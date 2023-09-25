Jones: 'Possible" to see entire Cowboys OL vs. Pats

FRISCO, TX — If you're the Dallas Cowboys, given their history of unexplainable happenings in Arizona over the years, what happens in the desert needs to stay in the desert. They enter Week 4 on the heels of a 28-16 loss to the Cardinals that included the allowance of several big plays by the usually impenetrable defense, a laundry pile of penalties and a makeshift offensive line.
A last-second scratch for Tyron Smith, who dodged the inactives list and was named offensive captain ahead of kickoff, left the Cowboys without three starting offensive linemen on Sunday.
There's at least a fighting chance that won't be the case when the New England Patriots visit.
"It's possible, but we'll just have to see how the week goes," Executive Vice President and Director of Player Personnel Stephen Jones told 105.3FM the Fan on Monday morning.
That said, there's nothing that can or will be determined until later in the week, with practice resuming on Wednesday and ramping up on Thursday.
"You've just got to take each guy week to week," Jones added. "We know how Zack Martin is — he rarely misses anything and is always available. Tyron is working through something with his knee, so all of those things are something we monitor as the week goes.
"Is it possible? Yes. Do we know for sure? Absolutely not."
With 17 combined Pro Bowls between the three — Tyron Smith, Zack Martin and Tyler Biadasz — sidelined in Week 3 due to injury, it was Chuma Edoga and Brock Hoffman flanking the return of former first-round pick Tyler Smith, and undrafted rookie T.J. Bass playing Terence Steele's left shoulder.
The 28-16 loss to the Cardinals was highlighted by the offensive line changes, and the backups didn't cost the Cowboys the game, but it goes without saying they're a better team when their best five are standing in front of Dak Prescott.