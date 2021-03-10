Jones Expecting Return to Oxnard & "Full House"

But the Cowboys owner was adamant that the team and the NFL will not only resume to full activities, but "will do it safe."

Jones pointed out the Cowboys led the NFL in attendance last season and reiterated the flexibility of AT&T Stadium allowed them to create an open-air venue with plenty of space.

"I will remind you, we were able to have fans," Jones said of the 2020 season. "We have a great facility where we can do prudent things when we need to. But we've gotten better in the NFL and the Cowboys of putting the show on, with safety in mind."

The Cowboys have made Oxnard their summer home for the majority of the last decade. However, last season, the team held training camp in Frisco.