blanket for Troy Aikman, Novacek went on to total 3,576 receiving yards and 22 touchdown catches while winning three Super Bowls.
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3) The Cardinals basically gave up on this tight end after five seasons, allowing the Cowboys to steal him away as a Plan B free agent in 1990. Who was it? A sixth-round draft pick in 1985, Jay Novacek started only six of the 63 games he played for the Cardinals over five years. Once he was made available in Plan B free agency in 1990, the Cowboys wasted no time bringing him on board, one of the best signings in the NFL during the short-lived free agency setup. A reliable security blanket for Troy Aikman, Novacek went on to total 3,576 receiving yards and 22 touchdown catches while winning three Super Bowls.

*4) Tight end Jackie Smith, a Pro Football Hall of Fame player for the St. Louis Cardinals, finished his career with the Cowboys but is unfortunately remembered in Dallas for this costly mistake in Super Bowl XIII. * In the third quarter of the Cowboys' Super Bowl battle with Pittsburgh, Jackie Smith was wide open in the middle of the end zone but uncharacteristically dropped a pass from Roger Staubach that hit him right in the chest. Dallas was forced to kick a field goal instead and eventually lost the game, 35-31. It was an unfortunate ending to a remarkable career for the tight end, as Smith's 15 seasons with the Cardinals prior to joining the Cowboys led to him being only the third tight end ever inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
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4) Tight end Jackie Smith, a Pro Football Hall of Fame player for the St. Louis Cardinals, finished his career with the Cowboys but is unfortunately remembered in Dallas for this costly mistake in Super Bowl XIII. In the third quarter of the Cowboys' Super Bowl battle with Pittsburgh, Jackie Smith was wide open in the middle of the end zone but uncharacteristically dropped a pass from Roger Staubach that hit him right in the chest. Dallas was forced to kick a field goal instead and eventually lost the game, 35-31. It was an unfortunate ending to a remarkable career for the tight end, as Smith's 15 seasons with the Cardinals prior to joining the Cowboys led to him being only the third tight end ever inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

PHIL SANDLIN/1979 AP
*5) A first-round draft pick of the Cardinals in 1957, this linebacker was scooped up by Dallas in the 1960 expansion draft and remained a part of the organization as a player and then as an assistant coach until 1988. * Although drafted by the Cardinals, Jerry Tubbs was with the 49ers when he was left exposed in the 1960 expansion draft. And thank goodness he was, as the middle linebacker proved to be one of the few bright spots for the Cowboys in their inaugural season. Tubbs would go on to play seven years with Dallas, earning Pro Bowl honors in 1962, before retiring after the 1966 season and joining Tom Landry's coaching staff. He would remain an assistant until 1988, a tenure that lasted 29 years.
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5) A first-round draft pick of the Cardinals in 1957, this linebacker was scooped up by Dallas in the 1960 expansion draft and remained a part of the organization as a player and then as an assistant coach until 1988. Although drafted by the Cardinals, Jerry Tubbs was with the 49ers when he was left exposed in the 1960 expansion draft. And thank goodness he was, as the middle linebacker proved to be one of the few bright spots for the Cowboys in their inaugural season. Tubbs would go on to play seven years with Dallas, earning Pro Bowl honors in 1962, before retiring after the 1966 season and joining Tom Landry's coaching staff. He would remain an assistant until 1988, a tenure that lasted 29 years.

*6) After two solid seasons as a backup to Troy Aikman, which quarterback was signed by the Cardinals in 1993 to be their starter behind center? * A free agent in 1991, Steve Beuerlein may have been signed by the Cowboys to be a backup, but he stepped into the limelight that same season. When Troy Aikman was injured in a game at Washington on Nov. 24, Beuerlein came in and led Dallas to an upset 24-21 victory. That was the start of a five-game winning streak for Beuerlein and the Cowboys, which put them in the playoffs for the first time since 1985. He even helped the team to a wild-card playoff victory at Chicago. With Aikman healthy in 1992, Beuerlein returned to his backup duties, although the Cardinals signed him the next year to be their starter.
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6) After two solid seasons as a backup to Troy Aikman, which quarterback was signed by the Cardinals in 1993 to be their starter behind center? A free agent in 1991, Steve Beuerlein may have been signed by the Cowboys to be a backup, but he stepped into the limelight that same season. When Troy Aikman was injured in a game at Washington on Nov. 24, Beuerlein came in and led Dallas to an upset 24-21 victory. That was the start of a five-game winning streak for Beuerlein and the Cowboys, which put them in the playoffs for the first time since 1985. He even helped the team to a wild-card playoff victory at Chicago. With Aikman healthy in 1992, Beuerlein returned to his backup duties, although the Cardinals signed him the next year to be their starter.

*7) Considered a bit of a bust with the Cardinals, this left tackle was moved to right guard once he signed with the Cowboys in 2007 and became a three-time Pro Bowler. * A native of Wortham, Texas, and a consensus All-American for the Texas Longhorns, Leonard Davis was selected by the Cardinals with the second overall pick in the 2001 draft. Despite starting all 91 games he played for Arizona over six seasons, missing just five games, he never quite lived up to expectations. Maybe he just needed to return home. Or maybe he needed a new position. Primarily a left tackle in Arizona, the 6-6, 355-pounder was moved to right guard, where he flourished. In his four years with the Cowboys, he earned Pro Bowl honors three times.
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7) Considered a bit of a bust with the Cardinals, this left tackle was moved to right guard once he signed with the Cowboys in 2007 and became a three-time Pro Bowler. A native of Wortham, Texas, and a consensus All-American for the Texas Longhorns, Leonard Davis was selected by the Cardinals with the second overall pick in the 2001 draft. Despite starting all 91 games he played for Arizona over six seasons, missing just five games, he never quite lived up to expectations. Maybe he just needed to return home. Or maybe he needed a new position. Primarily a left tackle in Arizona, the 6-6, 355-pounder was moved to right guard, where he flourished. In his four years with the Cowboys, he earned Pro Bowl honors three times.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
*8) Cowboys defensive back Dennis Thurman wrapped up his nine-year NFL career by playing one season with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1986. What other member of Thurman's Thieves would also finish out his NFL tenure as a Phoenix Cardinal three years later? * Thurman's Thieves was the nickname given to the Cowboys secondary in 1985 by quarterback Danny White. And the moniker made sense as the group of Dennis Thurman, Michael Downs, Everson Walls and Ron Fellows led a team that posted 37 interceptions in 1981 and another 33 picks in that 1985 season, the two highest marks in franchise history. But it was Downs who would also end his career with the Cardinals. He appeared in only five games with Phoenix in 1989, although he did record one interception.
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8) Cowboys defensive back Dennis Thurman wrapped up his nine-year NFL career by playing one season with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1986. What other member of Thurman's Thieves would also finish out his NFL tenure as a Phoenix Cardinal three years later? Thurman's Thieves was the nickname given to the Cowboys secondary in 1985 by quarterback Danny White. And the moniker made sense as the group of Dennis Thurman, Michael Downs, Everson Walls and Ron Fellows led a team that posted 37 interceptions in 1981 and another 33 picks in that 1985 season, the two highest marks in franchise history. But it was Downs who would also end his career with the Cardinals. He appeared in only five games with Phoenix in 1989, although he did record one interception.

*9) Who was Emmitt Smith's backup before replacing him in 2003, only to then join Emmitt again as his backup with the Cardinals? * Troy Hambrick joined the Cowboys in 2000 alongside his brother Darren, who was a linebacker. But Troy played four years in Dallas, backing up Emmitt Smith for the first three before taking over as the starter in 2003, when he rushed for 972 yards. The next year, he followed Emmitt to Arizona and played 10 games with the Cardinals in what proved to be his final year in the NFL.
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9) Who was Emmitt Smith's backup before replacing him in 2003, only to then join Emmitt again as his backup with the Cardinals? Troy Hambrick joined the Cowboys in 2000 alongside his brother Darren, who was a linebacker. But Troy played four years in Dallas, backing up Emmitt Smith for the first three before taking over as the starter in 2003, when he rushed for 972 yards. The next year, he followed Emmitt to Arizona and played 10 games with the Cardinals in what proved to be his final year in the NFL.

