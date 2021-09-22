#PHIvsDAL

Keanu Neal Placed On Reserve/COVID-19 List

Sep 22, 2021 at 02:15 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Keanu-Neal-COVID-hero
AP Photo/Greg Trott

FRISCO, Texas Just as the Cowboys' defense appeared to be moving closer to full strength with starting defensive end Randy Gregory expected to be activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week, the team placed linebacker Keanu Neal on Reserve/COVID Wednesday.

It's uncertain if Neal will be cleared in time for Monday's home opener against the Eagles, but the Cowboys will have to prepare this week to play without him. Gregory, right guard Zack Martin and backup offensive lineman Brandon Knight were previously on Reserve/COVID, and all missed one game because they didn't clear protocol in time.

Neal to Reserve/COVID is the latest challenge for a Cowboys defense hit by injuries early in the season. He started at middle linebacker in Week 1 and has been a regular in the linebacker rotation, playing 50 and 51 snaps against the Bucs and Chargers. He ranks sixth on defense with eight tackles (one for loss).

Gregory's expected return will boost the Cowboys' defensive end rotation, particularly with fellow starter DeMarcus Lawrence on Reserve/Injured for a few more weeks following foot surgery. But Dorance Armstrong sprained his ankle against the Chargers and his availability for Monday night against the Eagles is yet to be determined.

Related Content

news

Would Keanu Neal's Absence Affect Parsons?

The Cowboys may be facing another personnel challenge this week, as Keanu Neal was added to the COVID-19 list. How might that impact the rest of their defense, specifically Micah Parsons?
news

Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Cowboys & Eagles

Here's a quick look at the big storylines for both the Eagles and Cowboys as they face off Monday night at AT&T Stadium.
news

5 Bucks: Could Parsons Be The Best Pass-Rusher?

Is Micah Parsons a better fit at end? Are two RBs better than one? Those are some of Bucky Brooks' thoughts this week.
news

Cowboys Sign Holton Hill To Practice Squad

The Cowboys add cornerback depth, signing veteran Holton Hill to the practice squad.
Advertising