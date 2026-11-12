Trivia Thursday: The best of Cowboys-49ers history

Two of the NFL's most storied franchises will once again face off on Sunday as the Dallas Cowboys welcome the San Francisco 49ers to AT&T Stadium. Overall, these heavyweights have met five times in the NFC Championship Game with the Cowboys winning four of those showdowns, thank you very much. In addition, their combined history features a number of Pro Football Hall of Famers who wore both the blue and silver as well as the red and gold during their careers.
So let's get ready for the next matchup in this heated conference rivalry with a few questions about those two chapters in the annals of Cowboys-49ers.
1) Starting with the NFC Championships, in the 1970 battle for the conference title at San Francisco, which Cowboys player totaled 167 yards from scrimmage?
- Walt Garrison
- Bob Hayes
- Lance Rentzel
- Duane Thomas
2) This five-time Pro Bowl defensive end intercepted a 49ers pass in the second quarter of the 1971 NFC Championship Game, sparking the Cowboys to a 14-3 win.
- George Andrie
- Larry Cole
- Bob Lilly
- Jethro Pugh
3) With a 70-yard reception late in the fourth quarter, who set up the Cowboys' game-sealing touchdown in their upset win at the 49ers in the 1992 NFC Championship Game?
- Alvin Harper
- Michael Irvin
- Kelvin Martin
- Jay Novacek
4) Prior to the Cowboys' showdown against the 49ers in the 1993 NFC Championship Game, who said, "We will win the ballgame, and you can put it in three-inch headlines"?
- Troy Aikman
- Michael Irvin
- Jimmy Johnson
- Jerry Jones
5) As part of a furious comeback attempt in the 1994 NFC Championship Game at the 49ers, who set a Cowboys' playoff record for most receiving yards?
- Alvin Harper
- Michael Irvin
- Emmitt Smith
- Kevin Williams
6) Switching to Hall of Famers, this player proved to be the Cowboys' missing piece once acquired in a trade with San Francisco just before the start of the 1992 season.
- Fred Dean
- Charles Haley
- Ken Norton Jr.
- Deion Sanders
7) Which wide receiver used his speed to literally change the game while in Dallas, and then finished out his career with a short stint in San Francisco?
- Bob Hayes
- Michael Irvin
- Terrell Owens
- Jerry Rice
8) One of the strongest men to ever play in the NFL, this big blocker earned Pro Bowl trips with both the Cowboys and 49ers. Who was it?
- Larry Allen
- Kevin Gogan
- Nate Newton
- Bob St. Clair
9) After winning a Super Bowl with the 49ers in 1994, which prime-time defensive back then won another Lombardi Trophy with Dallas in 1995?
- Larry Brown
- Ronnie Lott
- Deion Sanders
- Darren Woodson
10) This player may have been the Cowboys' No. 1 enemy when he was a member of the 49ers, but in a surprise move was later signed by Dallas to be their No. 1 wide receiver.
- Bob Hayes
- Michael Irvin
- Terrell Owens
- Jerry Rice
Weekly trivia for the 2026 regular season.