Paul Spinelli/Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos
1) Which Cowboys wide receiver had a game to remember when he caught 10 passes for 161 yards in a 1974 Monday night matchup at Philadelphia? Drew Pearson has plenty of outstanding games on his resumé, including his effort on Sept. 23, 1974, against the Eagles. In the first-ever Monday night meeting between the two teams, he erupted for a personal-best 10 catches for 161 yards, the second-highest total of his career. Alas, his effort was all for naught. Although the Cowboys dominated Philadelphia on the stat sheet, the Eagles scored on a 96-yard fumble return and then later kicked a 45-yard field goal with 25 seconds remaining to steal a 13-10 victory.
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1) Which Cowboys wide receiver had a game to remember when he caught 10 passes for 161 yards in a 1974 Monday night matchup at Philadelphia?

Drew Pearson has plenty of outstanding games on his resumé, including his effort on Sept. 23, 1974, against the Eagles. In the first-ever Monday night meeting between the two teams, he erupted for a personal-best 10 catches for 161 yards, the second-highest total of his career. Alas, his effort was all for naught. Although the Cowboys dominated Philadelphia on the stat sheet, the Eagles scored on a 96-yard fumble return and then later kicked a 45-yard field goal with 25 seconds remaining to steal a 13-10 victory.

2) Dallas' Monday night trip to Philadelphia on Oct. 5, 1992, saw this former Cowboys star enjoy a little payback in his first game ever against his former team. Although the Cowboys would eventually go on to win the Super Bowl in that 1992 season, they were no match for Herschel Walker and the Eagles on this night. In one of the greatest trades in NFL history, Walker had been sent to the Vikings for a plethora of draft picks in 1989, a move that would help Dallas build a dynasty. However, while he never played against the Cowboys while in Minnesota, Walker finally got his chance after signing with Philadelphia during the 1992 offseason. And all he did in his first outing ever against the Cowboys was total 100 yards from scrimmage with two rushing touchdowns to lead the Eagles to a 31-7 win.
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2) Dallas' Monday night trip to Philadelphia on Oct. 5, 1992, saw this former Cowboys star enjoy a little payback in his first game ever against his former team.

Although the Cowboys would eventually go on to win the Super Bowl in that 1992 season, they were no match for Herschel Walker and the Eagles on this night. In one of the greatest trades in NFL history, Walker had been sent to the Vikings for a plethora of draft picks in 1989, a move that would help Dallas build a dynasty. However, while he never played against the Cowboys while in Minnesota, Walker finally got his chance after signing with Philadelphia during the 1992 offseason. And all he did in his first outing ever against the Cowboys was total 100 yards from scrimmage with two rushing touchdowns to lead the Eagles to a 31-7 win.

3) The Cowboys went into Philadelphia and upset the Eagles in a Monday night game on Sept. 30, 1996, jumpstarting their run to another division title. Who led the effort with 122 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown? Emmitt Smith did the heavy lifting in this 23-19 victory, racking up 92 rushing yards on 22 carries and another 30 off three catches. His performance also included a 5-yard touchdown in the second quarter that put the Cowboys ahead for good. Sitting at just 1-3 through the first four games, Dallas then went 8-3 after its victory over Philadelphia to win the NFC East for the fifth straight season.
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3) The Cowboys went into Philadelphia and upset the Eagles in a Monday night game on Sept. 30, 1996, jumpstarting their run to another division title. Who led the effort with 122 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown?

Emmitt Smith did the heavy lifting in this 23-19 victory, racking up 92 rushing yards on 22 carries and another 30 off three catches. His performance also included a 5-yard touchdown in the second quarter that put the Cowboys ahead for good. Sitting at just 1-3 through the first four games, Dallas then went 8-3 after its victory over Philadelphia to win the NFC East for the fifth straight season.

4) Only one player in Cowboys history has recorded a reception on offense, an interception on defense and returned a punt all in the same game, doing so in a 1998 Monday night showdown at Philadelphia. Who is it? Although he was the only player in franchise history to accomplish the feat, this Nov. 2 prime-time showdown was actually the third game during the 1998 season that Deion Sanders turned the trick, having also done so on Sept. 21 at the Giants and Oct. 4 against Washington. In this matchup at the Eagles, he pulled in an 11-yard pass, returned an interception 21 yards and then took a punt back 69 yards for a touchdown to carry the Cowboys to a dominating 34-0 blowout over their rival.
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4) Only one player in Cowboys history has recorded a reception on offense, an interception on defense and returned a punt all in the same game, doing so in a 1998 Monday night showdown at Philadelphia. Who is it?

Although he was the only player in franchise history to accomplish the feat, this Nov. 2 prime-time showdown was actually the third game during the 1998 season that Deion Sanders turned the trick, having also done so on Sept. 21 at the Giants and Oct. 4 against Washington. In this matchup at the Eagles, he pulled in an 11-yard pass, returned an interception 21 yards and then took a punt back 69 yards for a touchdown to carry the Cowboys to a dominating 34-0 blowout over their rival.

RUSTY KENNEDY
5) This Dallas defensive back returned an interception 46 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to give the Cowboys a shocking 21-20 Monday night victory at the Eagles on Nov. 14, 2005. Midway through the fourth quarter, the Cowboys were trailing 20-7, but pulled closer thanks to a Terry Glenn touchdown catch with 3:04 remaining in the game. However, 11 seconds later, Dallas took the lead. That's when safety Roy Williams jumped in front of a Donovan McNabb pass at Philadelphia's 46-yard line and raced untouched to the end zone for the improbable 21-20 win. That marked the third and final pick-6 of Williams' career.
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5) This Dallas defensive back returned an interception 46 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to give the Cowboys a shocking 21-20 Monday night victory at the Eagles on Nov. 14, 2005.

Midway through the fourth quarter, the Cowboys were trailing 20-7, but pulled closer thanks to a Terry Glenn touchdown catch with 3:04 remaining in the game. However, 11 seconds later, Dallas took the lead. That's when safety Roy Williams jumped in front of a Donovan McNabb pass at Philadelphia's 46-yard line and raced untouched to the end zone for the improbable 21-20 win. That marked the third and final pick-6 of Williams' career.

©James D. Smith/©James D. Smith
1) The first starting quarterback in Cowboys history was headed for retirement before being acquired in a trade with Washington. Who was it? Eddie LeBaron was ready to hang up his cleats prior to the 1960 season and begin his law career before the Cowboys sent their first- and sixth-round picks in the 1961 draft to Washington to acquire the Little General. LeBaron would go on to play four seasons for Dallas' upstart expansion team and ran up against his former squad five times over that span, posting an odd 1-2-2 record. His best effort may have come on Dec. 17, 1961, when he threw for 245 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-24 loss.
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1) The first starting quarterback in Cowboys history was headed for retirement before being acquired in a trade with Washington. Who was it?

Eddie LeBaron was ready to hang up his cleats prior to the 1960 season and begin his law career before the Cowboys sent their first- and sixth-round picks in the 1961 draft to Washington to acquire the Little General. LeBaron would go on to play four seasons for Dallas' upstart expansion team and ran up against his former squad five times over that span, posting an odd 1-2-2 record. His best effort may have come on Dec. 17, 1961, when he threw for 245 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-24 loss.

www.dallascowboysweekly.com
2) In one of the greatest trades in Cowboys history, this future Hall of Fame defensive end was acquired by Dallas from the 49ers prior to the 1992 season. The Cowboys were shocked when the 49ers called in late August of 1992, asking if they'd be interested in Charles Haley, who at that point was already a three-time Pro Bowler and had twice won the Super Bowl. Are you kidding? San Francisco had grown weary of his off-field antics, but Dallas was more than happy to make the deal. And Haley, the defense's missing piece, went on to help the Cowboys win three Super Bowls over the next four years. In fact, that very same season, he helped Dallas defeat the 49ers, 30-20, in the 1992 NFC Championship Game, recording three tackles and one sack.
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2) In one of the greatest trades in Cowboys history, this future Hall of Fame defensive end was acquired by Dallas from the 49ers prior to the 1992 season.

