Kenny Clark and Rashan Gary on return to Green Bay, reunion with Mike Pettine

FRISCO, Texas – On Sunday night, Cowboys DT Kenny Clark and OLB Rashan Gary will play their first game at Lambeau Field on the visiting sideline.
Clark was traded to Dallas before the start of the 2025 season as part of the Micah Parsons trade. The Cowboys traded a 2027 fourth-round pick for Gary in March. They played a combined 16 seasons for the Packers, six of which they played together as teammates. For Clark, it's a return to a place that means a lot.
"It's going to be awesome," Clark said. "Get to go back to Lambeau, play a game and go up there to go get a win. I'm really excited…"
"I was there nine years. That's one of my homes. I got drafted there at 20 years old, became a man there… I had my daughter when I was out there. So it definitely has a place in my heart, it's a great spot."
Gary too looks forward to the chance to go back to familiar territory, but additionally understands the purpose and urgency sitting in front of the 2-3 Cowboys on Sunday night.
"It's a great honor, a great privilege that we have another Sunday to be able to strap up and play this game," Gary said when asked about returning to Green Bay. "It's all I've wanted to do since I was a kid. Good to go back to Green Bay, but it's just another opponent, another team that's in the way of where we're trying to go."
"Being able to go back to a fanbase that started with me, watched me grow, watched me excel, do good things there, it's going to be good."
Returning to Green Bay with them is a new member of Dallas' defensive staff, senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine. Pettine was the defensive coordinator for the Packers from 2018-2020, spending three seasons with Clark and was part of the staff that drafted Gary 12th overall out of Michigan in the 2019 NFL Draft.
"Smart guy," Gary said of Pettine. "A guy that's a front seven master… Understands how offenses want to attack certain schemes. Understands playmakers and what makes the playmakers make the defense work, things like that, putting guys in position. It's going to be a great addition."
Clark is equally as amped up to be reunited with Pettine in Dallas.
"He's a great coach…" Clark said. "He's going to pressure guys, get us in different fronts. He does a lot of stuff manipulating with the coverage and all that kind of stuff. Excited to have Pettine back."
Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said that Pettine arrived in Dallas earlier Wednesday morning. During the media's viewing period of practice, Pettine was not on the field, and Clark said that he hasn't had a chance to see him yet.
On Monday, Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown said the defense had a players-only meeting after a rocky start to the 2026 season. Clark, one of Dallas' four team captains, feels it went well.
"It was huge, just to get on the same page to iron some stuff out, everything's ironed out," Clark said. "Just get back on the same page."
The Cowboys will look to do just that on Sunday night against a Packer offense that is 16th in total yards, but fourth in passing yards per game and last in rushing yards per game. For Clark, Dallas' defense being able to jump to an advantage begins in the trenches.
"I think it starts up front for sure," Clark said. "We've got to get after the passer, stop the run. They haven't been running the ball well this year. That's the number one key, stopping the run. And when we get in pass rush situations, getting his on the quarterback, getting sacks on the quarterback."