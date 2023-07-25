Training Camp | 2023

Jones on Zack Martin's situation: 'He's in our plans'

Jul 25, 2023 at 12:45 PM
Nick Eatman

OXNARD, Calif. – The biggest question of training camp so far, doesn't have an answer just yet.

The Cowboys held their opening press conference for camp on Tuesday, but the uncertainty whether Zack Martin will be at camp was not resolved.

Owner/GM Jerry Jones declined to comment when asked specifically if he expects his All-Pro guard to report to camp for the first practice on Wednesday, but added his confidence in getting something resolved at some point.

"He's in our plans," Jones added in the post-press conference walk-off.

Martin has reportedly expressed frustration with his contract, according to national reports.

"We're not going to discuss anything about any of our players' agreements," Jones said. "We certainly have great communication with frankly, everybody. Not necessarily any surprises at all but we won't be discussing any football business aspect of this with any public comments."

When pressed to answer if Martin is expected to attend this week, Jones didn't budge on his stance.

"Again, I don't want to get into my expectations… I know that will give you some indication," Jones said. "I know we've got everything as we start camp today, where we are, there is nothing to concern me with anything we're doing with the contractual situations."

Head coach Mike McCarthy was asked about the value Martin brings to the team, being a eight-time Pro Bowler.

"Nothing has changed how we feel about Zack," McCarthy said. "He's a great player. He's one of the team leaders. There is nothing but love for him and that part hasn't changed. As Jerry addressed, its' a business situation and that's where it is."

If Martin doesn't report, the Cowboys will likely turn to other options at right guard, including veterans Matt Farniok, Chuma Edoga and Josh Ball.