The Cowboys were shocked when the 49ers called in late August of 1992, asking if they'd be interested in Charles Haley, who at that point was already a three-time Pro Bowler and had twice won the Super Bowl. Are you kidding? San Francisco had grown weary of his off-field antics, but Dallas was more than happy to make the deal. And Haley, the defense's missing piece, went on to help the Cowboys win three Super Bowls over the next four years. In fact, that very same season, he helped Dallas defeat the 49ers, 30-20, in the 1992 NFC Championship Game, recording three tackles and one sack.

3) Picked up in a trade with Detroit in 2009, which quarterback had perhaps his best game as a Cowboy in a victory over his former team? Needing veteran depth behind Tony Romo, the Cowboys sent cornerback Anthony Henry to the Lions in February 2009 for quarterback Jon Kitna. Although he did not see the field that first season in Dallas, he wound up playing 10 games and starting nine the next year after Romo suffered a broken clavicle. And on Nov. 21, 2010, against Detroit, Kitna got a little satisfaction when he completed 75% of his passes for 147 yards and three touchdowns for a 129.7 passer rating. He also ran for 40 more yards and scored once on the ground as well, his four touchdowns overall equaling his career high. Behind that effort, the Cowboys defeated the Lions, 35-19.
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3) Picked up in a trade with Detroit in 2009, which quarterback had perhaps his best game as a Cowboy in a victory over his former team?

Needing veteran depth behind Tony Romo, the Cowboys sent cornerback Anthony Henry to the Lions in February 2009 for quarterback Jon Kitna. Although he did not see the field that first season in Dallas, he wound up playing 10 games and starting nine the next year after Romo suffered a broken clavicle. And on Nov. 21, 2010, against Detroit, Kitna got a little satisfaction when he completed 75% of his passes for 147 yards and three touchdowns for a 129.7 passer rating. He also ran for 40 more yards and scored once on the ground as well, his four touchdowns overall equaling his career high. Behind that effort, the Cowboys defeated the Lions, 35-19.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
4) Which defensive end was nabbed from the Dolphins in a 2019 trade and went on to lead the Cowboys in sacks during his one season in Dallas? Many thought Robert Quinn's best days were behind him, but desperate for some pass-rushing help, the Cowboys sent Miami just a sixth-round pick in March 2019 to obtain him. After missing the first two games of the season, Quinn's debut for Dallas then just happened to be against the Dolphins, and on Sept. 22 he registered one sack and three tackles in the Cowboys' 31-6 trouncing of his former squad. It was a sign of things to come for the resurgent Quinn as he went on to lead the Dallas defense in sacks that year with 11½, his most since the 2013 season.
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4) Which defensive end was nabbed from the Dolphins in a 2019 trade and went on to lead the Cowboys in sacks during his one season in Dallas?

Many thought Robert Quinn's best days were behind him, but desperate for some pass-rushing help, the Cowboys sent Miami just a sixth-round pick in March 2019 to obtain him. After missing the first two games of the season, Quinn's debut for Dallas then just happened to be against the Dolphins, and on Sept. 22 he registered one sack and three tackles in the Cowboys' 31-6 trouncing of his former squad. It was a sign of things to come for the resurgent Quinn as he went on to lead the Dallas defense in sacks that year with 11½, his most since the 2013 season.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2019 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
5) Acquired from the Eagles on Jan. 28, 1969, this veteran tight end helped the Cowboys win their first Super Bowl in 1971 before eventually joining Tom Landry's coaching staff. Mike Ditka was a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro as a tight end with the Bears from 1961 to 1966, but then spent two rather miserable seasons with the Eagles. He found new life, though, when the Cowboys traded for him in 1969 to serve as a grizzled veteran for a team on the doorstep. And sure enough, in 1970 Dallas went to the Super Bowl, and then won it all the next season with Ditka scoring the final touchdown in a 24-3 win over Miami. In his first matchup against the rival Eagles, a 38-7 win on Oct. 5, 1969, he caught just two passes for 14 yards, but one of them was a touchdown. Ditka retired as a player after the 1972 season, worked as an assistant on Landry's coaching staff for nine years and then was named Chicago's head coach in 1982. He led the Bears to a title in 1985.
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5) Acquired from the Eagles on Jan. 28, 1969, this veteran tight end helped the Cowboys win their first Super Bowl in 1971 before eventually joining Tom Landry's coaching staff.

Mike Ditka was a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro as a tight end with the Bears from 1961 to 1966, but then spent two rather miserable seasons with the Eagles. He found new life, though, when the Cowboys traded for him in 1969 to serve as a grizzled veteran for a team on the doorstep. And sure enough, in 1970 Dallas went to the Super Bowl, and then won it all the next season with Ditka scoring the final touchdown in a 24-3 win over Miami. In his first matchup against the rival Eagles, a 38-7 win on Oct. 5, 1969, he caught just two passes for 14 yards, but one of them was a touchdown. Ditka retired as a player after the 1972 season, worked as an assistant on Landry's coaching staff for nine years and then was named Chicago's head coach in 1982. He led the Bears to a title in 1985.

Star-Telegram File Photo
6) The second overall pick out of the University of Oklahoma in the 1986 draft, which defensive tackle came to the Cowboys through a 1991 trade with the Falcons? After a frustrating season with Atlanta in 1990, Tony Casillas announced in July 1991 he would be retiring. Given that, the Falcons promptly traded him to Dallas, which of course ended any thoughts of him stepping away from the game. And in a sweet bit of payback, on Dec. 22 in the final game of the 1991 regular season, Casillas contributed two tackles and a sack in a 31-27 win over Atlanta that clinched the Cowboys' first playoff spot in six seasons. He would then be a part of the team's Super Bowl squads in both 1992 and 1993.
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6) The second overall pick out of the University of Oklahoma in the 1986 draft, which defensive tackle came to the Cowboys through a 1991 trade with the Falcons?

After a frustrating season with Atlanta in 1990, Tony Casillas announced in July 1991 he would be retiring. Given that, the Falcons promptly traded him to Dallas, which of course ended any thoughts of him stepping away from the game. And in a sweet bit of payback, on Dec. 22 in the final game of the 1991 regular season, Casillas contributed two tackles and a sack in a 31-27 win over Atlanta that clinched the Cowboys' first playoff spot in six seasons. He would then be a part of the team's Super Bowl squads in both 1992 and 1993.

7) What former Packers first-round draft pick eventually landed with the Cowboys and made a game-winning INT to beat his former team in 1999? George Teague was the 29th overall pick in the 1993 NFL Draft with the Packers and played three seasons in Green Bay before moving on to other teams. In 1999, Teague delivered the game-winning play with a 95-yard interception off Brett Favre that was returned for a touchdown to beat the Packers at Texas Stadium.**
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7) What former Packers first-round draft pick eventually landed with the Cowboys and made a game-winning INT to beat his former team in 1999?

George Teague was the 29th overall pick in the 1993 NFL Draft with the Packers and played three seasons in Green Bay before moving on to other teams. In 1999, Teague delivered the game-winning play with a 95-yard interception off Brett Favre that was returned for a touchdown to beat the Packers at Texas Stadium.**

1) On Oct. 26, 1978, the first Thursday night game was televised nationally by ABC. What NFC opponent did the Cowboys face? Thursday night games didn't become a weekly occurrence until 2006, but from 1978 to 1986, ABC piggybacked off its Monday Night Football ratings hit and sprinkled in several Thursday night matchups. The first of those featured the Cowboys hosting the Vikings, which turned out to be a pretty rough affair for the hometown team, as Robert Newhouse provided Dallas' only touchdown in a 21-10 loss.
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1) On Oct. 26, 1978, the first Thursday night game was televised nationally by ABC. What NFC opponent did the Cowboys face?

