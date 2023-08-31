#DALvsNYG

Kearse channeling Clemson days with jersey change

Aug 31, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Kearse-channeling-Clemson-days-with-jersey-change-hero
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, TX — When Jayron Kearse takes the field for the Dallas Cowboys in the regular season opener against the New York Giants, you won't spot him by looking for the No. 27 jersey — then or ever again. That's because the veteran safety opted to change his number this year, but not to the No. 0 as originally planned this past spring.

Kearse will now wear the No. 1 going forward. It carries a particular symbolism for him, one he believes will take his play to the next level this coming season.

"Back to my college days," Kearse explained. "It was a good time in college. I had a lot of good plays, so I'm trying to recapture that before this season starts. It's like when I first got here and I went from No. 32 to No. 27. It just felt good, mentally, like, 'Alright, I got my number back. I'm good.'

"So, now I'm in No. 1, and I'm hoping to take that next step. You can't miss a No. 1 on the field."

The 29-year-old is referencing his playing days at Clemson, where he was a star safety for the Tigers. Kearse finished his collegiate career with two separate nods as a First-Team All-ACC talent, as well as a Second-Team All-American.

He's since found a home with the Cowboys after joining the organization in 2021, landing a two-year extension in 2022, and working hard to earn a third contract that would keep him in Dallas beyond the 2023 season. The team recently fully guaranteed his $4 million salary for the coming season, adding good faith to the negotiation.

As for what's to come, effective Sept. 10, the former Tiger was asked if "Clemson Kearse" is back and in full effect for the Cowboys.

"Yes sir," he said. "Back at it."

Related Content

news

Noah Igbinoghene ready for NFL reset: 'I need this'

The trajectory of Noah Igbinoghene took a sharp downturn in his time with the Dolphins, but the former first-round pick is exhaling deeply as he works to shine for the Cowboys.
news

Jayron Kearse, others awarded new number for 2023

It's now clear that Jayron Kearse won't get his wish for No. 0 but, following lots of roster movement and a trade, he'll come very close to it with his new jersey for 2023.
news

Mick Shots: Lance Just One Of Many Roster Moves

With all of the recent moves, there's plenty of Shots coming your way as Mickey talks last and first impressions for Trey Lance, a new center of attention, playing the odds and more.
news

T.J. Bass, Hunter Luepke detail making active roster

Making the active roster as a rookie is one thing. But as an undrafted free agent, the task in front can be daunting. For OL T.J. Bass and FB Hunter Luepke, the task was accomplished, but not without adversity along the way.
news

Juanyeh Thomas describes learning he made the final roster

Second-year safety Juanyeh Thomas learned that he was on the final roster during a team meeting, and almost immediately made a phone call to his mother to pass on the news.
news

Cowboys move two to IR, reveal 2023 practice squad

The practice squad for the Dallas Cowboys has been finalized, at least for now, as they put the finishing touches on their 2023 roster. 
news

Trey Lance on Cowboys trade: 'I had a big smile'

The quarterbacks room saw a massive shift when Trey Lance landed with the Dallas Cowboys via trade, and the former 49ers top pick is excited to get going. 
news

Jourdan Lewis activated from PUP list by Cowboys

With the activation of Jourdan Lewis from the reserve list, the Cowboys are walking into the 2023 season with arguably the best group of defensive backs in the entire NFL. 
news

Cowboys announce 36 roster moves ahead of regular season

With the 3:00 p.m. CT deadline to cut the roster to 53 now in the rearview, review all 36 of the roster moves that the Cowboys made on Tuesday.
news

Trey Lance getting acclimated at The Star on Monday

Former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance arrived in Dallas on Sunday and followed that up with a full day of activities at The Star on Monday to get integrated with the team.
news

Josh Ball to miss time with 'significant' injury

You won't see Josh Ball on any field for the Dallas Cowboys for some time to come, the former fourth-round pick having suffered a major hip injury in the preseason.
Advertising