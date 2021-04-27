Jones Has "Dream" Of Working With Sean Lee Again

Lee admitted that when "you pour gasoline on the fire for so long, it's hard to put it out." Even with the frustrating injuries that Lee sustained over the second half of his career, it's hard to imagine such a passionate player stepping away from the game without an idea of what his next venture might be, and considering his leadership skills, coaching certainly seems like a possibility.

"It's hard to get off that beach," said Lee, who currently lives in California with his wife.

For his part, Jones made known his vague but unsurprising intentions for Lee's post-playing career. "My dream would be that this isn't the last time we're all sitting together in this manner," Jones said, hinting at a role within the organization. "They're really just puppies" when players retire, Jones said of seeing his former players move on to the next chapter of their lives.