Thursday night games didn't become a weekly occurrence until 2006, but from 1978 to 1986, ABC piggybacked off its Monday Night Football ratings hit and sprinkled in several Thursday night matchups. The first of those featured the Cowboys hosting the Vikings, which turned out to be a pretty rough affair for the hometown team, as Robert Newhouse provided Dallas' only touchdown in a 21-10 loss.

2) Which Cowboys player has scored the most career touchdowns in Thursday night games? Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Javonte Williams all scored three touchdowns when playing on Thursday night, but Ezekiel Elliott leads the pack with a total of five. Outside of Thanksgiving, he played in an additional seven Thursday games, recording at least one touchdown in four of those, three rushing and one receiving. That includes on Dec. 5, 2019, when he ran for two touchdowns in the Cowboys' 31-24 loss to the Bears.
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2) Which Cowboys player has scored the most career touchdowns in Thursday night games? Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Javonte Williams all scored three touchdowns when playing on Thursday night, but Ezekiel Elliott leads the pack with a total of five. Outside of Thanksgiving, he played in an additional seven Thursday games, recording at least one touchdown in four of those, three rushing and one receiving. That includes on Dec. 5, 2019, when he ran for two touchdowns in the Cowboys' 31-24 loss to the Bears.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2019 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
3) Not counting the Cowboys' annual Thanksgiving game, the most Thursday games the team has played in one season is? Just last year, the Cowboys appeared three times on Thursday in addition to their Thanksgiving game, the most they've ever played on the day. They opened the season at Philadelphia on Sept. 4 and traveled to Detroit on Dec. 4, both of which were normal night games and unfortunately losses. With Christmas then falling on a Thursday, Dallas also went to Washington for a noon showdown to help celebrate the holiday, a 30-23 victory in which the team got an unlikely spark from running back Malik Davis, who rushed for a career-high 103 yards.
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3) Not counting the Cowboys' annual Thanksgiving game, the most Thursday games the team has played in one season is? Just last year, the Cowboys appeared three times on Thursday in addition to their Thanksgiving game, the most they've ever played on the day. They opened the season at Philadelphia on Sept. 4 and traveled to Detroit on Dec. 4, both of which were normal night games and unfortunately losses. With Christmas then falling on a Thursday, Dallas also went to Washington for a noon showdown to help celebrate the holiday, a 30-23 victory in which the team got an unlikely spark from running back Malik Davis, who rushed for a career-high 103 yards.

©2025 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2025 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
4) Who was the Cowboys' opponent on Sept. 9, 2021, when Dak Prescott threw for 403 yards, the highest total in team history for a Thursday night game? The Cowboys opened the 2021 season at Tampa Bay against the defending Super Bowl champs, which was the only other time Dallas has played the Buccaneers on a Thursday night. Dak Prescott was back behind center after a broken ankle limited him to only five games the season before, but he certainly showed no ill effects from the gruesome injury. He totaled 58 passing attempts, tied for the third most in franchise history, for 403 yards and three touchdowns. However, it wasn't enough, as with seven seconds left, Tampa Bay kicked a 36-yard field goal for a 31-29 win.
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4) Who was the Cowboys' opponent on Sept. 9, 2021, when Dak Prescott threw for 403 yards, the highest total in team history for a Thursday night game? The Cowboys opened the 2021 season at Tampa Bay against the defending Super Bowl champs, which was the only other time Dallas has played the Buccaneers on a Thursday night. Dak Prescott was back behind center after a broken ankle limited him to only five games the season before, but he certainly showed no ill effects from the gruesome injury. He totaled 58 passing attempts, tied for the third most in franchise history, for 403 yards and three touchdowns. However, it wasn't enough, as with seven seconds left, Tampa Bay kicked a 36-yard field goal for a 31-29 win.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2021 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
5) What day of the week have the Cowboys never played on? The Cowboys have indeed played at least one time on every day of the week. Twice they have taken the field on a Friday night, including the second-ever game in franchise history on Sept. 30, 1960, against the Eagles. In addition, Dallas' game versus the Ravens was moved to Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, due to COVID-19 scheduling issues. And on Sept. 5, 2012, their scheduled season-opening Thursday night showdown at the Giants was moved to Wednesday to avoid going up against the Democratic National Convention. In that matchup, New York native Kevin Ogletree recorded 114 receiving yards and two touchdowns, both career highs, in leading the Cowboys to a 24-17 win.
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5) What day of the week have the Cowboys never played on? The Cowboys have indeed played at least one time on every day of the week. Twice they have taken the field on a Friday night, including the second-ever game in franchise history on Sept. 30, 1960, against the Eagles. In addition, Dallas' game versus the Ravens was moved to Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, due to COVID-19 scheduling issues. And on Sept. 5, 2012, their scheduled season-opening Thursday night showdown at the Giants was moved to Wednesday to avoid going up against the Democratic National Convention. In that matchup, New York native Kevin Ogletree recorded 114 receiving yards and two touchdowns, both career highs, in leading the Cowboys to a 24-17 win.

6) The Cowboys' first Thursday night win came on Nov. 29, 2007, against the Packers. Which wide receiver had his popcorn ready, recording 156 receiving yards and a touchdown catch in the game? Although Patrick Crayton reached the end zone twice, equaling his career high for a game, it was Terrell Owens who really sparked the Cowboys with 156 receiving yards and a score, one of 17 times he topped the 150-yard mark during his Hall of Fame career. Tony Romo tossed four touchdowns overall during the prime-time heavyweight bout, while Nick Folk added three field goals in the Cowboys' 37-27 victory over Green Bay.
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6) The Cowboys' first Thursday night win came on Nov. 29, 2007, against the Packers. Which wide receiver had his popcorn ready, recording 156 receiving yards and a touchdown catch in the game? Although Patrick Crayton reached the end zone twice, equaling his career high for a game, it was Terrell Owens who really sparked the Cowboys with 156 receiving yards and a score, one of 17 times he topped the 150-yard mark during his Hall of Fame career. Tony Romo tossed four touchdowns overall during the prime-time heavyweight bout, while Nick Folk added three field goals in the Cowboys' 37-27 victory over Green Bay.

Mike Thomas/2007 AP
1) Who is the only person to have served as a head coach for both the Cowboys and Texans? The son of former Houston Oilers head coach Bum Phillips, Wade Phillips was hired by Dallas in 2007 and took the team to the playoffs twice, posting a 13-3 record that first year. Let go after a dismal 1-7 start in 2010, his .607 winning percentage is tied for second all-time among franchise head coaches. In 2011, the Orange, Texas, native was then named defensive coordinator for the Texans and spent three seasons in Houston. That included a three-game stint as the interim head coach in 2013.
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1) Who is the only person to have served as a head coach for both the Cowboys and Texans? The son of former Houston Oilers head coach Bum Phillips, Wade Phillips was hired by Dallas in 2007 and took the team to the playoffs twice, posting a 13-3 record that first year. Let go after a dismal 1-7 start in 2010, his .607 winning percentage is tied for second all-time among franchise head coaches. In 2011, the Orange, Texas, native was then named defensive coordinator for the Texans and spent three seasons in Houston. That included a three-game stint as the interim head coach in 2013.

