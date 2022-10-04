Jones: Dak's Grip "Not Well Enough To Play"

FRISCO, Texas – Because they don't have to, the Cowboys are not ruling out Dak Prescott to play this week against the Rams.
But from the sounds of things, including owner/GM Jerry Jones on Tuesday, it doesn't seem realistic that Prescott makes his return from a Week 1 thumb injury this week in Los Angeles.
The reason why? Dak's grip on the football.
Speaking to 105.3 "The Fan" for his usual media session on Tuesdays, Jones said Dak's grip is "not well enough to play" this week.
Now, he did say his quarterback is improving after suffering the broken thumb that needed surgery.
"Well, I know that it's better, and I know that he's going to go out there every day and make progress toward being able to grip the ball," Jones said. "I don't know that you could ask for better news technically, physically in how it's responding, how it's healing so to speak. And, so, all of those things are on go, and I don't know that as we go by each day if, considering the injury, considering the location of the injury, I don't know that you could make any more progress. There's some things here about healing that I often say only the man upstairs knows how that works. But he'll have a big week and he'll be hard on himself getting it ready to go. It's all I can say."
Also, head coach Mike McCarthy said he doesn't want to play Dak until he gets a full week of practice. That would mean he needs to be doing all the throws on Wednesday when they team begins its preparations for the Rams.
If Dak misses Sunday's game, it will be the fourth game out since breaking his thumb late in the Bucs game back on Sept. 11.
Since then, Cooper Rush has come in to win three straight games, improving his career record to 4-0, becoming the first player in franchise history to win his first four starts.