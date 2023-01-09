Key Players On Track to Return for 'Boys vs. Brady

"I feel good about [them]," said the Cowboys head coach . "They looked very positive today, so we'll see where they are on Wednesday, but their arrow is pointing up."

It's an expectation owner and general manager Jerry Jones has stated and restated over the past couple of weeks, and one Executive Vice President and Director of Player Stephen Jones reiterated himself on Monday morning.

"That's our hope right now," he told 105.3 FM the Fan. "You never know once you get them out there practicing, if you have a setback or something but, right now, I think our trainers feel good about where they've progressed up to this point, and they're ready for them to work back into practice this week and get ready to go play the Buccaneers."

And so it goes that, barring any setbacks or aggravations to their injuries — a pinched nerve on Vander Esch, a pectoral injury on Hankins and a high ankle sprain on Biadasz — the Cowboys "feel good" about the chances of seeing their starters at middle linebacker, nose tackle and center, respectively, back on the field to try and advance to the NFC Divisional Round for the first time since 2018.

For his part, Vander Esch himself noted last week he's "feeling good" and "ready to go".

The team also opened the 21-day practice window last week on interior offensive lineman Matt Farniok, who also acts as backup center to Biadasz, giving him a very real opportunity at getting back in the action after landing on injured reserve in Week 8 due to a hamstring injury. His depth would help allow the Cowboys to make sure that should Biadasz go down again, assuming he returns this week, that there won't be a required shift right for Connor McGover and Tyler Smith.

The less shuffling across the offensive line, the better.

It's all very promising, considering the issues created by the absence of each player on both side of the ball, and it'll be all hands on deck as the team attempts to do something they've never once done in the history of the franchise but, this time, with the season on the line:defeat Tom Brady.