©James D. Smith/©James D. Smith
2) Prior to becoming a two-time Pro Bowler with the Cowboys, which current special teamer spent two seasons playing for the Texans? Although not born in Texas, we'll assume Bryan Anger got here as fast as he could. The star punter began his NFL career with four seasons in Jacksonville and three more in Tampa Bay before joining Houston for the 2019-20 campaigns. Signed as a free agent by the Cowboys in 2021, he's spent the last six years in Dallas, earning Pro Bowl trips in both 2021 and 2023.
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2) Prior to becoming a two-time Pro Bowler with the Cowboys, which current special teamer spent two seasons playing for the Texans? Although not born in Texas, we'll assume Bryan Anger got here as fast as he could. The star punter began his NFL career with four seasons in Jacksonville and three more in Tampa Bay before joining Houston for the 2019-20 campaigns. Signed as a free agent by the Cowboys in 2021, he's spent the last six years in Dallas, earning Pro Bowl trips in both 2021 and 2023.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2025 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
3) Which current Cowboys defensive tackle was born in Houston and graduated from Taylor High School in the city's suburb of Katy? Otito Ogbonnia was obviously a good football player in high school, but as a senior, he won Texas state titles in both the shot put and discus. He then hit the UCLA campus and continued to be a dual-sport athlete for his first two years before focusing on football the final two. He even placed 10th in the shot put at the 2019 NCAA Championships with a throw of 19.4 meters. Drafted in the fifth round by the Chargers, he stayed in Los Angeles for four seasons before signing as a free agent with Dallas this year.
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3) Which current Cowboys defensive tackle was born in Houston and graduated from Taylor High School in the city's suburb of Katy? Otito Ogbonnia was obviously a good football player in high school, but as a senior, he won Texas state titles in both the shot put and discus. He then hit the UCLA campus and continued to be a dual-sport athlete for his first two years before focusing on football the final two. He even placed 10th in the shot put at the 2019 NCAA Championships with a throw of 19.4 meters. Drafted in the fifth round by the Chargers, he stayed in Los Angeles for four seasons before signing as a free agent with Dallas this year.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
4) The Texans' No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft is back with Houston this season after leading the Cowboys in sacks last year. Who is it? Jadeveon Clowney's 13-year career has come full circle as he spent his first five seasons with the Texans and is now back with the team for 2026. But last year he played in 13 games for the Cowboys, recording 8½ sacks to top the club. His 30 career sacks with Houston heading into Week 3 of this season's schedule ranks fifth in that franchise's history.
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4) The Texans' No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft is back with Houston this season after leading the Cowboys in sacks last year. Who is it? Jadeveon Clowney's 13-year career has come full circle as he spent his first five seasons with the Texans and is now back with the team for 2026. But last year he played in 13 games for the Cowboys, recording 8½ sacks to top the club. His 30 career sacks with Houston heading into Week 3 of this season's schedule ranks fifth in that franchise's history.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2025 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
5) The Cowboys record for most tackles in a season was set in 1989 by this former University of Houston linebacker. Eugene Lockhart was nothing short of a wrecking ball. After leading the Cougars with 134 tackles in his senior season at Houston, earning second-team All-Southwest Conference honors, he continued his takedown assault after being selected by Dallas in the sixth round of the 1984 draft. "Mean Gene the hitting machine" surpassed 100 tackles in six of his seven seasons with the Cowboys and led the team four times. That included the 1989 campaign when he finished first in the NFL with 222 tackles, a franchise record that still stands. Lockhart also ranks ninth in club history with 897 career tackles.
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5) The Cowboys record for most tackles in a season was set in 1989 by this former University of Houston linebacker. Eugene Lockhart was nothing short of a wrecking ball. After leading the Cougars with 134 tackles in his senior season at Houston, earning second-team All-Southwest Conference honors, he continued his takedown assault after being selected by Dallas in the sixth round of the 1984 draft. "Mean Gene the hitting machine" surpassed 100 tackles in six of his seven seasons with the Cowboys and led the team four times. That included the 1989 campaign when he finished first in the NFL with 222 tackles, a franchise record that still stands. Lockhart also ranks ninth in club history with 897 career tackles.

Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos
6) This former Cowboys wide receiver's entire football life was spent in the Lone Star State. He grew up in Fort Worth and played at TCU, was drafted in 1978 by Houston and then finished his career in Dallas. Ray Renfro was on Tom Landry's coaching staff from 1968 to 1972, which allowed his son Mike the opportunity to serve as a water boy, including during the Cowboys' victory in Super Bowl VI. After starring at Arlington Heights High School in Fort Worth and then TCU, Mike spent his first six NFL seasons with the Oilers and then played his final four years in Dallas. He is still one of only 12 players in Cowboys history to have played 50 or more games and averaged at least 15 yards per catch (15.5).
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6) This former Cowboys wide receiver's entire football life was spent in the Lone Star State. He grew up in Fort Worth and played at TCU, was drafted in 1978 by Houston and then finished his career in Dallas. Ray Renfro was on Tom Landry's coaching staff from 1968 to 1972, which allowed his son Mike the opportunity to serve as a water boy, including during the Cowboys' victory in Super Bowl VI. After starring at Arlington Heights High School in Fort Worth and then TCU, Mike spent his first six NFL seasons with the Oilers and then played his final four years in Dallas. He is still one of only 12 players in Cowboys history to have played 50 or more games and averaged at least 15 yards per catch (15.5).

Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos
7) Which former Dallas player was born in Houston, won a national championship with LSU, later competed on Survivor and is now the Cowboys' director of youth football development? Danny McCray has enjoyed quite the interesting life. An undrafted free agent in 2010, he became a special teams ace for the Cowboys, and during his rookie season recorded 28 special teams tackles, which is third all-time in franchise history. And he's still fifth in club record books with 78 career special teams takedowns. Among his current responsibilities as the organization's director of youth football, McCray has been a driving force in the growth of high school girls flag football programs throughout Texas.
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7) Which former Dallas player was born in Houston, won a national championship with LSU, later competed on Survivor and is now the Cowboys' director of youth football development? Danny McCray has enjoyed quite the interesting life. An undrafted free agent in 2010, he became a special teams ace for the Cowboys, and during his rookie season recorded 28 special teams tackles, which is third all-time in franchise history. And he's still fifth in club record books with 78 career special teams takedowns. Among his current responsibilities as the organization's director of youth football, McCray has been a driving force in the growth of high school girls flag football programs throughout Texas.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
8) Only two Cowboys players in franchise history have caught four touchdown passes in a game. The first one did so on Dec. 20, 1970, against the Houston Oilers. Who was it? Olympic gold medalist Bob Hayes and the Cowboys were simply no match for the Oilers in what was the first-ever regular-season game between the in-state rivals. This also featured a Dallas team on its way to a Super Bowl appearance while Houston finished with just three wins. So perhaps it wasn't a huge surprise when a close 10-3 game became a blowout after quarterback Craig Morton (right) connected with Hayes (left) on four consecutive scores to lead the Cowboys to an eventual 52-10 win. Thirty-seven years later, Terrell Owens equaled the feat with four touchdown catches versus Washington on Nov. 18, 2007.
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8) Only two Cowboys players in franchise history have caught four touchdown passes in a game. The first one did so on Dec. 20, 1970, against the Houston Oilers. Who was it? Olympic gold medalist Bob Hayes and the Cowboys were simply no match for the Oilers in what was the first-ever regular-season game between the in-state rivals. This also featured a Dallas team on its way to a Super Bowl appearance while Houston finished with just three wins. So perhaps it wasn't a huge surprise when a close 10-3 game became a blowout after quarterback Craig Morton (right) connected with Hayes (left) on four consecutive scores to lead the Cowboys to an eventual 52-10 win. Thirty-seven years later, Terrell Owens equaled the feat with four touchdown catches versus Washington on Nov. 18, 2007.

1) Including this year's game in Brazil, the Cowboys will have now played in how many different foreign countries? Brazil marks the fifth foreign country the Cowboys will have visited. They've been to Mexico four times (Mexico City, 3; Monterrey, 1), England on three occasions (London), Japan twice (Tokyo) and Canada once (Toronto). In those 10 outings, Dallas has posted a rather pedestrian 2-7-1 record.
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1) Including this year's game in Brazil, the Cowboys will have now played in how many different foreign countries? Brazil marks the fifth foreign country the Cowboys will have visited. They've been to Mexico four times (Mexico City, 3; Monterrey, 1), England on three occasions (London), Japan twice (Tokyo) and Canada once (Toronto). In those 10 outings, Dallas has posted a rather pedestrian 2-7-1 record.

