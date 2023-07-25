Jones on Zack Martin's situation: 'He's in our plans'

"We're not going to discuss anything about any of our players' agreements," Jones said. "We certainly have great communication with frankly, everybody. Not necessarily any surprises at all but we won't be discussing any football business aspect of this with any public comments."

When pressed to answer if Martin is expected to attend this week, Jones didn't budge on his stance.

"Again, I don't want to get into my expectations… I know that will give you some indication," Jones said. "I know we've got everything as we start camp today, where we are, there is nothing to concern me with anything we're doing with the contractual situations."

Head coach Mike McCarthy was asked about the value Martin brings to the team, being a eight-time Pro Bowler.

"Nothing has changed how we feel about Zack," McCarthy said. "He's a great player. He's one of the team leaders. There is nothing but love for him and that part hasn't changed. As Jerry addressed, its' a business situation and that's where it is."