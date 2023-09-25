Jones: 'Possible" to see entire Cowboys OL vs. Pats

"It's possible, but we'll just have to see how the week goes," Executive Vice President and Director of Player Personnel Stephen Jones told 105.3FM the Fan on Monday morning.

That said, there's nothing that can or will be determined until later in the week, with practice resuming on Wednesday and ramping up on Thursday.

"You've just got to take each guy week to week," Jones added. "We know how Zack Martin is — he rarely misses anything and is always available. Tyron is working through something with his knee, so all of those things are something we monitor as the week goes.

"Is it possible? Yes. Do we know for sure? Absolutely not."

With 17 combined Pro Bowls between the three — Tyron Smith, Zack Martin and Tyler Biadasz — sidelined in Week 3 due to injury, it was Chuma Edoga and Brock Hoffman flanking the return of former first-round pick Tyler Smith, and undrafted rookie T.J. Bass playing Terence Steele's left shoulder.