2) The Cowboys' first game out of the country came in a preseason matchup on Aug. 3, 1986, against the Chicago Bears. Where was the game played? As shown by the bobby hats worn by head coach Tom Landry (left) and Ed "Too Tall" Jones, the Cowboys' first international game was played at Wembley Stadium in London, England. This was the inaugural American Bowl game, an initiative by the NFL to play at least one preseason game each year outside of the country. Unfortunately, Dallas was no match for the reigning Super Bowl champs as Chicago cruised to a 17-6 win.
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2) The Cowboys' first game out of the country came in a preseason matchup on Aug. 3, 1986, against the Chicago Bears. Where was the game played? As shown by the bobby hats worn by head coach Tom Landry (left) and Ed "Too Tall" Jones, the Cowboys' first international game was played at Wembley Stadium in London, England. This was the inaugural American Bowl game, an initiative by the NFL to play at least one preseason game each year outside of the country. Unfortunately, Dallas was no match for the reigning Super Bowl champs as Chicago cruised to a 17-6 win.

GERALD PENNY/1986 AP
3) The Cowboys' first international regular-season game featured a 31-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 9, 2014. Which Dallas player led the team's offensive effort? Although the Cowboys had already played several preseason games abroad, this was their first international trip during the regular season. And they had a relatively easy time of it in their matchup against the Jaguars, which was played in London's Wembley Stadium. While Tony Romo threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns and DeMarco Murray ran for 100 yards, Dez Bryant proved to be the real star, totaling six catches for 158 yards and two scores in the Dallas win.
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3) The Cowboys' first international regular-season game featured a 31-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 9, 2014. Which Dallas player led the team's offensive effort? Although the Cowboys had already played several preseason games abroad, this was their first international trip during the regular season. And they had a relatively easy time of it in their matchup against the Jaguars, which was played in London's Wembley Stadium. While Tony Romo threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns and DeMarco Murray ran for 100 yards, Dez Bryant proved to be the real star, totaling six catches for 158 yards and two scores in the Dallas win.

Matt Dunham
4) What NFL record was set when the Cowboys played the Houston Oilers in Mexico City on Aug. 15, 1994? Despite being in the running for the muddiest field ever for any game after heavy downpours deluged Mexico City ahead of this Monday night preseason contest, that didn't stop people from packing Aztec Stadium. The 112,376 fans on hand is still the largest crowd ever to attend any NFL game. Of course, because of the conditions, they saw Bill Bates (No. 40) and company play a rather sloppy affair as the Oilers won 6-0 off a pair of field goals. Regardless, that didn't dampen the country's excitement for the league's first game in Mexico.
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4) What NFL record was set when the Cowboys played the Houston Oilers in Mexico City on Aug. 15, 1994? Despite being in the running for the muddiest field ever for any game after heavy downpours deluged Mexico City ahead of this Monday night preseason contest, that didn't stop people from packing Aztec Stadium. The 112,376 fans on hand is still the largest crowd ever to attend any NFL game. Of course, because of the conditions, they saw Bill Bates (No. 40) and company play a rather sloppy affair as the Oilers won 6-0 off a pair of field goals. Regardless, that didn't dampen the country's excitement for the league's first game in Mexico.

5) The Cowboys opened up their 1992 preseason schedule in Tokyo, their first trip ever to Japan. Who was the opponent in that game? The Cowboys might have been as bewildered about the scheduling of their preseason game in Tokyo on Aug. 2, 1992, as this sumo wrestler appears to be while getting passing tips from Troy Aikman. That's because Dallas faced the Houston Oilers. That's right, two in-state rivals that are located roughly 240 miles and four or so hours away from each other traveled more than 6,400 miles on 15-plus-hour flights – one way, mind you – to take the field. Even worse, the Oilers brought home the win, 34-23.
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5) The Cowboys opened up their 1992 preseason schedule in Tokyo, their first trip ever to Japan. Who was the opponent in that game? The Cowboys might have been as bewildered about the scheduling of their preseason game in Tokyo on Aug. 2, 1992, as this sumo wrestler appears to be while getting passing tips from Troy Aikman. That's because Dallas faced the Houston Oilers. That's right, two in-state rivals that are located roughly 240 miles and four or so hours away from each other traveled more than 6,400 miles on 15-plus-hour flights – one way, mind you – to take the field. Even worse, the Oilers brought home the win, 34-23.

Katsumi Kasahara/1992 AP
1) How many players currently on the Cowboys grew up in the Dallas area? Von Miller is one of three Cowboys players who hail from the DFW Metroplex. Three-time Pro Bowl left guard Tyler Smith, who is currently on injured reserve, played for North Crowley High School, while kicker Brandon Aubrey graduated from Plano High. However, during his prep years, Aubrey starred on the soccer field and went on to play that sport at Notre Dame before being drafted in 2017 by Toronto FC. His football career then began in 2023 with the USFL's Birmingham Stallions and led to the Cowboys signing him that same year. Since returning to Dallas, Aubrey has also earned three trips to the Pro Bowl.
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1) How many players currently on the Cowboys grew up in the Dallas area? Von Miller is one of three Cowboys players who hail from the DFW Metroplex. Three-time Pro Bowl left guard Tyler Smith, who is currently on injured reserve, played for North Crowley High School, while kicker Brandon Aubrey graduated from Plano High. However, during his prep years, Aubrey starred on the soccer field and went on to play that sport at Notre Dame before being drafted in 2017 by Toronto FC. His football career then began in 2023 with the USFL's Birmingham Stallions and led to the Cowboys signing him that same year. Since returning to Dallas, Aubrey has also earned three trips to the Pro Bowl.

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
2) Like Von Miller, which former Cowboys player also graduated from DeSoto High School? A decade before Von Miller graduated high school in 2007, Patrick Crayton was suiting up for DeSoto, where he saw time at quarterback, running back and wide receiver. It was the latter position that would eventually lead him to the Cowboys as a seventh-round pick in 2004. He played six of his eight NFL seasons in Dallas, totaling 2,888 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns while wearing the star.
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2) Like Von Miller, which former Cowboys player also graduated from DeSoto High School? A decade before Von Miller graduated high school in 2007, Patrick Crayton was suiting up for DeSoto, where he saw time at quarterback, running back and wide receiver. It was the latter position that would eventually lead him to the Cowboys as a seventh-round pick in 2004. He played six of his eight NFL seasons in Dallas, totaling 2,888 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns while wearing the star.

©James D. Smith/©James D. Smith
3) Who was the first Dallas-area native to play for the hometown Cowboys? Quarterback Don Meredith starred at SMU and was signed by the Cowboys for the 1960 season, but he actually grew up in the East Texas town of Mount Vernon. However, defensive tackle Guy Reese, who also played at SMU, was born in Dallas. He was selected in the 15th round of the 1962 draft and started every game in his two seasons with the Cowboys before being traded to the Colts prior to the 1964 campaign. Fellow quarterbacks John Roach and Jerry Rhome were both local boys as well, but joined the team in 1964 and 1965, respectively.
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3) Who was the first Dallas-area native to play for the hometown Cowboys? Quarterback Don Meredith starred at SMU and was signed by the Cowboys for the 1960 season, but he actually grew up in the East Texas town of Mount Vernon. However, defensive tackle Guy Reese, who also played at SMU, was born in Dallas. He was selected in the 15th round of the 1962 draft and started every game in his two seasons with the Cowboys before being traded to the Colts prior to the 1964 campaign. Fellow quarterbacks John Roach and Jerry Rhome were both local boys as well, but joined the team in 1964 and 1965, respectively.

