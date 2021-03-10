Jones Expecting Return to Oxnard & "Full House"

FRISCO, Texas — There was one main focal point of Wednesday's press conference at The Star to announce the signing of Dak Prescott's mega deal.
But like with every press conference, especially when Jerry Jones has the floor, other storylines tend to emerge.
The Cowboys owner/GM made a reference to Covid-19 and the future of the Cowboys and the NFL.
Jones said he not only plans on having a full training camp in Oxnard, Calif. but expects to play in front of full stadiums in the 2021 season.
"I very good about saying to you we're going to play with a full house," Jones said in reference to the upcoming regular season. Ironically enough, the press conference was held on Wednesday, which also happens to be the first day that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has lifted the state-wide mandate for social distancing and face coverings in Texas.
But the Cowboys owner was adamant that the team and the NFL will not only resume to full activities, but "will do it safe."
Jones pointed out the Cowboys led the NFL in attendance last season and reiterated the flexibility of AT&T Stadium allowed them to create an open-air venue with plenty of space.
"I will remind you, we were able to have fans," Jones said of the 2020 season. "We have a great facility where we can do prudent things when we need to. But we've gotten better in the NFL and the Cowboys of putting the show on, with safety in mind."
The Cowboys have made Oxnard their summer home for the majority of the last decade. However, last season, the team held training camp in Frisco.
Jones made a point three different times on Wednesday to mention he has full intentions of not only going back to Oxnard, but even referenced to the attending media that the annual "media party" is also expected to resume as well.