Kenny Clark and Rashan Gary on return to Green Bay, reunion with Mike Pettine

"Being able to go back to a fanbase that started with me, watched me grow, watched me excel, do good things there, it's going to be good."

Returning to Green Bay with them is a new member of Dallas' defensive staff, senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine. Pettine was the defensive coordinator for the Packers from 2018-2020, spending three seasons with Clark and was part of the staff that drafted Gary 12th overall out of Michigan in the 2019 NFL Draft.

"Smart guy," Gary said of Pettine. "A guy that's a front seven master… Understands how offenses want to attack certain schemes. Understands playmakers and what makes the playmakers make the defense work, things like that, putting guys in position. It's going to be a great addition."

Clark is equally as amped up to be reunited with Pettine in Dallas.

"He's a great coach…" Clark said. "He's going to pressure guys, get us in different fronts. He does a lot of stuff manipulating with the coverage and all that kind of stuff. Excited to have Pettine back."

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said that Pettine arrived in Dallas earlier Wednesday morning. During the media's viewing period of practice, Pettine was not on the field, and Clark said that he hasn't had a chance to see him yet.

On Monday, Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown said the defense had a players-only meeting after a rocky start to the 2026 season. Clark, one of Dallas' four team captains, feels it went well.

"It was huge, just to get on the same page to iron some stuff out, everything's ironed out," Clark said. "Just get back on the same page."

The Cowboys will look to do just that on Sunday night against a Packer offense that is 16th in total yards, but fourth in passing yards per game and last in rushing yards per game. For Clark, Dallas' defense being able to jump to an advantage begins in the trenches.