4) This former South Oak Cliff High School star won more honors with the Cowboys than any other Dallasite. All four possible answers to this question starred at South Oak Cliff, the most Cowboys players from any local high school. But Harvey Martin was on a different level. While with Dallas, he earned Defensive Player of the Year honors in 1977, was co-MVP of Super Bowl XII that same season, picked up four Pro Bowl invites and was named to the second-team 1970s All-Decade squad. Many believe he should be in the Cowboys Ring of Honor, if not the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
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4) This former South Oak Cliff High School star won more honors with the Cowboys than any other Dallasite. All four possible answers to this question starred at South Oak Cliff, the most Cowboys players from any local high school. But Harvey Martin was on a different level. While with Dallas, he earned Defensive Player of the Year honors in 1977, was co-MVP of Super Bowl XII that same season, picked up four Pro Bowl invites and was named to the second-team 1970s All-Decade squad. Many believe he should be in the Cowboys Ring of Honor, if not the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

5) Which Metroplex native won the most Super Bowls with the Cowboys? While Harvey Martin played in three Super Bowls and Walt Garrison and Duane Thomas appeared twice, they each only raised the Lombardi Trophy once. However, Kevin Williams, who starred at Roosevelt High School in Dallas, was selected by the Cowboys in the second round of the 1993 NFL Draft and became a two-time winner, contributing to Super Bowl victories both that year and in 1995. Williams set the tone for Super Bowl XXVIII when he returned the opening kickoff 50 yards.
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5) Which Metroplex native won the most Super Bowls with the Cowboys? While Harvey Martin played in three Super Bowls and Walt Garrison and Duane Thomas appeared twice, they each only raised the Lombardi Trophy once. However, Kevin Williams, who starred at Roosevelt High School in Dallas, was selected by the Cowboys in the second round of the 1993 NFL Draft and became a two-time winner, contributing to Super Bowl victories both that year and in 1995. Williams set the tone for Super Bowl XXVIII when he returned the opening kickoff 50 yards.

David Longstreath/1994 AP
6) From the Dallas suburb of Richardson, this future defensive back grew up living just two miles away from the Cowboys' practice facility. Who was it? Everson Walls lived close enough to the practice field that he reportedly would ride his bike over from his Hamilton Park neighborhood to watch workouts. In addition, his mother ran a restaurant that was often frequented by Dallas players. Of course, years later Walls himself would become a Cowboy, and a great one at that. An undrafted free agent in 1981, he set an NFL record for rookies with 11 interceptions that first season and went on to total 44 picks during his career, a total that still ranks second in franchise history.
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6) From the Dallas suburb of Richardson, this future defensive back grew up living just two miles away from the Cowboys' practice facility. Who was it? Everson Walls lived close enough to the practice field that he reportedly would ride his bike over from his Hamilton Park neighborhood to watch workouts. In addition, his mother ran a restaurant that was often frequented by Dallas players. Of course, years later Walls himself would become a Cowboy, and a great one at that. An undrafted free agent in 1981, he set an NFL record for rookies with 11 interceptions that first season and went on to total 44 picks during his career, a total that still ranks second in franchise history.

7) This former Cowboy was actually a real cowboy as well and played his high school football for the Fighting Farmers in the now-Dallas suburb of Lewisville. Walt Garrison was the real deal, playing fullback for the Cowboys while also competing in rodeos during the offseason. He even requested a new horse trailer as a bonus when negotiating his contract. Unfortunately, he injured his knee while steer wrestling, which led to his retirement at the age of 30. One of the funniest players in franchise history, Garrison finished his career with 3,886 rushing yards, ranking ninth in team record books.
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7) This former Cowboy was actually a real cowboy as well and played his high school football for the Fighting Farmers in the now-Dallas suburb of Lewisville. Walt Garrison was the real deal, playing fullback for the Cowboys while also competing in rodeos during the offseason. He even requested a new horse trailer as a bonus when negotiating his contract. Unfortunately, he injured his knee while steer wrestling, which led to his retirement at the age of 30. One of the funniest players in franchise history, Garrison finished his career with 3,886 rushing yards, ranking ninth in team record books.

1) The Cowboys own a .629 winning percentage all-time in season openers. Where does that rank among NFL teams? Over their previous 66 seasons, Dallas has posted a 41-24-1 record, a .629 winning percentage that ranks second overall in NFL history. Only Denver's mark of .641 is better (41-23-1). While the two teams have faced each other four times in Week 2, which included a 31-21 win for the Cowboys on Sept. 10, 1995, they have never faced off in a season opener.
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1) The Cowboys own a .629 winning percentage all-time in season openers. Where does that rank among NFL teams? Over their previous 66 seasons, Dallas has posted a 41-24-1 record, a .629 winning percentage that ranks second overall in NFL history. Only Denver's mark of .641 is better (41-23-1). While the two teams have faced each other four times in Week 2, which included a 31-21 win for the Cowboys on Sept. 10, 1995, they have never faced off in a season opener.

TIM SHARP
13 September 2026: Brandon Aubrey (17) of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL regular season 28-20 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
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13 September 2026: Brandon Aubrey (17)
of the Dallas Cowboys during their NFL regular season 28-20 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
2) Christian Parker is making his debut as the team's defensive coordinator in Sunday night's matchup against the Giants. Who is the longest-tenured defensive coordinator in Cowboys history While Tom Landry designed the famed Flex defense and largely called the plays on both sides of the ball, Ernie Stautner served as his lead defensive coach for 18 years, from 1971 to 1988. Tough as nails, Stautner was truly the emotional force behind the famed Doomsday Defense. As a player, he spent 14 seasons as a defensive lineman with the Steelers, earning nine Pro Bowls and a spot on the NFL's Team of the Decade for the 1960s before eventually being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
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2) Christian Parker is making his debut as the team's defensive coordinator in Sunday night's matchup against the Giants. Who is the longest-tenured defensive coordinator in Cowboys history While Tom Landry designed the famed Flex defense and largely called the plays on both sides of the ball, Ernie Stautner served as his lead defensive coach for 18 years, from 1971 to 1988. Tough as nails, Stautner was truly the emotional force behind the famed Doomsday Defense. As a player, he spent 14 seasons as a defensive lineman with the Steelers, earning nine Pro Bowls and a spot on the NFL's Team of the Decade for the 1960s before eventually being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

3) Throughout his career, Von Miller has played in 12 season-opening games. How many total sacks has he recorded in those Week 1 matchups? In his 12 season-opening games, Von Miller has racked up 11 sacks, which that total alone is more than all but four other players on the Cowboys roster have for their careers. Of those 11, Miller had a three-sack performance against the Seahawks in 2018 and a two-sack effort in 2021 at the Giants, both while playing for the Broncos. He also notched two more sacks in 2022 versus the Rams when he was with the Bills.
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3) Throughout his career, Von Miller has played in 12 season-opening games. How many total sacks has he recorded in those Week 1 matchups? In his 12 season-opening games, Von Miller has racked up 11 sacks, which that total alone is more than all but four other players on the Cowboys roster have for their careers. Of those 11, Miller had a three-sack performance against the Seahawks in 2018 and a two-sack effort in 2021 at the Giants, both while playing for the Broncos. He also notched two more sacks in 2022 versus the Rams when he was with the Bills.

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
4) First-round draft pick Caleb Downs, a safety by trade, could get the start in Week 1 at the Giants, although if he does, it will likely be in the slot. Regardless, who was the last rookie safety for the Cowboys to start in his very first NFL game? While Byron Jones started 11 games in 2015 and Jeff Heath did so nine times in 2013, neither was in the starting lineup on opening day. But Patrick Watkins was on the field from the get-go in 2006, starting the first six games of his NFL career and eventually nine overall that season. Roy Williams, the team's first-round pick in 2002, started all 16 games in his rookie campaign.
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4) First-round draft pick Caleb Downs, a safety by trade, could get the start in Week 1 at the Giants, although if he does, it will likely be in the slot. Regardless, who was the last rookie safety for the Cowboys to start in his very first NFL game? While Byron Jones started 11 games in 2015 and Jeff Heath did so nine times in 2013, neither was in the starting lineup on opening day. But Patrick Watkins was on the field from the get-go in 2006, starting the first six games of his NFL career and eventually nine overall that season. Roy Williams, the team's first-round pick in 2002, started all 16 games in his rookie campaign.

