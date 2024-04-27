Justin Rogers to Cowboys as final 2024 draft pick

Life has come full circle in a way for Rogers, who was born and raised in the very city wherein he heard his name called on April 27 as the Cowboys' seventh-round pick.

Oh, and by the way, this is a very large human and, stop me if you've heard this before, but the Cowboys got more strong value with this selection — Rogers often being projected as a late sixth-round pick.

Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing in at a robust 330 lbs., Rogers has put on some weight to prep for what comes next at the NFL level. He is definitively a nose tackle, period, and there is no mistaking that when he arrives at the Cowboys' headquarters.

A three-year player for Kentucky, he earned the right to start full-time before eventually transferring to Auburn, remaining in the SEC where he went up against plenty of NFL-caliber talent. He's everything you'd look for in a prototypical 1-tech (left of center), in that he has a very wide base, a strong core that isn't moved easily and enormous hands that rank in the 97th (!!) percentile.

His biggest knock is one that's acceptable, given his position, in that he's not a pure athlete by any stretch of the imagination. Rogers is not going to jump out of any gym or run fast in a straight line but, to be frank, who cares?

His job is to eat up double teams and to push the pocket, and he does both very well.

The biggest actual knock is that he needs to improve his leverage at the professional level, because he can sometimes get too high in his stance and that robs him of forward momentum that, at his size, can be devastating on impact.