©James D. Smith/©James D. Smith
5) How many times have the Cowboys shut out their opponent on Sunday night? Of the 84 times the Cowboys have played on Sunday night, they have shut out their opponent twice. And surprisingly, both came on the road at a division rival. The first time was on Dec. 27, 2009, when they beat Washington, 17-0. The second and last occasion happened on Sept. 10, 2023, in a 40-0 destruction of the Giants that saw DaRon Bland record his first career pick-6. For the record, Dallas has only been shut out once on Sunday night, falling at the Patriots, 12-0, on Nov. 16, 2003.
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5) How many times have the Cowboys shut out their opponent on Sunday night? Of the 84 times the Cowboys have played on Sunday night, they have shut out their opponent twice. And surprisingly, both came on the road at a division rival. The first time was on Dec. 27, 2009, when they beat Washington, 17-0. The second and last occasion happened on Sept. 10, 2023, in a 40-0 destruction of the Giants that saw DaRon Bland record his first career pick-6. For the record, Dallas has only been shut out once on Sunday night, falling at the Patriots, 12-0, on Nov. 16, 2003.

CALLENA WILLIAMS/DALLAS COWBOYS
6) Which Dallas player holds the record for most starts in a Sunday night game? Jason Witten has started more Sunday night games than any player in Cowboys history, which is really no surprise considering he holds the team record with 255 career starts overall. Tyron Smith edged out Zack Martin for second place, 33 to 31, while DeMarcus Ware comes in at number four with the most starts among defensive players, totaling 27.
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6) Which Dallas player holds the record for most starts in a Sunday night game? Jason Witten has started more Sunday night games than any player in Cowboys history, which is really no surprise considering he holds the team record with 255 career starts overall. Tyron Smith edged out Zack Martin for second place, 33 to 31, while DeMarcus Ware comes in at number four with the most starts among defensive players, totaling 27.

Matt Slocum/2007 AP
7) Who is the only Cowboys player to rush for more than 100 yards in a Sunday night season opener? Ezekiel Elliott opened the 2017 season with a 104-yard rushing effort in a Sunday night matchup on Sept. 10 against the Giants. But that's not all. He also totaled 36 receiving yards off of five catches to help the Cowboys take down their NFC East rival, 19-3.
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7) Who is the only Cowboys player to rush for more than 100 yards in a Sunday night season opener? Ezekiel Elliott opened the 2017 season with a 104-yard rushing effort in a Sunday night matchup on Sept. 10 against the Giants. But that's not all. He also totaled 36 receiving yards off of five catches to help the Cowboys take down their NFC East rival, 19-3.

Ron Jenkins
8) The Cowboys have previously opened their season against the Giants 12 times. How many of those games has Dallas won? For whatever reason, the Cowboys have simply dominated the Giants in their season-opening matchups, winning 11 of those 12 games with the lone loss coming on Sept. 11, 2016. Overall, Dallas has outscored the New York club by a per-game average of 32.8 points to 15.5. On Sept. 18, 1966, behind Bob Hayes' 195 receiving yards and two touchdowns, the Cowboys defeated the Giants, 52-7, which is tied for the third-largest margin of victory in franchise history.
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8) The Cowboys have previously opened their season against the Giants 12 times. How many of those games has Dallas won? For whatever reason, the Cowboys have simply dominated the Giants in their season-opening matchups, winning 11 of those 12 games with the lone loss coming on Sept. 11, 2016. Overall, Dallas has outscored the New York club by a per-game average of 32.8 points to 15.5. On Sept. 18, 1966, behind Bob Hayes' 195 receiving yards and two touchdowns, the Cowboys defeated the Giants, 52-7, which is tied for the third-largest margin of victory in franchise history.

9) Dallas has played at the Giants six times on a Sunday night. Which quarterback has thrown the most career touchdowns in those games? Although the Cowboys have faced the Giants 15 times overall on Sunday night, only six of those games have been held on New York's home turf, with Dallas posting a 3-3 record. In turn, Tony Romo played in two of those games during his career, throwing a pair of touchdowns in a loss on Oct. 1, 2012. He then followed that with four more in a Nov. 23, 2014, win for a combined six touchdowns to lead the pack. Danny White totaled three with Vinny Testaverde and Dak Prescott each earning one.
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9) Dallas has played at the Giants six times on a Sunday night. Which quarterback has thrown the most career touchdowns in those games? Although the Cowboys have faced the Giants 15 times overall on Sunday night, only six of those games have been held on New York's home turf, with Dallas posting a 3-3 record. In turn, Tony Romo played in two of those games during his career, throwing a pair of touchdowns in a loss on Oct. 1, 2012. He then followed that with four more in a Nov. 23, 2014, win for a combined six touchdowns to lead the pack. Danny White totaled three with Vinny Testaverde and Dak Prescott each earning one.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
10) Sunday's showdown in New York will mark the sixth time the Cowboys have opened their season on Sept. 13. And among those previous five outings, Dallas also played the Giants on Sunday night to start the 2015 schedule. In that game, what unlikely running back helped the Cowboys to victory with 140 all-purpose yards? Lance Dunbar didn't gain a single rushing yard in this game, but he did have eight catches for 70 yards and also returned three kickoffs for another 70, his 140 total all-purpose yards becoming the second-highest mark of his career. Forty of those receiving yards came on the Cowboys' final possession, a drive that ended when Tony Romo threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jason Witten with only 13 seconds remaining to secure a 27-26 come-from-behind win.
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10) Sunday's showdown in New York will mark the sixth time the Cowboys have opened their season on Sept. 13. And among those previous five outings, Dallas also played the Giants on Sunday night to start the 2015 schedule. In that game, what unlikely running back helped the Cowboys to victory with 140 all-purpose yards? Lance Dunbar didn't gain a single rushing yard in this game, but he did have eight catches for 70 yards and also returned three kickoffs for another 70, his 140 total all-purpose yards becoming the second-highest mark of his career. Forty of those receiving yards came on the Cowboys' final possession, a drive that ended when Tony Romo threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jason Witten with only 13 seconds remaining to secure a 27-26 come-from-behind win.

©Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys/©Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys
11) Who scored the Cowboys' first touchdown of the season in 2023 during a 40-0 blowout over the Giants?** The Cowboys started the game on defense and appeared on the verge of allowing a field goal before it was blocked by Juanyeh Thomas. The ball rolled around before it was scooped it up reserve cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, who raced 58 yards to the end zone for the first touchdown of the season. The Cowboys never did allow a point and scored 40 of their own to earn a 40-0 win. Igbinoghene played just five games for the Cowboys that season.
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11) Who scored the Cowboys' first touchdown of the season in 2023 during a 40-0 blowout over the Giants?**

The Cowboys started the game on defense and appeared on the verge of allowing a field goal before it was blocked by Juanyeh Thomas. The ball rolled around before it was scooped it up reserve cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, who raced 58 yards to the end zone for the first touchdown of the season. The Cowboys never did allow a point and scored 40 of their own to earn a 40-0 win. Igbinoghene played just five games for the Cowboys that season.

CALLENA WILLIAMS/DALLAS COWBOYS
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Trivia: Storied history of playing in Washington

This week's trivia questions focuses on playing at Washington in one of the NFL's most heated rivalries.

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Trivia Thursday: Historical events in the Cowboys-Chargers series

This week's Trivia Thursday focuses on the history of the Cowboys & Chargers and some of the key players who have shined for both sides of this rivalry.

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